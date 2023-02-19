Monday, Feb 20

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Chase Elliott Accident Quote

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Feb 19 36
Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

 

Elliott on the accident that ended his race early:

“It looked like some guys got tangled up, upfront. Those of us in the back were just scattering to kind of miss it. It looked like the No. 5 (Kyle Larson) and the No. 43 (Erik Jones) kind of went to the apron. By the time we got slowed up, they were coming back across the track and I was the lucky winner to get there first. It’s a bummer.. long ways to go. Hate to end the day, but it is what it is.”

 

GM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

