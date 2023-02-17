Friday, Feb 17

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: DAYTONA 500 Duels

NASCAR Cup Series News
Friday, Feb 17 24
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: DAYTONA 500 Duels NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Wendy's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 14th

FINISH: 11th

POINTS: ----

*Noah Gragson competed in the second duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 11th-place finish, Gragson will start Sunday's race from the 22nd position.

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “The guys up front were getting really 'squirrley' and I didn’t want to chance it, but I have a really good idea of what we need for Sunday's race. Good job by every one on our No. 42 Wendy's Chevrolet to get us here."

 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Guns N' Roses Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 14TH

FINISH: 12TH

POINTS: ----

*Erik Jones competed in the first duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 12th-place finish, Jones will start Sunday's race from the 25th position.

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "A good night for our No. 43 Guns N’ Roses Chevy. We have good speed, just need to get our Camaro driving a little better. The biggest thing for us tonight was to keep it clean and have this car in one piece so that we can now work on adjusting things for Sunday. We did that and now we’ll spend tomorrow’s practice dialing in our No. 43 Chevy and be ready for 500 miles on Sunday."
 

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 12TH

FINISH: 14TH

POINTS: ----

*Jimmie Johnson competed in the first duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 14th-place finish, Johnson will start Sunday's race from the 29th position.

Jimmie Johnson Post-Race Thoughts: My first race in the Next Gen car is done and we finished 14th in the Duel. Wish that we finished a little bit better, but we got a ton of great reps for the No. 84 Carvana Chevy team. I have new over-the-wall guys, a new spotter, new crew chief, a new team - to have this behind us is really good and I think it was a really successful day. I wish that our strategy was a bit better for the cars we were running with, but we have 500 miles on Sunday to figure that out.”

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 65th Daytona 500 starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway Stewart-Haas Racing: Bluegreen Vacations Duel from Daytona -- ALMIROLA WINS! »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.