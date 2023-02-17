RCR Race Recap: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

“We had a fast 3CHI Chevrolet tonight, but unfortunately we’re going to a backup car for the Daytona 500. There was a lot of pushing and shoving for a few laps straight tonight. I was doing everything I could to try and hang on, and do the best I could to make sure to keep it straight. It finally overloaded the left-rear and hooked it to the right. I hate it for all my guys. Our Chevy was really fun to drive. It drove great the whole time, and everything was super easy, super simple. We have a long ways to go now, but we’ll be back on Sunday.” - Kyle Busch