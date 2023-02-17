Christopher Bell Earns Career-Best Duel Finish

Christopher Bell (second) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Thursday’s first qualifying Duel at Daytona International Speedway.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Duel 1 - Daytona International Speedway

150 miles, 60 laps

Thursday, February 16, 2023

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, Chris Buescher*

5th, Michael McDowell*

7th, BUBBA WALLACE

19th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt - Rheem Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What more did you need there at the end?

“I don’t really know. I need to watch it back and see what happened. Stevie (Reeves), my spotter said I didn’t really have any help when I got outside of the 22 (Joey Logano). Ultimately, thrilled with second. We got nine points and speedway racing has been a struggle for us and it has been a focus for us to try to execute a little better. I’m proud of all of our partners – Rheem and DeWalt – to get them a good showing for them at the start of the season at one of my weaker race tracks, so hopefully we can build on that and maybe finish my first Daytona 500.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

What did you learn in the draft?

“Car felt really, really good so hat’s off to the team. This Toyota Camry is strong. I just get bored and I’m supposed to drive bored, that’s my mentality, but then I’m like, ‘C’mon, c’mon, let’s do something. I’m tired of running 16th or wherever I’m at.’ So then you get greedy and you try to make moves, but I think before I wouldn’t have made that move to go around the 21 (Harrison Burton) and push the 20 (Christopher Bell), I just would have sat in line. So I’m kind of eating my own words, but I finally did it. I want to make something happen. We did, we got CBell (Christopher Bell) up to second so that was good. Just outnumbered. It was seven to three when we started the race so it’s hard to beat them when you’re outnumbered but all good.”

TRD PR