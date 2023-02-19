Team Penske and Discount Tire Announce Extension of Winning Motorsports Partnership

Team Penske and Discount Tire today announced an extension of their winning motorsports partnership as NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Cindric prepares to defend his historic 2022 Daytona 500 victory in the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang. Under the new multi-year partnership agreement, Discount Tire – the world’s largest independent retailer of tires and wheels – will build on its tradition of success with Team Penske across both its NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

Entering its 14th season as a Team Penske partner in 2023, Discount Tire will continue to serve as the primary sponsor for Cindric and the No. 2 Ford Mustang team for multiple NCS races this season – including the Daytona 500. Discount Tire will also sponsor the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney in select NCS races this season and into the future, under the new agreement. The partnership will also continue with Team Penske’s winning NTT INDYCAR SERIES program as Discount Tire and Tire Rack will return as associate sponsors of the No. 2 Chevrolet driven by two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, along with the No. 3 Chevy driven by former series Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin and the No. 12 Chevrolet raced by 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner and reigning series champ Will Power.

“We are proud of Team Penske’s partnership with Discount Tire and the success we have had together over the years, including multiple championships and a victory in the Daytona 500,” said Roger Penske. “Our companies share many of the same core values and this is a partnership that continues to deliver, both on and off the race track. We are excited to build on our success together in 2023 and into the future.”

Team Penske welcomed Discount Tire as team partner prior to the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season as the No. 22 Discount Tire team won six races, established a new series record with 26 top-five finishes and earned Team Penske’s first-ever NASCAR championship with the NXS title. Following a successful run of four NXS Owner’s Championships from 2013-2015 and again 2017, Discount Tire transitioned to the No. 2 Ford Mustang for the 2018 Cup Series season. Last season, Cindric delivered one of Discount Tire’s biggest victories with a win in the “Great American Race” on his way to claiming NCS Rookie-of-the-Year honors.

“Discount Tire is grateful for our partnership with Roger Penske and Team Penske,” said Michael Zuieback, executive chairman of Discount Tire. “For more than a decade, this partnership has allowed our people, our customers and our race team to dream bigger and we look forward to celebrating more championships together with Team Penske in the future.”

Discount Tire and Team Penske have teamed up to produce 36 race victories across NCS and NXS competition, with 10 combined championships and the historic 2022 Daytona 500 win. The 36 wins represents the second-highest total among all NASCAR primary sponsors in Team Penske history.

Team Penske PR