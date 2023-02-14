Statistical Advance: Analyzing The DAYTONA 500

Below is a statistical look at some of the top performers at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida going into the DAYTONA 500 on February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). The stats include both the DAYTONA 500 and the annual summer race and are among active drivers (listed in alphabetical order).

DAYTONA-SPECIFIC STATISTICS

(Driver loop stats in the below section are from 2005-Present)

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford)

One win, four top fives, six top 10s

Average Finish of 18.133, seventh-best

Average Running Position of 15.147, seventh-best

Driver Rating of 84.4, sixth-best

39 Fastest Laps Run, 19th-best

1,692 Laps in the Top 15 (61.9%), ninth-most

2,503 Quality Passes, ninth-most

Kyle Busch (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet)

One win, eight top fives, 11 top 10s, one pole

Average Finish of 19.057, eighth-best

Average Running Position of 13.601, second-best

Driver Rating of 91.7, second-best

130 Fastest Laps Run, third-best

4,124 Laps in the Top 15 (66.1%), series-most

4,766 Quality Passes, series-most

Austin Cindric (No. 2 Team Penske Ford)

One win, two top fives, two top 10s

Average Finish of 6.333, series-best

Average Running Position of 11.432, series-best

Driver Rating of 93.4, series-best

10 Fastest Laps Run, 34th-best

394 Laps in the Top 15 (70.2%), 26th-most

258 Quality Passes, 28th-most

Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet)

Two wins, four top fives, nine top 10s, one pole

Average Finish of 14.737, third-best

Average Running Position of 17.146, 11th-best

Driver Rating of 78.4, 11th-best

75 Fastest Laps Run, 12th-best

1,615 Laps in the Top 15 (47.4%), 10th-most

2,073 Quality Passes, 11th-most

Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

Two top fives, four top 10s, three poles

Average Finish of 20.929, 11th-best

Average Running Position of 15.932, eighth-best

Driver Rating of 80.6, ninth-best

64 Fastest Laps Run, 13th-best

1,465 Laps in the Top 15 (57.9%), 11th-most

2,085 Quality Passes, 10th-most

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Three wins, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s

Average Finish of 16.794, fourth-best

Average Running Position of 14.693, fourth-best

Driver Rating of 89.0, third-best

130 Fastest Laps Run, fourth-best

3,628 Laps in the Top 15 (59.7%), second-most

4,729 Quality Passes, second-most

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)

Two wins, 11 top fives, 16 top 10s, one pole

Average Finish of 18.111, sixth-best

Average Running Position of 18.159, 14th-best

Driver Rating of 82.3, seventh-best

136 Fastest Laps Run, second-best

3,316 Laps in the Top 15 (51.5%), fourth-most

4,334 Quality Passes, fifth-most

Jimmie Johnson (No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet)

Three wins, 12 top fives, 16 top 10s, two poles

Average Finish of 20.156, ninth-best

Average Running Position of 14.829, fifth-best

Driver Rating of 87.4, fifth-best

91 Fastest Laps Run, eighth-best

3,545 Laps in the Top 15 (62.0%), third-most

4,614 Quality Passes, third-most

Brad Keselowski (No. 6 RFK Racing Ford)

One win, three top fives, six top 10s

Average Finish of 23.148, 13th-best

Average Running Position of 17.553, 13th-best

Driver Rating of 78.3, 12th-best

89 Fastest Laps Run, 10th-best

2,562 Laps in the Top 15 (52.9%), seventh-most

3,675 Quality Passes, seventh-most

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford)

One win, six top fives, nine top 10s

Average Finish of 18.036, fifth-best

Average Running Position of 15.040, sixth-best

Driver Rating of 88.3, fourth-best

111 Fastest Laps Run, fifth-best

3,053 Laps in the Top 15 (61.1%), sixth-most

4,352 Quality Passes, fourth-most

Ricky Stenhouse Jr (No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet)

One win, two top fives, three top 10s, one pole

Average Finish of 20.190, 10th-best

Average Running Position of 16.576, ninth-best

Driver Rating of 79.0, 10th-best

89 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-best

1,815 Laps in the Top 15 (48.1%), eighth-most

2,816 Quality Passes, eighth-most

Martin Truex Jr (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Three top fives, six top 10s, one pole

Average Finish of 21.543, 12th-best

Average Running Position of 17.408, 12th-best

Driver Rating of 77.5, 13th-best

148 Fastest Laps Run, series-best

3,182 Laps in the Top 15 (50.6%), fifth-most

4,286 Quality Passes, sixth-most

Bubba Wallace (No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota)

Four top fives, four top 10s

Average Finish of 12.455, second-best

Average Running Position of 16.992, 10th-best

Driver Rating of 80.8, eighth-best

60 Fastest Laps Run, 15th-best

958 Laps in the Top 15 (48.6%), 16th-most

1,378 Quality Passes, 16th-most

Daytona International Speedway Track / Event Data

Race #: 1 of 36 (February 19, 2023)

Track Size: 2.5 miles

Banking/Corners: 31 degrees

Banking/Straights: 3 degrees

Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees

Total Race Length: 500 miles (200 laps)

Stage 1 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps)

Stage 2 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps)

