RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Strong Run for Austin Dillon and the Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team at Daytona International Speedway Ends Just Shy of the Finish
 

33rd

27th

33rd

“Our Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet was fast tonight. We were in a good situation to win another Daytona 500, but it didn’t work out. The No. 6 car drove through the No. 24 and it took me out. The No. 6 car was good enough that he could drive through whoever he needed to, or just wreck them, and that’s what you do when it’s last laps of the Daytona 500. I hate it because I really wanted to get Kyle Busch in Victory Lane. Looking back at it, I should have been a little more selfish at that point. I wish we would have blocked both lanes truthfully, but it’s one of those deals. It’s a hard situation to be in. I also wish it would have went to the white flag. RCR as a whole, is really strong. It’s pretty cool to get where we did with being 1-2 in the Daytona 500 with two laps to go. It’s unfortunate because we were so close to winning another Daytona 500, and my teammate was trying to get his first one. We did it without having the fastest cars. We did it by executing well. We just didn’t finish it off in the last laps. Overall, a strong start to the year. On to California.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Last Lap Accident Spoils Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing's No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team's Quest to Win The Daytona 500

 
 

19th

36th

22nd

“I’m definitely excited for the start of the season with RCR and the 3CHI team after we ran well today. I’m looking forward to getting to the real racetracks. During those last few laps, I tried to keep it as straight as I could and wait for it to happen, as it always eventually it does, and it did again today. I tried. I don’t know what else to do. I think this is the first time I led lap 200 and I wish it was 1998 rules. Austin Dillon and I restarted side-by-side and I was hoping to have a teammate restart alongside me so that I could get down to the bottom. When I got down to the bottom we could get locked up along with the No. 24 car and we would work together and push and go. It looked like it was kind of working, but we got too much separation off of Turn 2. I tried to back up to get to them and when they hit me it got me really squirrely. Austin checked up and then the accordion happens where everybody runs over everybody.” 

 

-Kyle Busch

