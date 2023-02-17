Friday, Feb 17

RCR Race Recap: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series News
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Earn 13th-Place Finish in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

 

No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Will Start 27th in Sunday's Daytona 500
 

“We had a solid 60 laps tonight at Daytona International Speedway, and we’re pretty happy overall with our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. We started the race tight, but it wasn’t terrible. I had a big aero push off Turn 4, and with the small drafting pack I couldn’t make a lot of moves. With the way the strategy played out, our Chevys couldn’t catch the lead pack. Our RCR Chevy had plenty of ECR power. We’ll tune on it a bit more tomorrow and be ready for the Great American Race."

 

- Austin Dillon

Strong Performance for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Ends Early with Late-Race Accident in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

 

No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Will Start 36th in Sunday's Daytona 500
 

“We had a fast 3CHI Chevrolet tonight, but unfortunately we’re going to a backup car for the Daytona 500. There was a lot of pushing and shoving for a few laps straight tonight. I was doing everything I could to try and hang on, and do the best I could to make sure to keep it straight. It finally overloaded the left-rear and hooked it to the right. I hate it for all my guys. Our Chevy was really fun to drive. It drove great the whole time, and everything was super easy, super simple. We have a long ways to go now, but we’ll be back on Sunday.”

 

- Kyle Busch