Final Stage Length: 175 miles (70 laps)

DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Record

DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Record :

Bill Elliott, Ford Thunderbird, Melling Racing, Crew Chief: Ernie Elliott

(210.364 mph, 42.783 secs., 02-09-1987)

2022 Pole Winner :

Kyle Larson, Chevrolet Camaro, Hendrick Motorsports, Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

(181.159 mph, 49.680 secs., 02-16-2022)

2021 Pole Winner :

Alex Bowman, Chevrolet Camaro, Hendrick Motorsports, Crew Chief: Greg Ives

(191.261 mph, 47.056 secs., 02-10-2021)

2020 Pole Winner :

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet Camaro, JTG Daugherty Racing, Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

(194.582 mph, 46.253 secs., 02-09-2020)

DAYTONA 500 Race Record

DAYTONA 500 Race Record :

Buddy Baker, Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, Ranier Racing, Crew Chief: Waddell Wilson

(177.602 mph, 02:48:55, 02-17-1980)

2022 Race Winner :

Ausin Cindric, Ford Mustang, Team Penske, Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

(142.295 mph, 03:31:53, 02-20-2022)

2021 Race Winner :

Michael McDowell, Ford Mustang, Front Row Motorsports, Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

(144.416 mph, 03:27:44, 02-14-2021)

2020 Race Winner :

Denny Hamlin, Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing, Crew Chief: Chris Gabehart

(141.110 mph, 03:42:10, 02-17-2020)

DAYTONA 500 - Stats & Tidbits

The 2023 edition will be the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 (1959-2023).

Although the first DAYTONA 500 was held in 1959, it has been the season-opener only since 1982.

Bob Welborn won the first NASCAR Cup Series event at Daytona International Speedway, a qualifying race for the DAYTONA 500 on February 20, 1959.

won the first NASCAR Cup Series event at Daytona International Speedway, a qualifying race for the DAYTONA 500 on February 20, 1959. NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty won the inaugural DAYTONA 500 on February 22, 1959, in a photo finish.

STARTS

A total of 571 different drivers have competed in at least one DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway; 349 have competed in more than one DAYTONA 500.

Dave Marcis leads the NASCAR Cup Series all-time in DAYTONA 500 starts with 33 starts; followed by Richard Petty (32), Terry Labonte (32) and Michael Waltrip (30).

leads the NASCAR Cup Series all-time in DAYTONA 500 starts with 33 starts; followed by (32), (32) and (30). Kevin Harvick leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in DAYTONA 500 starts with 21 appearances.

leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in DAYTONA 500 starts with 21 appearances. A total of 67 different drivers have made their first NASCAR Cup Series start in the DAYTONA 500; the most recent were Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland in 2022.

Average Starting Position

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the NASCAR Cup Series (all-time) in average starting position in the DAYTONA 500 with a 5.667 in 18 starts.

leads the NASCAR Cup Series (all-time) in average starting position in the DAYTONA 500 with a 5.667 in 18 starts. Alex Bowman leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position in the DAYTONA 500 with a 6.167 in seven races. Bowman has started on the DAYTONA 500 a record five consecutive times (2018-22).

Top 10 in Average Starting Position for the DAYTONA 500 (All-Time & Active)

Rank All-Time Drivers Avg Start Races Rank Active Drivers Avg Start Races 1 Dale Earnhardt Jr 5.667 18 1 Alex Bowman 6.167 7 2 Cotton Owens 5.750 4 2 Chase Elliott 10.286 7 3 Alex Bowman 6.167 7 3 Bubba Wallace 10.600 5 4 Paul Goldsmith 6.857 7 4 Christopher Bell 11.333 3 5 Bobby Isaac 7.300 10 5 William Byron 12.600 5 6 Davey Allison 7.714 7 6 Jimmie Johnson 12.737 19 7 Pete Hamilton 7.750 4 7 Joey Logano 14.071 14 8 Dale Earnhardt 8.609 23 8 Kyle Busch 14.529 17 9 Joe Weatherly 9.200 5 9 Ryan Blaney 15.000 8 10 Tony Stewart 9.412 17 10 Kevin Harvick 15.381 21

POLES

A total of 44 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers all-time have won a pole for the DAYTONA 500.

Eight of the 44 DAYTONA 500 pole winners are active this weekend:

Rank Active Pole Winners DAYTONA 500 Poles Seasons 1 Alex Bowman 2 2018, 2021 2 Chase Elliott 2 2016, 2017 3 Jimmie Johnson 2 2008, 2002 4 Kyle Larson 1 2022 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 2020 6 William Byron 1 2019 7 Austin Dillon 1 2014 8 Martin Truex Jr 1 2009

NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (1985-87, 2001) , Cale Yarborough (1968, ’70, ’78, ’84) and Buddy Baker (1969, ’73, ’79, ’80) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 poles with four each.

(1985-87, 2001) (1968, ’70, ’78, ’84) and (1969, ’73, ’79, ’80) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 poles with four each. Bob Welborn won the first DAYTONA 500 pole on February 20, 1959 with a speed of 140.121 mph.

won the first DAYTONA 500 pole on February 20, 1959 with a speed of 140.121 mph. Hendrick Motorsport’s Kyle Larson won the pole for the 2022 DAYTONA 500 with a speed of 181.159 mph .

won the pole for the 2022 DAYTONA 500 with a speed of 181.159 mph A total of 11 drivers have posted multiple poles for the DAYTONA 500; Alex Bowman (two), Chase Elliott (two) and Jimmie Johnson (two) are the only active drivers with more than one DAYTONA 500 pole.

