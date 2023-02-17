Transcripts: Christopher Bell - Pit Road Interview

Q. Christopher Bell comes home second in Duel No. 1. I saw you make the move at the end. What more did you need?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: I don't really know. I need to watch it back and see what happened. Stevie, my spotter, got on there and said I didn't have any help once I got outside the 22. Yeah, so ultimately thrilled with second, to get nine points.

Speedway racing has been a really big struggle for us and it's been a focus to try and execute a little bit better.

Proud of all of our partners at Rheem and DeWalt to get them a good showing early on in the season at one of my weaker racetracks, so hopefully we can build on this and maybe finish my first Daytona 500.

NASCAR PR