RCR Race Preview: Daytona International Speedway

|
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Daytona International Speedway... Sheldon Creed has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, two of which have come behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet. Last February, Creed started from the fourth position and finished in sixth-place in the season opening event at the World Center of Racing. In addition, Creed has three NASCAR Truck Series starts (best finish of sixth) and one ARCA Menards Series event (best finish of third) under his belt at the 2.5-mile superspeedway tri-oval.
Rookie Stripe Removed... During his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign at RCR, Creed posted four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes, while leading a total of 155 laps. Creed's highlight of the season came at Darlington Raceway in September 2022, when the No. 2 Whelen Camaro SS started in the third position, led 47 laps, and finished in second-place. Creed completed the season with back-to-back top-six results (second at Martinsville Speedway and sixth at Phoenix Raceway).
Sophomore Success... Historically throughout Creed's professional stock car racing career, the California native has a breakout sophomore season. After his first full NASCAR Truck Series campaign in 2019 (zero wins, four top-five, 11 top-10 finishes), Creed captured five wins, nine top-five, 13 top-10 results to earn the 2020 Championship title the following season. When competing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2017, Creed posted zero wins, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes. The next season while competing full-time, the driver claimed four wins, 16 top-five and 18 top-10 results in a total of 20 races to become the 2018 Champion. If history continues to repeat itself, Creed is on the verge of a successful 2023 season.
Did You Know... Both of Creed's championship campaigns - 2018 ARCA Menards Series and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series - came with current crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz on the pit box calling the shots.
Meet Creed... On Friday, February 17 at 3 p.m. ET, Creed will participate in a fan Q&A session at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Midway at Daytona International Speedway.
Creed will also answer fan questions in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage in the Midway at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.
SHELDON CREED QUOTES:
Now having one NASCAR Xfinity Series season under your belt, what are your goals for the 2022 season?
"The first and foremost goal is to win as many races as we can in our Whelen Camaro. We want to find some consistency early and hopefully get a win early to lock ourselves into the Playoffs. The second goal would be to get on top of this new rear end rules package as fast as we can. If we can get it dialed in early, I think that will be a key and good for the long run. Everyone is going to be searching at the beginning of the season, so hopefully we are quick out of the gate and can get ahead of it."
Last season, you had the tale of two stories. It seemed either you were up front in contention to win or you didn't have the pace needed. How do you digest last year?
"I honestly just tried to learn as much as I could. We had a lot of pace at times, and then I would either make mistakes or misfortune would strike. There were also races that we didn't have a lot of pace and were quiet. I felt like our team finished the season on a high note. We knew the rules were going to change for this year, so we worked hard this offseason on our cars and I worked hard on myself to make this year the best we can."
At the end of January, there was a NASCAR Xfinity Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. How did the test go and how different was the updated rules package?
"With the new rules package, overall the car has less grip, but especially the rear has less grip than before. That's the biggest difference I noticed during the test at Charlotte. Our car would land okay and then we would fight rear grip throughout the rest of the corner, which requires you to be patient with it. There is going to be a lot less throttle time, which is going to make it fun to drive. It may race a little worse in the air, with the way that we are fighting rear grip, but I'm sure that we will get it back as the season goes. The first few races will be interesting."
Is the new rear end rules package going to affect the car at every race track or certain ones more than others?
"I think it's going to change the handling of the car at every track we go to. There is no skew anymore in the rear, which has taken away a lot of rear grip. It's going to take us a few races to get it figured out and find ways to get rear grip back in the cars, but overall, it's going to change the feeling everywhere."
Do you personally enjoy superspeedway racing?
"No, not really. It's not my favorite. As a viewer, it's really fun to watch, but as a driver in the race car, it's a lot of calculating moves and being in the right place at the right time."