(two), (two) and (two) are the only active drivers with more than one DAYTONA 500 pole. Five drivers have won consecutive DAYTONA 500 poles – Fireball Roberts (1961-1963), Buddy Baker (1979-1980), Bill Elliott (1985, 1986, 1987), Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990) and Chase Elliott (2016, 2017).

(1961-1963), (1979-1980), (1985, 1986, 1987), (1988, 1989, 1990) and (2016, 2017). Chase Elliott became the youngest DAYTONA 500 pole winner at the age of 20 years, 2 months, 17 days with his pole on 2/14/2016.

became the youngest DAYTONA 500 pole winner at the age of 20 years, 2 months, 17 days with his pole on 2/14/2016. Oldest DAYTONA 500 pole winner: Mark Martin (02/06/2010 - 51 years, 0 months, 28 days).

(02/06/2010 - 51 years, 0 months, 28 days). Hendrick Motorsports has won 15 DAYTONA 500 poles, the series most: Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990), Jeff Gordon (1999, 2015), Jimmie Johnson (2002, 2008), Mark Martin (2010), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2011), Chase Elliott (2016, 2017), Alex Bowman (2018, 2021), William Byron (2019), Kyle Larson (2022).

(1988, 1989, 1990), (1999, 2015), (2002, 2008), (2010), (2011), (2016, 2017), (2018, 2021), (2019), (2022). Hendrick Motorsports has won a record five consecutive DAYTONA 500 poles – (2015-2019).

Seven different manufacturers have won the pole for the DAYTONA 500, led by Chevrolet with 30; followed by Ford (12), Pontiac (eight), Mercury (five), Dodge (four), Oldsmobile (three), Plymouth (two).

with 30; followed by (12), Pontiac (eight), Mercury (five), Dodge (four), Oldsmobile (three), Plymouth (two). Three drivers have won the DAYTONA 500 pole in multiple manufactures: Cale Yarborough (Mercury 2, Chevrolet 1, Oldmobile 1); Buddy Baker (Dodge 2, Oldmobile 2); Bill Elliott (Ford 3, Dodge 1).

(Mercury 2, Chevrolet 1, Oldmobile 1); (Dodge 2, Oldmobile 2); (Ford 3, Dodge 1). The average finish of the DAYTONA 500 pole winner (1959-2022) in the race is 16.8.

DAYTONA 500 POLE WINNERS (ALL-TIME)

Season DAYTONA 500 Pole Winners Pole Speed Finishing Pos. 2022 Kyle Larson 181.159 32 2021 Alex Bowman 191.262 35 2020 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 194.582 20 2019 William Byron 194.305 21 2018 Alex Bowman 195.644 17 2017 Chase Elliott 192.872 14 2016 Chase Elliott 196.314 37 2015 Jeff Gordon 201.293 33 2014 Austin Dillon 196.019 9 2013 Danica Patrick 196.434 8 2012 Carl Edwards 194.738 8 2011 Dale Earnhardt Jr 186.089 24 2010 Mark Martin 191.188 12 2009 Martin Truex Jr 188.001 11 2008 Jimmie Johnson 187.075 27 2007 David Gilliland 186.32 8 2006 Jeff Burton 189.151 32 2005 Dale Jarrett 188.312 15 2004 Greg Biffle 188.387 12 2003 Jeff Green 186.606 39 2002 Jimmie Johnson 185.831 15 2001 Bill Elliott 183.565 5 2000 Dale Jarrett 191.091 1 1999 Jeff Gordon 195.067 1 1998 Bobby Labonte 192.415 2 1997 Mike Skinner 189.813 12 1996 Dale Earnhardt 189.51 2 1995 Dale Jarrett 193.498 5 1994 Loy Allen Jr 190.158 22 1993 Kyle Petty 189.426 31 1992 Sterling Marlin 192.213 35 1991 Davey Allison 195.955 15 1990 Ken Schrader 196.515 40 1989 Ken Schrader 196.996 2 1988 Ken Schrader 193.823 6 1987 Bill Elliott 210.364 1 1986 Bill Elliott 205.039 13 1985 Bill Elliott 205.114 1 1984 Cale Yarborough 201.848 1 1983 Ricky Rudd 198.864 24 1982 Benny Parsons 196.317 26 1981 Bobby Allison 194.624 2 1980 Buddy Baker 194.009 1 1979 Buddy Baker 196.049 40 1978 Cale Yarborough 187.536 2 1977 Donnie Allison 188.048 30 1976 Ramo Stott 185.943 26 1975 Donnie Allison 185.827 28 1974 David Pearson 185.017 35 1973 Buddy Baker 185.662 6 1972 Bobby Isaac 186.632 33 1971 A.J. Foyt 182.744 3 1970 Cale Yarborough 194.015 37 1969 Buddy Baker 190.029 5 1968 Cale Yarborough 189.222 1 1967 Curtis Turner 180.831 25 1966 Richard Petty 175.165 1 1965 Darel Dieringer 171.151 2 1964 Paul Goldsmith 174.91 3 1963 Fireball Roberts 165.183 21 1962 Fireball Roberts 156.999 1 1961 Fireball Roberts 155.709 20 1960 Cotton Owens 149.892 40 1959 Bob Welborn 140.121 41

