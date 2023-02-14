NASCAR National Series New & Notes - Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: DAYTONA 500

The Place: Daytona International Speedway

The Date: Sunday, February 19

The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $26,934,357

TV: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 500 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 65),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 130), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

The Place: Daytona International Speedway

The Date: Saturday, February 18

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $3,327,595

TV: FS1, 4 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (120 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 120)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: NextEra Energy 250

The Place: Daytona International Speedway

The Date: Friday, February 17

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,025,847

TV: FS1, 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)

NASCAR Cup Series

75th Diamond Anniversary season officially begins with the DAYTONA 500

Fire up the engines, queue the confetti machines and pop the champagne, it is time to celebrate the 75th Diamond Anniversary of NASCAR and no better place to ring in such a special time than the ‘World Center of Racing’ – Daytona International Speedway – with the biggest event of the season, the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Last weekend, NASCAR jump started the 2023 season with a return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum quarter-mile for a spectacular Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that not only saw Martin Truex Jr. grabbing the checkered flag in a wild short track showdown, but also performances by Cypress Hill, Wiz Khalifa, Cheat Codes and Dixie D’Amelio.

Now the NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the sunny beaches of Central Florida to officially kick-off the 36-race points-paying championship season and will do it in style as multi-platinum recording artist Dierks Bentley will take the stage ahead of the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. The 14-time Grammy-nominated entertainer will perform a setlist of hit songs just before drivers take the green flag.

“I’m ready to get back to Daytona with all the biggest NASCAR fans,” Bentley said. “The energy there is unmatched, and I know we will have a blast getting them ready for the race.”

And once that green flag waves it will be quite the race in Daytona. Last season’s DAYTONA 500 was action-packed with 104 green flag passes for the lead, and over 6,400 total green flag passes, but it was Team Penske’s Austin Cindric who crossed the finish line first, just 0.36-second ahead of runner-up Bubba Wallace driving for 23XI Racing – the third closest finish of the DAYTONA 500 since advent of electronic scoring in 1993.

Cup Garage Spotlight: Fresh faces in new places

Much like the shuffling of a deck of cards, several drivers in the offseason made moves to different organizations, here is a quick look at some of the changes that took place and who to look for this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

23XI Racing tapped Tyler Reddick to pilot the No. 45 Toyota, alongside his teammate Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota this season. The organization will also be expanding to a third car on a part-time basis beginning with this weekend at Daytona International Speedway with driver Travis Pastrana behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota. Pastrana will be looking to make his NASCAR Cup Series and DAYTONA 500 career debut, and as a new team, Pastrana will have to either qualify or race his way into the Great American Race.

Richard Childress Racing swung for the fences and landed the hottest free agent on the market last season, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. This season, Busch will pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet collaborating with crew chief Randal Burnett, as the pair competes alongside teammate Austin Dillon in the famous No. 3 Chevrolet. Dillon is the most recent winner at Daytona International Speedway grabbing the checkered flag back in August to earn his spot in the 2022 Playoffs.

The recently introduced Legacy Motor Club is all brand new for 2023 and has stacked quite the lineup this season. Veteran Erik Jones will return to the historic No. 43 Chevrolet and will have two new teammates to work with as Noah Gragson has moved up from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet fulltime with crew chief Luke Lambert, and seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson has returned to the series as an owner/driver and will compete on a part-time basis starting with the DAYTONA 500. Johnson will have former series champion crew chief Todd Gordon calling the shots on top the pit box.

Speaking of moving up from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing has graduated Ty Gibbs to the NASCAR Cup Series after his impressive championship winning 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series run. Gibbs will pilot the No. 54 Toyota with crew chief Chris Gayle on the pit box this season, alongside a stable of veterans – Denny Hamlin (No. 11), Christopher Bell (No. 20) and last weekend’s 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum winner Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19).

Kaulig Racing has also called up A.J. Allmendinger to run fulltime this season in the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 16 Chevrolet, joining his teammate Justin Haley, who will continue to drive the No. 31 Chevrolet.

Joining Corey Lajoie over at Spire Motorsports this season will be Ty Dillon, who will jump behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet with crew chief Kevin Bellicourt. Lajoie will continue to be in the No. 7 with crew chief Ryan Sparks.

Stewart-Haas Racing has also called upon Ryan Preece to take over the driving duties of the No. 41 Ford this season with crew chief Chad Johnston. He will be joined by SHR teammates Chase Briscoe in the No. 14, Aric Almirola in the No. 10 and veteran Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Ford. This will be Harvick’s final season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The California native has announced his retirement at the end of the 2023 season, upon where he will join the FOX Sports TV booth as a NASCAR analyst alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

Locked In: Qualifying on the front row for DAYTONA 500 has its benefits

Start your engines and make sure you don’t miss Busch Light Pole Qualifying for the DAYTONA 500 on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The fastest two drivers in Busch Light Pole Qualifying will be locked into the DAYTONA 500. While some competitors will argue their starting spot is of no consequence in the DAYTONA 500, the pole position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing more winners (nine) than any other position.

