NCS: Double over-time and last lap wreck propel Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to 65th Daytona 500 victory

The seesaw accordion in the first ten laps of the Daytona 500 evenly matched the two lines of Hendrick led cars. Bowman and Larson would work back and forth with help from Logano and Almirola early on trying to gain an advantage on one another.

It would take almost to lap 11 when Larson with help from Logano would shove him to the clear lead but not before Bell would jump to the high side and get a run with help from polesitter Alex Bowman to take away the lead for the first time in the day from a Hendrick owned car.

Ten laps later the field would once again draw even with Logano helping to propel Larson back to the lead. Kyle Busch who started at the rear slowly began working himself up into the 31st spot while Johnson would quietly drive into the top-20 passing 11 cars in the first 20 laps.

As pit stops would get underway for the first time of the day Riley Herbst would miss pit road nearly spinning before gathering it back up to get down for service.

One-quarter the distance would go in the books without incident so far until Hamlin would get in the back of Truex, sending him into the back of Wallace who was leading at the time, sending him bouncing off the wall on the backstretch.

This would give Truex the lead as Wallace would fade and end up going to pit road to make repairs on the No. 23 machine.

Stage one would end with Keselowski taking the opening stage win of the season over Preece, Buescher, Harvick and McDowell.

Keselowski's win in the stage would be the result of five Ford’s all lined up with Preece on the rear bumper of Keselowski pushing him out front over Truex on the last lap of the stage.

With racing back underway in the second stage of the day it would be the Ford group of cars that came off pit road in the first six spots would take control over the race with Preece leading the field back to green but it wouldn’t be long before the pair of Keselowski who won stage one with Almirola lined up behind him would get back out to the lead.

The first half of the race would go caution and incident free aside from the one caution flag for the stage break. Keselowski would continue to lead the way over a contingent of Ford machines lined up behind him.

Johnson who started in the 39th spot would end up well inside the top-10 by the mid-point in the race with Kyle Busch the 40th place starter up to ninth. This wouldn’t last as Busch would get tagged while pitting under green for too fast on pit road causing a pass through leaving him a lap down in the process.

Conor Daly's struggles throughout the weekend would continue with both a rear camera not working an acceleration issue in the draft resulting in Daly going four laps down just prior to halfway.

Could would once again come out for only the second time of the day when Kevin Harvick would get into the back of Tyler Reddick turning him up into the wall to collect Blaney, Elliott, Jones, Suarez and more ending the day for Reddick, Jones and Elliott.

“I really felt like we could push really well, and we could really make progress through the pack. I just haven’t really been in the lead much at all today – that was the first time I was getting any pushes in the lead and the car seemed a little unstable down the back straightaway into three. Kevin (Harvick) was trying to push me, and I just lost it. If I would have known that earlier in the day, I would have been more careful about that, but that was the first time I’ve had that experience all day long with that.” Said Reddick

“It looked like some guys got tangled up, upfront. Those of us in the back were just scattering to kind of miss it. It looked like the No. 5 (Kyle Larson) and the No. 43 (Erik Jones) kind of went to the apron. By the time we got slowed up, they were coming back across the track and I was the lucky winner to get there first. It’s a bummer.. long ways to go. Hate to end the day, but it is what it is.” Said Elliott

Stage would come to an end with a battle between Chastain and Bowman leading the two lines, but it would be Chastain the first to the line over Bowman by 0.015 followed by Logano, Stenhouse and Cindric.

The final stage would get underway with Wallace in the lead after not pitting under the caution, but it would be Aric Almirola moving back to the lead before Blaney would begin dropping debris a lap later due to a blown tire to bring back out the fourth caution of the day.

Bowman would also half spin his car through turns three and four just as the caution came out. His issues would continue when coming to pit road and would almost collide with Gragson.

When the green flag flew once again a Ford contingent of cars would once again begin to dictate the pace of the race with Hamlin the only car to attempt to challenge their dominance while attempting to break them up and take the lead to no avail.

Buescher and Keselowski would work together at the front of the field to fend off the challenge until Almirola would enter the picture for a few laps in a back and forth battle with Buescher before falling back in line behind the Buescher, Keselowski duo.

Final stops of the night would begin with the Ford contingent of cars making the first round of stops before the Chevrolets and Toyota’s making their stops ending with a mixture of cars finishing out the round of stops. Stenhouse would be the only car during the round to get caught speeding, sending him back to pit road for a pass through.

Just as pit stops were finishing up McDowell would get into the back of Preece, sending him spinning in front of the field collecting Harvick, Truex, Briscoe and more. Preece and Briscoe would end up driving his car straight to the garage ending his night.

Bumping and pushing with ten to go would shuffle Burton and Logano out of the lead with a surging Keselowski with teammate Buescher in tow would reclaim the lead a lap later.

With just three laps to go Kyle Busch would duck out of line to the top side with help from Austin Dillion to motor past the duo of Keselowski and Buescher.

Caution out once again flew for the sixth time of the night when Daniel Suarez would spin off turn four and get his car stuck in the infield ballfield. This would set up a NASCAR overtime situation with Ky. Busch in his first year with Richard Childress Racing and teammate Austin Dillon in tow.

Coming back to the white flag Byron would get into the back of Dillion turning him slightly up the track. Dillon would bounce off the No. 11 machine of Hamlin before turning back down the track in front of the field, collecting a total of 13 cars including Burton, Keselowski, Chastain and more.

When the smoke would clear Stenhouse who was surging to the lead would come out as the race leader over Larson, Bell, Logano and Ky. Busch.

As the white flag would go in the air Logano would take the lead with help from Ky. Busch. As the cars would enter turn two Larson would get turned up into the wall collecting six other cars.

NASCAR would go back to the video and scoring to determine Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would win the 65th Daytona 500 over Logano, Bell, Buescher and Bowman. Travis Pastrana who made it in on speed Wednesday night would finish out the night in 11th with IndyCar driver Conor Daly who was in danger of not making the race during the duels on Thursday would end up six laps in 29th.

“Yeah, I think this whole off-season Mike just preached how much we all believed in each other. They left me a note in the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done tonight. I made a few mistakes. We were able to battle back.” Said Stenhouse

“Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We've worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short. It was a tough season, but man, we got it done, Daytona 500.” Continued Stenhouse

“Second is the worst, man. You're so close. Leading the white flag lap there, I was up front. Kyle gave me a good push and, yeah, you're watching in the mirror and you're three wide across there. I felt like the three wide was going a hurt a lane; looked like Kyle was getting pushed ahead, and then Ricky started getting pushed ahead.” Said Logano who would end up finishing second.

In the end this would become the longest Daytona 500 in history at 212 laps, 530 miles taking just over three hours and 38 minutes to complete.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves onto Auto Club Speedway next Sunday, February 26th at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.