WINS

A total of 41 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Seven of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 winners are active this weekend:

Rank Active DAYTONA 500 Winners Wins Seasons 1 Denny Hamlin 3 2016, 2019, 2020 2 Jimmie Johnson 2 2006, 2013 3 Austin Cindric 1 2022 4 Michael McDowell 1 2021 5 Austin Dillon 1 2018 6 Joey Logano 1 2015 7 Kevin Harvick 1 2007

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 victories with seven (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981).

leads the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 victories with seven (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981). NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty won the inaugural DAYTONA 500 on February 22, 1959; he led 38 laps and won by two feet in an Oldsmobile.

won the inaugural DAYTONA 500 on February 22, 1959; he led 38 laps and won by two feet in an Oldsmobile. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric won the 2022 DAYTONA 500, becoming the first rookie of the year candidate to win the prestigious event.

won the 2022 DAYTONA 500, becoming the first rookie of the year candidate to win the prestigious event. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 wins with three (2016, 2019, 2020).

leads all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 wins with three (2016, 2019, 2020). Youngest DAYTONA 500 winner: Trevor Bayne (02/20/2011 - 20 years, 0 months, 1 days).

(02/20/2011 - 20 years, 0 months, 1 days). Oldest DAYTONA 500 winner: Bobby Allison (02/14/1988 - 50 years, 2 months, 11 days).

(02/14/1988 - 50 years, 2 months, 11 days). Nine drivers have posted their first career NASCAR Cup Series victory with a win in the DAYTONA 500 – Tiny Lund (1963), Mario Andretti (1967), Pete Hamilton (1970), Derrike Cope (1990), Sterling Marlin (1994), Michael Waltrip (2001), Trevor Bayne (2011), Michael McDowell (2021), Ausitn Cindric (2022).

(1963), (1967), (1970), (1990), (1994), (2001), (2011), (2021), (2022). Three other drivers posted their career-first victory in (points-paying) qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway: Johnny Rutherford (1963), Bobby Isaac (1964) and Earl Balmer (1966).

(1963), (1964) and (1966). McDowell’s 358 starts prior to his 2021 DAYTONA 500 win are the second-most in series history by a driver before their first win; behind Michael Waltrip with 463 starts before his first win in the 2001 DAYTONA 500.

with 463 starts before his first win in the 2001 DAYTONA 500. Lee Petty , who won the inaugural DAYTONA 500, and Trevor Bayne , 2011 DAYTONA 500 champion, are the only two drivers to win the DAYTONA 500 in their first appearance.

, who won the inaugural DAYTONA 500, and , 2011 DAYTONA 500 champion, are the only two drivers to win the DAYTONA 500 in their first appearance. Sterling Marlin is the only driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to record his first two victories in the DAYTONA 500 (1994, 1995). Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, last season’s DAYTONA 500 winner, will have the opportunity to join Marlin in accomplishing the feat in this season’s DAYTONA 500.

is the only driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to record his first two victories in the DAYTONA 500 (1994, 1995). Team Penske’s last season’s DAYTONA 500 winner, will have the opportunity to join Marlin in accomplishing the feat in this season’s DAYTONA 500. Four different drivers have won back-to-back DAYTONA 500s - Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84), Sterling Marlin (1994-95) and Denny Hamlin (2019-20).

(1973-74), (1983-84), (1994-95) and (2019-20). A total of 12 different drivers have won multiple DAYTONA 500s, led by Richard Petty with seven victories.

The 12 Drivers With Multiple DAYTONA 500 Wins No. of Wins Drivers Seasons 7 Richard Petty 1964 1966 1971 1973 1974 1979 1981 4 Cale Yarborough 1968 1977 1983 1984 3 Bobby Allison 1978 1982 1988 3 Dale Jarrett 1993 1996 2000 3 Jeff Gordon 1997 1999 2005 3 Denny Hamlin 2016 2019 2020 2 Bill Elliott 1985 1987 2 Sterling Marlin 1994 1995 2 Michael Waltrip 2001 2003 2 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2004 2014 2 Jimmie Johnson 2006 2013 2 Matt Kenseth 2009 2012

In total 22 different starting positions on the grid have led to victories in the DAYTONA 500.

The DAYTONA 500 has been won from the pole or first starting position nine times; a winning percentage of 14.1%. The most recent driver to win the DAYTONA 500 from the pole is NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett in 2000.

Season DAYTONA 500 Winners From The Pole 1962 Fireball Roberts 1966 Richard Petty 1968 Cale Yarborough 1980 Buddy Baker 1984 Cale Yarborough 1985 Bill Elliott 1987 Bill Elliott 1999 Jeff Gordon 2000 Dale Jarrett

NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (1985, 1987) and Cale Yarborough (1968, 1984) are the only two drivers to accomplish the feat of winning the DAYTONA 500 from the pole more than once.

