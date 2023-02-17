Bluegreen Vacations Extends Nascar® Agreement

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen Vacations,” “Bluegreen,” or the “Company”), a vacation ownership company, has extended its multi-year agreement with NASCAR®.

Under the extended agreement, Bluegreen will remain the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR® for another six years. Bluegreen also extended its sponsorship of NASCAR’s season-opening qualifier races, the Duel at DAYTONA, and will remain title sponsors of the event through 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with NASCAR® and Daytona International Speedway,” said Ray Lopez, Bluegreen’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “We’re seeing an increasing demand for unique experiences among Bluegreen owners and this agreement with NASCAR® allows us to offer an opportunity to experience NASCAR® in the heart of the action,” he added.

Bluegreen Vacations was first designated the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR® in 2018. Since then, over 1,800 Bluegreen vacation owners and guests have participated in Bluegreen’s exclusive NASCAR® race weekend events.

“During our NASCAR® Bash events at select races, Bluegreen owners participating in a Bluegreen vacation are treated to a private welcome party and receive behind-the-scenes access at the tracks, have an opportunity to meet drivers, may experience pace car rides and enjoy VIP suite access to watch the races,” commented Nancy Samson, Vice President of Owner and Member Marketing for Bluegreen Vacations.

Since being named the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR®, the Company has sponsored the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at Phoenix Raceway and has been a three-time sponsor of the Duel at DAYTONA.

“The DAYTONA 500 and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, as well as other leading NASCAR® events, are bucket list affairs for fans,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing. “Through this continued partnership, Bluegreen’s owners have the opportunity to take advantage of some of the most premium and exclusive experiences at NASCAR® events across the country.”

Bluegreen Vacations PR