Transcripts: Conor Daly - Pit Road Interview

Q. Conor Daly, you said it was a one in a million shot that you would make the Daytona 500. You're in. I saw you sit there, look out. What were you thinking at that moment when you got out of the car just now?

CONOR DALY: Well, we were inherently unlucky for the last 36 hours, but we got lucky. I wish I could have said that I drove it in on pure pace, but it was just crazy.

When we went out there, the car was bouncing around. I had no idea what was going on. I thought the drivetrain was broken, and Tony just made it better every time. We got lucky with the yellows to try to get some experience, but it is pretty crazy.

This race, I've watched it for so many years and so much crazy stuff can happen, and thankfully we were on the right side of the craziness. It's pretty amazing.

NASCAR PR