The pole position is the most proficient starting position in the DAYTONA 500 field, producing more winners (nine) than any other position (14.1%).

A total of 16 of the 64 DAYTONA 500s (25%) have been won from the front row - nine from the pole or first starting position and seven from the second-place starting position.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth won the DAYTONA 500 from the 39th starting position in 2009, the deepest a DAYTONA 500 race winner has started.

DAYTONA 500 Wins By Starting Positions

Starting Position Wins Win % Starting Position Wins Win % 1 9 14.06% 12 3 4.69% 2 7 10.94% 13 2 3.13% 3 3 4.69% 14 1 1.56% 4 7 10.94% 15 2 3.13% 5 3 4.69% 17 1 1.56% 6 2 3.13% 19 3 4.69% 7 5 7.81% 21 1 1.56% 8 3 4.69% 32 2 3.13% 9 5 7.81% 33 1 1.56% 10 1 1.56% 34 1 1.56% 11 1 1.56% 39 1 1.56% Additional Starting Position Stats Wins From The Pole 9 14.06% Wins From The Front Row 16 25.00% Wins From The Top Five 29 45.31% Wins From The Top 10 45 70.31% Wins From The Top 15 54 84.38% Wins From Outside The Top 20 6 9.38%

Five reigning NASCAR Cup Series champions have gone on to win the DAYTONA 500 the season after winning the championship: Lee Petty (1959), Richard Petty (1973), Cale Yarborough (1977), Jeff Gordon (1999) and Dale Jarrett (2000).

Five DAYTONA 500 winners have won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season; Richard Petty pulled it off four times; most recent was Jimmie Johnson in 2013.

Drivers Seasons Richard Petty 1964 1971 1974 1979 Jimmie Johnson 2006 2013 Lee Petty 1959 Cale Yarborough 1977 Jeff Gordon 1997

A driver has swept both the DAYTONA 500 and the Summer Daytona race only five times at Daytona International Speedway: Jimmie Johnson (2013), Bobby Allison (1982), LeeRoy Yarborough (1969), Cale Yarborough (1968) and Fireball Roberts (1962).

Two drivers have won the DAYTONA 500 pole, won the Duel race they were entered in and then went on to win the DAYTONA 500 in the same week – Cale Yarborough (1984) and Bill Elliott (1985).

Five drivers have won the Busch Light Clash and the DAYTONA 500 in the same season:

Driver – (Year)

Bobby Allison (1982)



Bill Elliott (1987)



Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000)



Jeff Gordon (1997)



Denny Hamlin (2016)

A total of 19 different drivers have won both the DAYTONA 500 and Coca-Cola 600:

Rank Winner DAYTONA 500s Coca-Cola 600s 1 Richard Petty 7 2 2 Bobby Allison 3 3 3 Dale Jarrett 3 1 4 Jeff Gordon 3 3 5 Denny Hamlin 3 1 6 Jimmie Johnson 2 4 7 Matt Kenseth 2 1 8 Darrell Waltrip 1 5 9 Austin Dillon 1 1 10 Benny Parsons 1 1 11 Buddy Baker 1 3 12 Dale Earnhardt 1 3 13 Davey Allison 1 1 14 David Pearson 1 3 15 Fred Lorenzen 1 2 16 Kevin Harvick 1 2 17 Kurt Busch 1 1 18 LeeRoy Yarbrough 1 1 19 Marvin Panch 1 1

Eight different drivers have won both the DAYTONA 500 and Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis:

Winners DAYTONA 500s Brickyard 400s Dale Jarrett 3 2 Jeff Gordon 3 5 Bill Elliott 2 1 Jimmie Johnson 2 4 Dale Earnhardt 1 1 Jamie McMurray 1 1 Kevin Harvick 1 2 Ryan Newman 1 1

A total of 28 different car numbers have won the DAYTONA 500; below are the 10 car numbers that have produced three or more DAYTONA 500 victories:

Car Number – Drivers – (Years)

No. 43 – (seven) Richard Petty (1964, ’66, ’71, ’73, ’74, ’79, ‘81)

– (seven) Richard Petty (1964, ’66, ’71, ’73, ’74, ’79, ‘81)

No. 21 – (five) Tiny Lund (1963), Cale Yarborough (1968), A.J. Foyt (1972), David Pearson (1976) and Trevor Bayne (2011)

– (five) Tiny Lund (1963), Cale Yarborough (1968), A.J. Foyt (1972), David Pearson (1976) and Trevor Bayne (2011)

No. 28 – (five) Fred Lorenzen (1965), Buddy Baker (1980), Cale Yarborough (1983 and 1984) and Davey Allison (1992)

– (five) Fred Lorenzen (1965), Buddy Baker (1980), Cale Yarborough (1983 and 1984) and Davey Allison (1992)

No. 11 – (five) Mario Andretti (1967), Cale Yarborough (1977), Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020)

– (five) Mario Andretti (1967), Cale Yarborough (1977), Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020)

No. 88 – (four) Bobby Allison (1982), Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014)

– (four) Bobby Allison (1982), Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014)

No. 4 – (three) Ernie Irvan (1991), Sterling Marlin (1994 and 1995)

