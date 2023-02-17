Transcripts: Aric Almirola - Frontstretch Interview

Q. Aric Almirola, you give thumbs up to the fans. You won this race two years ago. Just did it again tonight. Had your hands full, though. Looked like a lot of work for you in that race car.

ARIC ALMIROLA: Yeah, I did have my hands full. Drew said this Smithfield Ford Mustang was going to be fast, but he said I would probably have my hands full. We kind of went for it in qualifying and put on the speed in the car sacrificed some handling, and as you could see tonight it was a handful, but, man, this is so cool.

Daytona is such a special place to me. I've grew up sitting in those grandstands dreaming about racing here. I want that one on Sunday, though. My boss up in the booth during that first Duel, he said, I've won this race three times, but yet to do it on Sunday.

I know Sunday is the big one. We're going to keep focused on that one. The job is not finished.

Just really proud. So thankful. I'm not even supposed to be here. I'm supposed to be retired. This is awesome. Thank you Shane and everybody back at Smithfield headquarters, Ford, Doug Yates. Doug came and told me in the window before the race started I'd meet you in Victory Lane, so I've got a date with him. I'll see him in a minute.

Alex just flew down here with the pit crew this morning from school, so he was up on the spotter's stand with Joel helping him spot. I'm waiting for him. He should be coming down any minute. I told him we'd go to Victory Lane. Alex, where you at, buddy? We're waiting on you.

