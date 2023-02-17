RFK Announces Partnership with Solo Stove

Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, has partnered with RFK Racing for the 2023 season and will have associate marks on Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang throughout the season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Solo Stove team to the RFK family,” said Jacob Wyne, Vice President of Partnership Sales. “They’re a proven and innovative brand, and share the same vision and goals as our team. We’re excited to showcase their brand and products throughout this season on our cars and across our social platforms.”

Solo Stove’s marks will appear on Keselowski’s No. 6 this week at Daytona International Speedway at the 65th annual Daytona 500. They will continue serving in an associate capacity throughout the season, appearing on the No. 6 at select races.

Driven by the mantra ‘creating good’, Solo Stove specializes in smokeless fire pits, camp stoves, brickyard pizza ovens, and grilling accessories designed to help you get in touch with whatever is ‘good’ for you.

“We are looking forward to partnering with RFK Racing for the 2023 season,” said Clint Mickle, President of Solo Stove. “We can’t wait to see Solo Stove on the No. 6 Ford Mustang as it circles the track. Solo Stove has an enthusiastic fan base in the NASCAR community, and we’re excited to support RFK Racing with this partnership.”

Practice sessions continue Friday (5:35 p.m. ET) and Saturday (10:30 a.m. ET) at Daytona, with the weekend culminating with Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR).

RFK PR