– (three) Ernie Irvan (1991), Sterling Marlin (1994 and 1995)

No. 15 – (three) Bobby Allison (1978), Michael Waltrip (2001 and 2003)

– (three) Bobby Allison (1978), Michael Waltrip (2001 and 2003)

No. 17 – (three) Darrell Waltrip (1989), Matt Kenseth (2009 and 2012)

– (three) Darrell Waltrip (1989), Matt Kenseth (2009 and 2012)

No. 24 – (three) Jeff Gordon (1997, 1999 and 2005)

o 22 – (three) Fireball Roberts (1962), Ward Burton (2002), Joey Logano (2015)

Nine different manufacturers have won the DAYTONA 500, led by Chevrolet with 24 victories; followed by Ford (17), Dodge (four), Plymouth (four), Buick (three), Mercury (three), Oldsmobile (three), Pontiac (three) and Toyota (three).

Drivers who have won the DAYTONA 500 in more than one car manufacturer:

Driver – Manufacturer (Number of wins in that manufacturer)

Richard Petty – Plymouth (3), Dodge (2), Oldsmobile (1) and Buick (1)

– Plymouth (3), Dodge (2), Oldsmobile (1) and Buick (1)

Cale Yarborough – Chevrolet (2), Mercury (1) and Pontiac (1)

– Chevrolet (2), Mercury (1) and Pontiac (1)

Bobby Allison – Buick (2) and Ford (1)

– Buick (2) and Ford (1)

Dale Jarrett – Ford (2) and Chevrolet (1)

The driver with the all-time most DAYTONA 500 starts without a victory is Dave Marcis with 33 races; Martin Truex Jr. (18) leads all active drivers with the most DAYTONA 500 starts without a win.

DAYTONA 500 WINNER STATS CHART

Season DAYTONA 500 Winners Start Pos. Laps Led Laps Completed 2022 Austin Cindric 5 21 201 2021 Michael McDowell 17 1 200 2020 Denny Hamlin 21 79 209 2019 Denny Hamlin 10 30 207 2018 Austin Dillon 14 1 207 2017 Kurt Busch 8 1 200 2016 Denny Hamlin 11 95 200 2015 Joey Logano 5 31 203 2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr 9 54 200 2013 Jimmie Johnson 9 17 200 2012 Matt Kenseth 4 50 202 2011 Trevor Bayne 32 6 208 2010 Jamie McMurray 13 2 208 2009 Matt Kenseth 39 7 152 2008 Ryan Newman 7 8 200 2007 Kevin Harvick 34 4 202 2006 Jimmie Johnson 9 24 203 2005 Jeff Gordon 15 29 203 2004 Dale Earnhardt Jr 3 58 200 2003 Michael Waltrip 4 68 109 2002 Ward Burton 19 5 200 2001 Michael Waltrip 19 27 200 2000 Dale Jarrett 1 89 200 1999 Jeff Gordon 1 17 200 1998 Dale Earnhardt 4 107 200 1997 Jeff Gordon 6 40 200 1996 Dale Jarrett 7 40 200 1995 Sterling Marlin 3 105 200 1994 Sterling Marlin 4 30 200 1993 Dale Jarrett 2 8 200 1992 Davey Allison 6 127 200 1991 Ernie Irvan 2 29 200 1990 Derrike Cope 12 5 200 1989 Darrell Waltrip 2 25 200 1988 Bobby Allison 3 70 200 1987 Bill Elliott 1 104 200 1986 Geoff Bodine 2 101 200 1985 Bill Elliott 1 136 200 1984 Cale Yarborough 1 89 200 1983 Cale Yarborough 8 23 200 1982 Bobby Allison 7 147 200 1981 Richard Petty 8 26 200 1980 Buddy Baker 1 143 200 1979 Richard Petty 13 12 200 1978 Bobby Allison 33 28 200 1977 Cale Yarborough 4 137 200 1976 David Pearson 7 37 200 1975 Benny Parsons 32 4 200 1974 Richard Petty 2 73 200 1973 Richard Petty 7 17 200 1972 A.J. Foyt 2 167 200 1971 Richard Petty 5 69 200 1970 Pete Hamilton 9 13 200 1969 LeeRoy Yarbrough 19 18 200 1968 Cale Yarborough 1 76 200 1967 Mario Andretti 12 112 200 1966 Richard Petty 1 108 198 1965 Fred Lorenzen 4 25 133 1964 Richard Petty 2 184 200 1963 Tiny Lund 12 17 200 1962 Fireball Roberts 1 144 200 1961 Marvin Panch 4 13 200 1960 Junior Johnson 9 67 200 1959 Lee Petty 15 38 200