The DAYTONA 500 pole or first starting position has a winning percentage of 14.06%. The most recent driver to win the DAYTONA 500 from the pole is NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett in 2000. NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (1985, 1987) and Cale Yarborough (1968, 1984) are the only two drivers to accomplish the feat of winning the DAYTONA 500 from the pole more than once.

Season DAYTONA 500 Winners From The Pole 1962 Fireball Roberts 1966 Richard Petty 1968 Cale Yarborough 1980 Buddy Baker 1984 Cale Yarborough 1985 Bill Elliott 1987 Bill Elliott 1999 Jeff Gordon 2000 Dale Jarrett

This week, seven former DAYTONA 500 pole winners are entered in the event – Kyle Larson (2022), Chase Elliott (2016, 2017), Alex Bowman (2018, 2021), Austin Dillon (2014), Martin Truex Jr. (2009), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2020), William Byron (2019) – and will once again try to lock themselves in on the front row.

NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (1985-87, 2001), Cale Yarborough (1968, ’70, ’78, ’84) and Buddy Baker (1969, ’73, ’79, ’80) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 poles with four each.

Larson will attempt to become the sixth driver to win back-to-back DAYTONA 500 poles

Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Kyle Larson won his first DAYTONA 500 pole last season, and now returns to the World Center of Racing to attempt to win consecutive poles in the Great American Race.

If Larson pulls off the feat, he will join Fireball Roberts (1961-1963), Buddy Baker (1979-1980), Bill Elliott (1985, 1986, 1987), Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990) and Chase Elliott (2016-2017) as the sixth different driver to win back-to-back poles for the DAYTONA 500.

Alex Bowman looks to extend record of starts on DAYTONA 500 front row

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman will look to extend his NASCAR Cup Series record of five consecutive starts on the front row of the DAYTONA 500 this week in the Busch Light Pole Qualifying on Wednesday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

In Bowman’s last five DAYTONA 500 starts he has lined-up in second in 2022, on the pole in 2021, second in 2020 and 2019, and again on the pole in 2018.

Prior to Bowman reaching five straight, the previous record of consecutive front row starts in the DAYTONA 500 was three and it had occurred five times – Fireball Roberts (1961-1963), Richard Petty (1966-1968), Bill Elliott (1985-1987), Ken Schrader (1988-1990), Dale Earnhardt (1994-1996).

Plus starting up front has its perks, not only are you locked into the race, but your chances of winning are much higher as well. A total of 16 of the 64 DAYTONA 500s (25%) have been won from the front row - nine from the pole or first starting position and seven from the second-place starting position.

How the DAYTONA 500 starting lineups will be decided

Setting the field for the DAYTONA 500 is unlike any other race in the world, and that is one of the reasons why this event holds so much prestige.

Single-car qualifying on Feb. 15 (8 p.m. ET on FS1) will have two rounds, with the top 10 qualifiers in Round 1 moving on to the second round. The fastest two cars in Round 2 will lock in as the front-row starters for Sunday’s DAYTONA 500 (Feb 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The rest of the starting grid will be decided by the Bluegreen Vacation Duels.

First, the single-car qualifying results will set the lineups for the Bluegreen Vacation Duels races on Thursday evening. Cars finishing first, third, fifth, seventh, etc. in single-car runs will comprise the field for Duel 1. The cars in even-numbered finishing positions in single-car qualifying will comprise the field for Duel 2.

Then the results from the Bluegreen Vacation Duels will set the starting lineup for the DAYTONA 500.

If more than 40 cars are entered for the race, the two fastest open cars, without a charter, in single-car qualifying will lock their way into the race regardless of the results of Thursday’s Duels. The final two spots of the 40-car field will be determined by the best finishers of the qualifying races.

Hot Streak: Chevrolet looks to win their 11th consecutive DAYTONA 500 pole

Chevrolet drivers will be looking to keep the streak of consecutive DAYTONA 500 pole wins alive this weekend as they look to make it 11 straight poles for the Great American Race – extending their race record.

DAYTONA 500 pole winners from the last 10 seasons:

Seasons DAYTONA 500 Pole Winners Manufacturer 2022 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 2021 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2020 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 2019 William Byron Chevrolet 2018 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2017 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2016 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2015 Jeff Gordon Chevrolet 2014 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 2013 Danica Patrick Chevrolet

Prior to this current streak of DAYTONA 500 poles by Chevrolet, the longest streak of consecutive DAYTONA 500 poles by a manufacturer was four straight by Pontiac from 1960-1963 and Chevrolet from 2008-2011.

