RFK Advance | Fontana

The No. 17 partner, Pala Casino, also serves as the title sponsor of the 400-mile race Sunday, and also serves as the Official Casino of Auto Club Speedway.

This weekend’s race is scheduled to be the final on the track’s two-mile oval, with a complete redesign expected for future race dates.

Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time in Fontana including seven in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS). In all, five different drivers have won at ACS across NASCAR’s three touring series.

Keselowski at Auto Club Speedway

Starts: 13

Wins: 1 (2015)

Top-10s: 6

Poles: --

In Xfinity competition, Keselowski made 13 starts with six top-10s including a best result of second in 2010. Keselowski also made two truck starts in Fontana with a best finish of 16 th in 2006.

He started ninth a season ago, one of his five top-10 starting spots at Auto Club. Overall he has an average starting position of 12.5.

Keselowski makes his 14 th Cup start at Fontana where he is a former winner in 2015. In the five races following he finished top-10 in each with results of ninth, second, fourth, third and fifth.

Buescher at Auto Club Speedway

Starts: 7

Wins: --

Top-10s: --

Poles: --

Buescher also has two starts in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of fifth (2015).

He qualified in the top-15 in three-straight races from 2018-20 with a best effort of 11 th three seasons ago. Overall he carries an average starting position of 18 th .

Buescher makes his eighth Cup start in Fontana this weekend where he has an average finish of 25 th . His best finish to date is 16 th (twice – 2019 & 2020).

RFK Historically in Fontana

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1998; Kurt Busch, 2003; Greg Biffle, 2005; Matt Kenseth, 2006, 2008 & 2009; Carl Edwards, 2007)

Natural Hat Trick for RFK: In Feb. 2006, RFK accomplished one of the hardest feats in NASCAR, sweeping all three events at Auto Club Speedway. Mark Martin won in the NASCAR Truck Series on Friday, followed by wins from Greg Biffle and Matt Kenseth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS.

California Love: RFK has won at ACS seven times in the Cup series dating back to 1998, when Martin earned the first victory for the organization at the two-mile oval. Since then, Biffle, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards and Kenseth have earned victories at ACS for team owner Jack Roush.

California Dreamin’: RFK won at least one race in one of NASCAR’s three major touring series at ACS for seven consecutive seasons from 2003-2009, tallying a total of 13 victories during that time frame.

Say Goodbye, Say Goodbye to Hollywood: RFK has left ACS with at least two victories during the same weekend four times, including a sweep of all three events in 2006. In addition, RFK swept both Xfinity races at ACS in 2005, while winning both the NCS and Xfinity races in the spring of that same season.

Jack Puttin’ it Down for Californ-i-a: RFK’s seven victories in the NCS at ACS are tied for sixth-most in the organization’s history with Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. ACS trails only Charlotte Motor Speedway (eight), Texas Motor Speedway (nine), Dover International Speedway (nine), Bristol Motor Speedway (11) and Michigan International Speedway (13) for the most Cup wins at one track.

Welcome to Hotel California: RFK has earned six victories, 25 top-five finishes, 41 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at ACS in the Xfinity Series. RFK swept the season series at ACS in 2004 and 2005 with drivers Biffle, Martin and Edwards.