DUEL WINNER STATS CHART

Date Race Name Winners Laps Led Laps Completed % of Laps Led 2/17/2022 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 Brad Keselowski 4 60 6.67% 2/17/2022 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 Chris Buescher 17 60 28.33% 2/11/2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA Aric Almirola 52 60 86.70% 2/11/2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA Austin Dillon 2 63 3.20% 2/13/2020 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA Joey Logano 19 60 31.70% 2/13/2020 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA William Byron 3 60 5.00% 2/14/2019 Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 1 Kevin Harvick 44 60 73.30% 2/14/2019 Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 2 Joey Logano 1 60 1.70% 2/15/2018 Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 1 Ryan Blaney 6 63 9.50% 2/15/2018 Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 2 Chase Elliott 34 60 56.70% 2/23/2017 Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 1 Chase Elliott 25 60 41.70% 2/23/2017 Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 2 Denny Hamlin 4 60 6.70% 2/18/2016 Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 1 Dale Earnhardt Jr 43 60 71.70% 2/18/2016 Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 2 Kyle Busch 35 60 58.30% 2/19/2015 Budweiser Duel #1 Dale Earnhardt Jr 21 60 35.00% 2/19/2015 Budweiser Duel #2 Jimmie Johnson 40 64 62.50% 2/20/2014 Budweiser Duel #1 Matt Kenseth 31 60 51.70% 2/20/2014 Budweiser Duel #2 Denny Hamlin 23 60 38.30% 2/21/2013 Budweiser Duel #1 Kevin Harvick 23 60 38.30% 2/21/2013 Budweiser Duel #2 Kyle Busch 19 60 31.70% 2/23/2012 Gatorade Duel #1 Tony Stewart 21 60 35.00% 2/23/2012 Gatorade Duel #2 Matt Kenseth 10 60 16.70% 2/17/2011 Gatorade Duel #1 Kurt Busch 7 62 11.30% 2/17/2011 Gatorade Duel #2 Jeff Burton 17 60 28.30% 2/11/2010 Gatorade Duel #1 Jimmie Johnson 7 60 11.70% 2/11/2010 Gatorade Duel #2 Kasey Kahne 3 60 5.00% 2/12/2009 Gatorade Duel #1 Jeff Gordon 15 60 25.00% 2/12/2009 Gatorade Duel #2 Kyle Busch 5 60 8.30% 2/14/2008 Gatorade Duel #1 Dale Earnhardt Jr 25 60 41.70% 2/14/2008 Gatorade Duel #2 Denny Hamlin 2 64 3.10% 2/15/2007 Gatorade Duel #1 Tony Stewart 37 63 58.70% 2/15/2007 Gatorade Duel #2 Jeff Gordon 1 60 1.70% 2/16/2006 Gatorade Duel #1 Elliott Sadler 36 64 56.30% 2/16/2006 Gatorade Duel #2 Jeff Gordon 38 64 59.40% 2/17/2005 Gatorade Duel #1 Michael Waltrip 13 60 21.70% 2/17/2005 Gatorade Duel #2 Tony Stewart 12 60 20.00% 2/12/2004 Gatorade 125 #1 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 14 50 28.00% 2/12/2004 Gatorade 125 #2 Elliott Sadler 26 50 52.00% 2/13/2003 Gatorade 125 #1 Robby Gordon 17 50 34.00% 2/13/2003 Gatorade 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt Jr 38 50 76.00% 2/14/2002 Gatorade 125 #1 Jeff Gordon 50 50 100.00% 2/14/2002 Gatorade 125 #2 Michael Waltrip 46 50 92.00% 2/15/2001 Gatorade 125 #1 Sterling Marlin 1 50 2.00% 2/15/2001 Gatorade 125 #2 Mike Skinner 5 50 10.00% 2/17/2000 Gatorade 125 #1 Bill Elliott 50 50 100.00% 2/17/2000 Gatorade 125 #2 Ricky Rudd 50 50 100.00% 2/11/1999 Gatorade 125 #1 Bobby Labonte 11 50 22.00% 2/11/1999 Gatorade 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 43 50 86.00% 2/12/1998 Gatorade 125 #1 Sterling Marlin 16 50 32.00% 2/12/1998 Gatorade 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 50 50 100.00% 2/13/1997 Gatorade 125 #1 Dale Jarrett 45 50 90.00% 2/13/1997 Gatorade 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 32 50 64.00% 2/15/1996 Gatorade Twin 125 #1 Dale Earnhardt 21 50 42.00% 2/15/1996 Gatorade Twin 125 #2 Ernie Irvan 50 50 100.00% 2/16/1995 Gatorade Twin 125 #1 Sterling Marlin 44 50 88.00% 2/16/1995 Gatorade Twin 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 28 50 56.00% 2/17/1994 Gatorade Twin 125 #1 Ernie Irvan 37 50 74.00% 2/17/1994 Gatorade Twin 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 34 50 68.00% 2/11/1993 Gatorade Twin 125 #1 Jeff Gordon 29 50 58.00% 2/11/1993 Gatorade Twin 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 34 50 68.00% 2/13/1992 Gatorade Twin 125 #1 Dale Earnhardt 23 50 46.00% 2/13/1992 Gatorade Twin 125 #2 Bill Elliott 49 50 98.00% 2/14/1991 Gatorade Twin 125 #1 Davey Allison 50 50 100.00% 2/14/1991 Gatorade Twin 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 50 50 100.00% 2/15/1990 First Twin 125 #1 Geoff Bodine 2 50 4.00% 2/15/1990 First Twin 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 24 50 48.00% 2/16/1989 First Twin 125 #1 Ken Schrader 42 50 84.00% 2/16/1989 First Twin 125 #2 Terry Labonte 7 50 14.00% 2/11/1988 First Twin 125 #1 Bobby Allison 31 50 62.00% 2/11/1988 First Twin 125 #2 Darrell Waltrip 50 50 100.00% 2/12/1987 First Twin 125 #1 Ken Schrader N/A 50 N/A 2/12/1987 First Twin 125 #2 Benny Parsons 23 50 46.00% 2/13/1986 First Twin 125 #1 Bill Elliott N/A 50 N/A 2/13/1986 First Twin 125 #2 Dale Earnhardt 33 50 66.00% 2/14/1985 First Twin 125 #1 Bill Elliott 48 50 96.00% 2/14/1985 First Twin 125 #2 Cale Yarborough N/A 50 N/A 2/16/1984 UNO Twin 125 #1 Cale Yarborough 24 50 48.00% 2/16/1984 UNO Twin 125 #2 Bobby Allison N/A 50 N/A 2/17/1983 UNO Twin 125 #1 Dale Earnhardt N/A 50 N/A 2/17/1983 UNO Twin 125 #2 Neil Bonnett N/A 50 N/A 2/11/1982 UNO Twin 125 #1 Cale Yarborough 3 50 6.00% 2/11/1982 UNO Twin 125 #2 Buddy Baker 25 50 50.00% 2/12/1981 UNO Twin 125 #1 Bobby Allison 33 50 66.00% 2/12/1981 UNO Twin 125 #2 Darrell Waltrip 20 50 40.00% 2/14/1980 Qualifying Race #1 Neil Bonnett 7 50 14.00% 2/14/1980 Qualifying Race #2 Donnie Allison 39 50 78.00% 2/15/1979 Qualifying Race #1 Buddy Baker 38 50 76.00% 2/15/1979 Qualifying Race #2 Darrell Waltrip 34 50 68.00% 2/16/1978 Qualifying Race #1 A.J. Foyt 21 50 42.00% 2/17/1978 Qualifying Race #2 Darrell Waltrip 20 50 40.00% 2/17/1977 Qualifying Race #1 Richard Petty 39 50 78.00% 2/17/1977 Qualifying Race #2 Cale Yarborough 47 50 94.00% 2/12/1976 Qualifying Race #1 Dave Marcis 12 50 24.00% 2/12/1976 Qualifying Race #2 Darrell Waltrip 23 50 46.00% 2/13/1975 Qualifying Race #1 Bobby Allison 17 50 34.00% 2/13/1975 Qualifying Race #2 David Pearson 11 50 22.00% 2/14/1974 Qualifying Race #1 Bobby Isaac 25 50 50.00% 2/14/1974 Qualifying Race #2 Cale Yarborough 20 50 40.00% 2/15/1973 Qualifying Race #1 Buddy Baker N/A 50 N/A 2/15/1973 Qualifying Race #2 Coo Coo Marlin N/A 50 N/A 2/17/1972 Qualifying Race #1 Bobby Isaac 23 50 46.00% 2/17/1972 Qualifying Race #2 Bobby Allison 49 50 98.00%

