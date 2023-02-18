Travis Pastrana – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series began their season Friday night under the lights at the famed Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado, Travis Pastrana, took a 25th-place qualifying effort and turned it into a 13th-place finish — his best career finish in Craftsman Truck Series competition.

As the green flag flew, the racing intensified as Pastrana was able to navigate through traffic around the 2.5-mile super speedway. With various cautions for rain throughout the duration of the NextEra Energy 250, Pastrana used these opportunities to put fuel in the car, allowing him to stay out after the first stage break to start ninth as Stage Two went green.

The action picked up in the second stage as drivers in the lead pack crashed, ultimately giving Pastrana left-side damage in the second of two wrecks this stage saw. Pastrana and team brought his plaid machine down pit road under the stage break to repair the damage, as well as change four tires and add fuel.

Once the final stage began, Pastrana rode steady in 11th-place before chaos broke loose as rain came closer to the track. The Annapolis, MD native was able to dodge three wrecks in the race to finish 13th when NASCAR officially called the race due to precipitation.

