2023 Corvette Z06 Set to Pace the “Great American Race”

Chevrolet has recorded 49 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories at Daytona International Speedway, including a series-leading 24 in the Daytona 500. “We felt that it was important to highlight the crown jewel of our performance vehicle lineup for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 with the Corvette Z06,” said Todd Christensen, Director of Motorsports Marketing and Activation for Chevrolet. “As the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR Cup Series history, we are honored to pace the season-opening race weekend and help celebrate the start of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.” Completing the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth pace vehicle lineup: • Silverado 1500 RST in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 17. • Camaro SS 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16; and on Saturday, February 18, the ARCA Menard Series BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300’ at 5 p.m. ET.