In total, seven different manufacturers have won the pole for the DAYTONA 500, led by Chevrolet with 30; followed by Ford (12), Pontiac (eight), Mercury (five), Dodge (four), Oldsmobile (three), Plymouth (two).

Dueling for a good spot in the DAYTONA 500

On Thursday, Feb. 16, NASCAR Cup Series drivers that do not qualify on the front row (first & second) of the DAYTONA 500 will have the opportunity to compete for their starting position in the Great American Race in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels (7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) – two 60 lap (150-mile) qualifying races. The qualifiers will be divided up evenly into each Duel event depending on their qualifying position.

This season 42 teams will vie for just 40 eligible spots. The 36 of the 40 eligible spots are already taken by the Charter cars leaving just six spots for the Open teams. The Open teams hoping to make the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 are:

Legacy Motor Club – No. 84 Chevrolet with driver Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Todd Gordon

23XI Racing – No. 67 Toyota with driver Travis Pastrana, crew chief Eric Phillips

Beard Motorsports – No. 62 Chevrolet with driver Austin Hill, crew chief Darren Shaw

TMT Racing – No. 50 Chevrolet with driver Conor Daly, crew chief Tony Eury Jr.

Front Row Motorsports - No 36 Ford with driver Zane Smith, crew chief Chris Lawson

Kaulig Racing – No. 13 Chevrolet with driver Chandler Smith, crew chief Eddie Pardue

From 1972 to 2004 the Duels were scheduled for 50 laps each and during that time frame eight of the Duel events had a driver lead 100% of the laps from flag-to-flag – NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip was the first to accomplish the feat in 1988; he was later joined by Dale Earnhardt (1991,1998), Davey Allison (1991), Ernie Irvan (1996), Bill Elliott (2000), Ricky Rudd (2000) and Jeff Gordon (2002). The race was moved to 60 laps in 2005 and ever since the most a driver has led in a Duel event is 86.7% (52 laps of the scheduled 60) by Aric Almirola in 2021.

A total of 47 different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duels, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt with 12 Duel victories – seven more than the next competitor.

A total of 12 active drivers have won at least one of the Duel events at Daytona, led by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin (2008, 2014, 2017) and Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (2009, 2013, 2016) with three victories each. The other 10 active Duel winners are Chase Elliott (2017, 2018), Joey Logano (2019, 2020), Kevin Harvick (2013, 2019), Jimmie Johnson (2010, 2015), Ryan Blaney (2018), William Byron (2020), Austin Dillon (2021), Aric Almirola (2021), Brad Keselowski (2022) and Chris Buescher (2022).

No greater victory than the Great American Race

Known as the biggest race in NASCAR, the DAYTONA 500 holds a special place in every stockcar driver’s heart. It’s an instant catapult to fame for the victor. It’s the pinnacle of a racer’s career, the crowning achievement that all other drivers aspire to possess, and fans and media admire. The NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is unlike any other event and holds the prestige among its competitors due to its ever-changing difficulty to master, much less finish. And this year’s Great American Race will undoubtedly bring all the action and excitement we have all grown to love and feverishly anticipate.

In total, 41 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won a DAYTONA 500, and seven of the 41 are active this weekend:

Rank Active DAYTONA 500 Winners Wins Seasons 1 Denny Hamlin 3 2016, 2019, 2020 2 Jimmie Johnson 2 2006, 2013 3 Austin Cindric 1 2022 4 Michael McDowell 1 2021 5 Austin Dillon 1 2018 6 Joey Logano 1 2015 7 Kevin Harvick 1 2007

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 victories with seven trophies – (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981). Richard’s father, Lee Petty, won the inaugural DAYTONA 500 on February 22, 1959; he led 38 laps and won by two feet in an Oldsmobile.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 wins with three trophies (2016, 2019, 2020). Team Penske’s Austin Cindric won last season’s DAYTONA 500 becoming the first rookie in series history to win the notable event. NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty, who won the inaugural DAYTONA 500 (1959), and Trevor Bayne, the 2011 DAYTONA 500 champion, are the only two drivers to win the race in their first appearance.

Austin Cindric looks to join Sterling Marlin in rare achievement

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric returns to Daytona International Speedway as the defending DAYTONA 500 winner and this weekend will look to add his name to the list of multiple Great American Race winners. If he does win this weekend, he will join Sterling Marlin (1994, 1995) as just the second driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to score their first two wins in the DAYTONA 500.

Last season’s DAYTONA 500 victory was Austin Cindric’s first career NASCAR Cup Series win, and in doing so, he became the first rookie in series history to win the event.

