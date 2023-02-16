Friday, Feb 17

2023 Corvette Z06 Set to Pace the “Great American Race”

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Feb 16 40
2023 Corvette Z06 Set to Pace the “Great American Race” GM Photo

A trio of Chevrolet high-powered vehicles is set to pace in the season-opening races at Daytona International Speedway. 

 

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series to the green flag in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19, marking the 15th time Chevrolet has paced the “Great American Race”.
 
 

 

·       The Corvette Z06 is powered by the all-new 5.5L LT6, creating 670 horsepower, making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 in any production car.

 

 

·       Equipped with the Z07 Performance Package, the Corvette Z06 features a carbon fiber rear wing, aerodynamic ground effects, carbon ceramic brakes and other performance features for maximum track capability.

Chevrolet has recorded 49 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories at Daytona International Speedway, including a series-leading 24 in the Daytona 500. 

 

“We felt that it was important to highlight the crown jewel of our performance vehicle lineup for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 with the Corvette Z06,” said Todd Christensen, Director of Motorsports Marketing and Activation for Chevrolet. “As the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR Cup Series history, we are honored to pace the season-opening race weekend and help celebrate the start of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.”

 

Completing the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth pace vehicle lineup:

 

• Silverado 1500 RST in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 17.

 

• Camaro SS 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16; and on Saturday, February 18, the ARCA Menard Series BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’ at 5 p.m. ET.  

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Named Honorary Race Official for the 65th Running of the DAYTONA 500 Coca-Cola to partner with Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.