First-time Cup Series winners at Daytona happen often

They say you always remember the ‘first-time’ and Daytona International Speedway has been known for making memories that last in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In total 17 different drivers have scored their first NASCAR Cup Series career pole at Daytona International Speedway and 23 different drivers have won their first race in the NASCAR Cup Series at the 2.5-mile track.

Daytona International Speedway has seen a first-time winner in at least one of its NASCAR Cup Series races in the last five consecutive seasons (2018-2022).

First Time Pole Winners Season First Time Race Winners Season William Byron 2019 Austin Cindric 2022 Chase Elliott 2016 Michael McDowell 2021 Austin Dillon 2014 William Byron 2020 Danica Patrick 2013 Justin Haley 2019 Paul Menard 2008 Erik Jones 2018 Greg Biffle 2004 Aric Almirola 2014 Jimmie Johnson 2002 David Ragan 2011 Kevin Harvick 2002 Trevor Bayne 2011 Mike Skinner 1997 Greg Biffle 2003 Dale Jarrett 1995 Michael Waltrip 2001 Loy Allen Jr 1994 John Andretti 1997 Sterling Marlin 1991 Jimmy Spencer 1994 Greg Sacks 1990 Sterling Marlin 1994 Geoff Bodine 1982 Derrike Cope 1990 Ramo Stott 1976 Greg Sacks 1985 Charlie Glotzbach 1968 Pete Hamilton 1970 Darel Dieringer 1964 Mario Andretti 1967 Earl Balmer 1966 Sam McQuagg 1966 A.J. Foyt 1964 Bobby Isaac 1964 Johnny Rutherford 1963 Tiny Lund 1963

Of the 64 DAYTONA 500 races in the books, nine times a driver has posted his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory with a win in the event; the most recent to accomplish the feat was Team Penske’s Austin Cindric last season.

First-Time Winners in DAYTONA 500 Seasons Tiny Lund 1963 Mario Andretti 1967 Pete Hamilton 1970 Derrike Cope 1990 Sterling Marlin 1994 Michael Waltrip 2001 Trevor Bayne 2011 Michael McDowell 2021 Austin Cindric 2022

Three other drivers posted their career-first NASCAR Cup Series victory in (points-paying) qualifying races at Daytona: Johnny Rutherford (1963), Bobby Isaac (1964) and Earl Balmer (1966).

Looking at the entry list for this season’s DAYTONA 500, 15 drivers will be attempting to earn their first series win this weekend – Harrison Burton, Conor Daly, Ty Dillon, Ty Gibbs, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst, Austin Hill, Corey Lajoie, B.J. McLeod, Travis Pastrana, Ryan Preece, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, and Cody Ware.

Defending series champion Joey Logano looking to join elite list this weekend

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano has the opportunity to become just the sixth different driver in series history to win the DAYTONA 500 as the defending series champion.

Five reigning NASCAR Cup Series champions have gone on to win the DAYTONA 500 the season after winning the championship – all now NASCAR Hall of Famers: Lee Petty (1959), Richard Petty (1973), Cale Yarborough (1977), Jeff Gordon (1999) and Dale Jarrett (2000).

Denny Hamlin looks to tie Cale Yarborough for second-most DAYTONA 500 wins

If Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020) wins the DAYTONA 500 this season he will tie NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough (1968, 1977, 1983, 1984) for the second-most DAYTONA 500 victories all-time with four each.

Only six drivers all-time in the NASCAR Cup Series have scored three or more DAYTONA 500 victories, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty with seven wins in the Great American Race (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981); followed by Cale Yarborough (1968, 1977, 1983, 1984), Bobby Allison (1978, 1982, 1988), Dale Jarrett (1993, 1996, 2000), Jeff Gordon (1997, 1999, 2005) and Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020).

Legacy Motor Club’s driver Jimmie Johnson can become the seventh driver to win three DAYTONA 500s this weekend. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has two DAYTONA 500 wins to his name, hoisting the trophies in 2006 and 2013.

Martin Truex Jr. brought his broom to sweep the start of the season

After his big win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum last weekend, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. has the opportunity to add his name to some shorts lists if he can continue his winning ways in Daytona.

Truex is looking to become the first driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win the Busch Light Clash, then go on to win the DAYTONA 500 pole, the Duel he will be entered in and then the ‘Crown Jewel’ the DAYTONA 500 to start the season.

Only two drivers have come close to accomplishing the feat, winning everything but the Clash. Cale Yarborough (1984) and Bill Elliott (1985) won the DAYTONA 500 pole, won the Duel race they were entered in and then went on to win the DAYTONA 500 all in the same Speedweeks.

Truex could also become the sixth different driver to win the Busch Light Clash and DAYTONA 500 in the same season; joining Bobby Allison (1982), Bill Elliott (1987), Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000), Jeff Gordon (1997), and Denny Hamlin (2016).

2023 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Class: Gibbs & Gragson

This season two drivers will compete for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Cup Series – Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson.

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year point system mirrors the points structure that awards the season-long championship, including stage points and Playoff points, with the eventual Sunoco Rookie of the Year earning the most points throughout the season.

As is the case with the season-long points structure, a race win will earn a Sunoco Rookie 40 points and five Playoff points. A second-place finish will earn a Sunoco Rookie 35 points; a third-place finish nets 34 points, and so on. A Sunoco Rookie who wins a stage will earn 10 points and one Playoff point.

Ty Gibbs, from Charlotte, North Carolina, is the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, and the talented young racer has been tapped to drive the No. 54 Toyota this season with crew chief Chris Gayle for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gibbs and Gayle are fresh off of winning the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship together, where the duo amassed seven wins.

Noah Gragson, from Las Vegas, Nevada, has joined the recently formed Legacy Motor Club after an impressive 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with JR Motorsports, where he finished runner-up in the points and posted a season-high eight wins; including tying Sam Ard’s record of four consecutive victories. The 24-year-old, Gragson, will wrestle the No. 42 Chevrolet this season with crew chief Luke Lambert in his corner.

Both Gibbs and Gragson have made starts at Daytona in the NASCAR Cup Series, and both have posted their best finishes at the 2.5-mile track in last season’s summer race, with Gragson finishing fifth and Gibbs in 13th.

NASCAR Cup Series Etc.

SAF Thunderbirds Set to Perform Flyover Before The Great American Race - In a sight that has become a symbol of the start of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 19, Daytona International Speedway. This will mark the 13th consecutive, and 14th overall, time the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, also known as “America’s Ambassadors in Blue,” will perform their signature “Delta” formation to kick off The Great American Race.

The fan-favorite flyover also marks the start of a year of milestones that go beyond the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. The Thunderbirds will be celebrating their 70th year in 2023, just as NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary gets underway.

“There will be no more thrilling feeling on Sunday afternoon than to hear the roar of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over our sold-out crowd at the conclusion of the National Anthem before the DAYTONA 500,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Our facility, our sport, and the Thunderbirds have pasts that are steeped in history together. And we’re honored the tradition will continue this year at Daytona International Speedway.”

Major Milestone Alert: Most Consecutive Seasons With A Win – Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch has the opportunity this season to break the tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty for the most consecutive season with at least one victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at 18 seasons each. Petty’s streak began in 1960 and ended in 1977, almost all with Petty Enterprises.

Busch’s streak of consecutive NASCAR Cup Series seasons with a win started in his rookie year in 2005 with Hendrick Motorsports and he has managed over the course of his career to win at least one race each season. He moved to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 and this season will make his debut for Richard Childress Racing.

In 12 of Kyle Busch’s consecutive 18 winning seasons, he put up multiple wins, with a career-high eight win seasons in 2008 and 2018.

Packed House: Daytona Announces Eighth Consecutive Complete Sellout - Daytona International Speedway announced a complete sellout of the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, as NASCAR prepares to open its 75th Anniversary season in style.

Following on the heels of a January announcement of a reserved grandstand and camping sellout, Daytona International Speedway has now sold out of all ticket inventory for The Great American Race, including UNOH Fanzone admissions and all hospitality options. The DAYTONA 500 opens the NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.

DIS also announced the 66th running of The Great American Race will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Fans can begin renewing their tickets immediately, and exclusive pre-sale options are available, to ensure their place in history for next year’s race.

“From the roar of the USAF Thunderbirds overhead to the sight of the sellout crowd on their feet as the field takes the green flag for the DAYTONA 500, there will be no place more electric than Daytona International Speedway this Sunday afternoon,” said DIS President Frank Kelleher. “Now there will be an even bigger spotlight on Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacation Duel races, where fans will get to see the likes of seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana attempt to race their way into The Great American Race.”

BRELAND to perform National Anthem ahead of DAYTONA 500 - Daytona International Speedway announced that PLATINUM Artist-Songwriter BRELAND will sing the National Anthem prior to the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19, bringing the fans, drivers and teams together before the intense competition begins.

“We’re honored to have BRELAND lead us in the National Anthem before the 65th running of The Great American Race,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “His creative style and unique singing voice adds an extra element of excitement to a momentous weekend of racing and entertainment.”

BRELAND has emerged as a bold new force on today’s music landscape since the release of his PLATINUM smash “My Truck,” which hit #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 in 2019, and a remix featuring Sam Hunt landed on best-of-the-year lists from NPR to The New York Times.

Kevin Harvick begins final NASCAR Cup Series season – Announced in the offseason, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick will retire from full-time racing and instead will join the FOX Sports booth as a NASCAR TV Analyst with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

Heading into Harvick’s final season, he has amassed a career of 1,263 NASCAR national series starts (790 NCS, 349 NXS and 124 NCTS). In the NASCAR Cup Series, he has made 790 starts posting 60 wins, 245 top fives, 430 top 10s and 31 poles.

At Daytona, in the NASCAR Cup Series he has made 43 starts putting up two wins, 11 top fives and 16 top 10s; including the 2007 DAYTONA 500.

Cup Series Featured Matchups: 2023 DAYTONA 500 - Below is a close look at the featured matchups fans can bet on heading into this weekend’s event.

Tyler Reddick vs. Kyle Busch

Would anything be sweeter for Kyle Busch than to get his first DAYTONA 500 win with his new Richard Childress Racing team in the #8 car? The same can be said for Reddick, who is in his first year with 23XI Racing in the #45 car after a three-win campaign in 2022 with RCR.

Driver Rating at Track (Since 2020):

Reddick: 73.2



Busch: 94.4

Bubba Wallace vs. Austin Dillon

A bumper brush up between Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace at the Clash could have ramifications for two drivers who often find themselves near the front at superspeedways. Winner of the last race at Daytona, Dillon won his way into the Round of 16 last August. Wallace will be chasing his first Daytona win after finishing runner-up three times, including the DAYTONA 500 last year.

Driver Rating at Track (Since 2020):

Wallace: 85.0



Dillon: 80.5

Jimmie Johnson vs. Travis Pastrana

Two of the most intriguing names on the DAYTONA 500 entry list, Jimmie Johnson will be looking to recapture glory for his third DAYTONA 500 win, while Pastrana will be making his first ever attempt at qualifying for the Great American Race. Pastrana, who last competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series part-time in 2020, will be wheeling in the #67 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Driver Rating at Track (Since 2020):

Johnson: 90.4



Pastrana: N/A

Brad Keselowski vs. Martin Truex Jr.

For two drivers we are used to seeing grab checkered flags, 2022 was a winless campaign for both Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. winner of the Clash, Truex may have some much-needed momentum leading into the 2023 season. Both drivers will be searching for the first DAYTONA 500 win of their illustrious careers.

Driver Rating at Track (Since 2020):

Keselowski: 78.3



Truex Jr.: 80.6

Ross Chastain vs. Denny Hamlin

Drama, fireworks and hurt feelings. 2022’s biggest rivalry was undoubtedly Denny Hamlin vs. Ross Chastain. It was even Chastain’s “Hail Melon” that ended Denny Hamlin’s Playoff run. Two championship contenders in 2023, will we see more of the same at the biggest race of the year?

Driver Rating at Track (Since 2020):

Chastain: 68.4



Hamlin: 95.1

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 is back to kick off the 2023 Xfinity Series Season

The wait is finally over! The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers are well-rested and ready to kick off the 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Last year’s action-packed season opener proved that Daytona International Speedway is a place where anyone can find themselves in Victory Lane as fans saw rookie Austin Hill take the checkered flag, holding off Xfinity Series vets, AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson, on his dash to the finish line.

This will be the 63rd Xfinity Series race at the 2.5-mile Daytona track. The inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona was on February 13, 1982 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt. He went on to win six more Xfinity Series races in Daytona (1986,1990,1991,1992,1993,1994).

There have been 42 different pole winners and 36 different race winners with William Byron earning the title of youngest winner in 2017 at 19 years, six months and one day old and Bobby Allison becoming the oldest winner in 1988 at 50 years, two months and 10 days old.

Only five races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Austin Cindric in 2021.

A few drivers are etched in the Daytona International Speedway Xfinity Series record book – Geoff Bodine set the race record in 1985 with a speed of 157.137 mph and Tommy Houston holds the qualifying record with his 1987 speed of 194.389 mph. Joe Nemechek holds the record for most poles (five) and laps completed (3,526) while Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart are tied for most Xfinity Series wins at seven each.

Drivers will hit the grid for practice on Friday, February 17 at 4:35 p.m.ET followed by qualifying on Saturday, February 18 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Coming in hot: Three previous winners entered this weekend at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway is a historic track that every driver wants to conquer, and three drivers entered in this weekend’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 already have – Justin Haley, Austin Hill and Jeremy Clements.

Justin Haley joins a short list of drivers that have multiple Xfinity Series wins at Daytona with his 2020 and 2021 trips to Victory Lane. In total, he has eight starts at the track with two wins, three top fives and four top 10s.

This weekend, he will be behind the wheel of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for his shot to add a third Daytona win to his resume. If he accomplishes the feat, he will be the sixth different driver to win three or more Xfinity Series races at Daytona; joining Dale Earnhardt (seven wins), Tony Stewart (seven wins), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (six), Darrell Waltrip (three) and Randy Lajoie (three).

Austin Hill made headlines this time last year with his season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway as a rookie with Richard Childress Racing. He will be back this weekend with some experience under his belt, once again behind the wheel of his No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for his fourth stint at the iconic superspeedway.

Daytona’s most recent Xfinity Series winner is veteran Jeremy Clements. He will be piloting his No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet for his 26th start at the 2.5-mile track. In his previous 25 starts, he has posted one win, one top five and three top 10s.

New Year. New Sunoco Rookie of the Year Class

Last year, four drivers competed for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, but it was Austin Hill who snagged the title with his two wins, 11 top fives and 21 top 10s.

Now, we’re seeing some new, yet familiar faces vying for the 2023 title – Sammy Smith, Parker Retzlaff, Chandler Smith and Blaine Perkins.

Sammy Smith will be in the running this season behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last season at Road America and went on to make another eight starts, posting one top five and three top 10s. He joins the Xfinity Series this season as the back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East champion (2021, 2022). Smith will be working with crew chief Jeff Meendering this season.

Parker Retzlaff will be piloting the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet this weekend to kick off his quest of becoming the Sunoco Rookie of the Year. He made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last season at Richmond Raceway, where he posted a top 10. Retzlaff will be collaborating with crew chief Joshua Graham this season.

Chandler Smith will also be in the running behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Smith is no stranger to winning the Sunoco Rookie of the Year title, as he won the honors in 2021 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He comes into this season with three Xfinity Starts, all of which were last season with Sam Hunt Racing. He posted one top 10 at Homestead Miami Speedway. Smith will be working with crew chief Bruce Schlicker.

Blaine Perkins closes out the competition. He will be driving the No. 07 SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet. He made his debut in the Xfinity Series in 2021 at Phoenix Raceway and made five starts last season, posting one top-10 finish. Perkins will be working with crew chief Mike Hillman Jr.

Click on the driver’s names for links to their NASCAR Digital Bios on NASCARMedia.com.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Dash 4 Cash returns in 2023 - The NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program was designed to add elements of unpredictability and drama leading up to and during four designated races, increase on-track competition, engage fans and reward / recognize NASCAR Xfinity Series regular competitors.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash will take place at four tracks in 2023, with the qualifier being at Circuit of The Americas:

Richmond Raceway (April 1)

Martinsville Speedway (April 15)

Talladega Superspeedway (April 22)

Dover Motor Speedway (April 29)

Kyle Busch to run select Xfinity Series races in 2023 – Kaulig Racing announced that Kyle Busch will be in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and will run in five Xfinity Series races this season, starting with his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4. He will also run at Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Darlington Raceway.

Although Busch did not compete in the Xfinity Series last season, he is the all-time wins leader in the series, with 102 career victories.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” Busch said in a team release. “What Matt Kaulig and (team president) Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing, this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

CRAFTSMAN officially returns to the NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), the world’s largest tool company and a leader in outdoor equipment, announced last August that the American tool icon CRAFTSMAN® would return as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Truck Series beginning in 2023. After serving as the series’ title sponsor from its inception in 1995 to 2008, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its homecoming at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.

In addition to the Truck Series title sponsorship, Stanley Black & Decker will further expand its presence in the sport, entering into a multi-year partnership designating the company and its iconic brands as the “Official Tools Partner of NASCAR” and “Official Tools” of all NASCAR-owned and operated tracks.

“We celebrate the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with our customers, distribution partners and employees,” said Doug Redpath, President of Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. “From proud homeowners and homebuilders to auto enthusiasts and master mechanics, CRAFTSMAN has been the brand generations have trusted to get the job done. The Truck Series represents authentic, bold and proud drivers and fans, which embody the same characteristics of our CRAFTSMAN brand. We look forward to our return in Daytona in 2023 to reunite with our loyal fans as we begin this new chapter in NASCAR history.”

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series title sponsorship includes exclusive brand integrations on vehicles, crew uniforms, tracks and more in addition to the branding of the Triple Truck Challenge and Championship Race entitlement. It will also serve as a platform to support the launch of new products, amplify seasonal promotions, and highlight the many ways CRAFTSMAN is building pride.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series 2023 season officially begins when the green flag drops for the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Wins Streak: Will Daytona produce its eighth consecutive different winner?

Since 2000, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has opened its season at Daytona International Speedway and in the last seven races at the 2.5-mile track the series has seen seven consecutive different winners, begging the question – ‘Will we see and eighth different winner?’

The different winners streak started in 2017 with NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Daytona winner Kaz Grala taking the checkered flag followed by Johnny Sauter in 2018, Austin Hill in 2019, Grant Enfinger in 2020, Ben Rhodes in 2021 and Zane Smith in 2022.

In total, 20 different drivers have won a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, led by Johnny Sauter with three career victories (2013, 2016, 2018).

There are four former Daytona winners entered in this weekend’s race – Johnny Sauter (three wins), Grant Enfinger (one win), Ben Rhodes (one win) and Zane Smith (one win).

Truck Series Champion Zane Smith returns to defend Daytona victory

Defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Zane Smith returns to Daytona International Speedway to not only kick start his 2023 season but defend his win at Daytona and try to become just the second driver in series history to win back-to-back races at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

If Smith can accomplish the feat, he will join Todd Bodine (2008, 2009) as the second driver to win consecutive races at Daytona in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Zane Smith has made has three series career starts at Daytona posting one win (2022) and

2023 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Class

This season five drivers will compete for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series – Rajah Caruth, Daniel Dye, Nick Sanchez, Jake Garcia and Bret Holmes.

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year point system mirrors the points structure that awards the season-long championship, including stage points and Playoff points, with the eventual Sunoco Rookie of the Year earning the most points throughout the season.

As is the case with the season-long points structure, a race win will earn a Sunoco Rookie 40 points and five Playoff points. A second-place finish will earn a Sunoco Rookie 35 points; a third-place finish nets 34 points, and so on. A Sunoco Rookie who wins a stage will earn 10 points and one Playoff point.

GMS Racing will have two rookies vying for the end of the year award this season in Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye. Caruth will be piloting the No. 24 Chevrolet with crew chief Chad Walter and Dye will be in the No. 43 Chevrolet with crew chief Travis Sharpe.

The newly formed Rev Racing will have the 2022 ARCA Menard Series champion Nick Sanchez in the No. 2 Chevrolet with crew chief Danny Stockman this season.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will have Jake Garcia in the No. 35 Chevrolet with crew chief Mark Hillman. Garcia will make his first start of 2023 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, the day of his 18th birthday. Due to NASCAR’s age restriction at tracks larger than 1.25 miles, Garcia is ineligible to compete in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. In Garcia’s stead this weekend Chase Elliott will drive the No. 35 at Daytona.

Last but not least, Bret Holmes Racing’s owner/driver Bret Holmes will compete for the rookie honors for his family-owned team. Holmes will drive the No. 32 Chevrolet with crew chief Jerry Baxter.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Etc.

Triple Truck Challenge returns for 2023 – The Triple Truck Challenge was introduced in 2019, as a three-race program that provides drivers in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series an opportunity to win up to $500,000 in bonus money.

The Triple Truck Challenge will award a $50,000 bonus to the race winner of any one of the three events; win two of the three races and pocket an additional $150,000; win all three and collect a cool half a million dollars.

For 2023 season the Triple Truck Challenge will be held at the following tracks:

Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 26)

World Wide Technology Raceway (June 3)

Nashville Superspeedway (June 23)

Crafton & Menards celebrate 20-year relationship of driver & primary sponsorship – Matt Crafton and Menards will celebrate their 20 year relationship as a driver and primary sponsorship on the truck – the longest active driver and primary sponsorship a NASCAR national series.

Menards and Crafton began working together in 2002 and together they have made 496 consecutive starts posting three championships, 15 wins and 132 top-five finishes.

Crafton has made 22 series starts at Daytona posting two top fives and eight top 10s.

Manufacturer swaps to take note of in 2023 – Three big teams in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series have switched manufacturers for the 2023 season.

Kyle Busch Motorsports – will switch from Toyota to Chevrolet in 2023.

TRICON Garage – previously known as Team DGR, will switch from Ford to Toyota in 2023.

ThorSport Racing – will switch from Toyota to Ford for 2023. In addition, ThorSport Racing signed the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Most Popular Driver of the Year Award winner Hailie Deegan, who will pilot the No. 13 Ford this season. Deegan has made two Truck Series starts at Daytona posting an average finish of 20.5.

Big names running in the NextEra Energy 250 – This weekend three big names that are competing in the DAYTONA 500 will also be moonlighting in the NextEra Energy 250 – Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott, Spire Motorsport’s Corey Lajoie and 23XI Racing’s Travis Pastrana.

Chase Elliott will jump behind the wheel of the No. 35 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet.

Corey Lajoie will pilot the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Travis Pastrana will drive the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Al [Niece], Cody [Efaw] and the Niece Motorsports crew quite a bit since the team was formed,” said Pastrana. “I was looking to be part of as much racing as possible during Daytona Speedweeks this year and couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to drive their 41 truck with support from WWEX Racing in my first Daytona start in the Truck Series.”

NASCAR PR