ADDITIONAL FINISHING POSITIONS: DAYTONA 500

Runner-Up Finishes:

A total of 41 different drivers have finished runner-up in the DAYTONA 500, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt with five second-place finishes (1984, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1999).

Bubba Wallace (2018, 2022), Kevin Harvick (2009, 2015) and Ryan Blaney (2017, 2020) lead all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in runner-up finishes in the DAYTONA 500 with two each.

Top-Five Finishes:

In total 117 different drivers have posted at least one top-five finish in the DAYTONA 500, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt with 12 top fives in his 23 DAYTONA 500 starts.

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 top-five finishes with eight each.

Top 10 Finishes:

In total 192 different drivers have posted at least one top-10 finish in the DAYTONA 500, led by Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, who posted a series-leading 16 top 10s each in the DAYTONA 500.

Kevin Harvick leads all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 top-10 finishes with 10.

Average Finish:

Lee Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in average finishing positon with a 2.5 in two DAYTONA 500 appearances.

Austin Cindric has the best average finish among active drivers (8.0) with more than one start; he has made two appearances in the DAYTONA 500.

Top 10 in Average Finishing Position for the DAYTONA 500 (All-Time & Active)

Rank All-Time Driver Avg Finish Races Rank Active Drivers Avg Finish Races 1 Lee Petty 2.500 2 1 Austin Cindric 8.000 2 2 Fred Lorenzen 6.889 9 2 Chase Briscoe 11.000 2 3 Austin Cindric 8.000 2 3 Denny Hamlin 13.412 17 4 Richard Brickhouse 9.000 2 4 Austin Dillon 13.900 10 5 Ned Jarrett 9.143 7 5 Ryan Preece 14.333 3 6 Darel Dieringer 9.429 7 6 Joey Logano 14.643 14 7 Andy Hampton 9.500 2 7 Bubba Wallace 14.800 5 8 Jody Ridley 9.667 6 8 Michael McDowell 15.364 13 9 Vic Elford 10.500 2 9 Kevin Harvick 16.095 21 10 Chase Briscoe 11.000 2 10 Ryan Blaney 16.750 8

FEMALE COMPETITORS

Danica Patrick on Sunday, February 19, 2013 became the first female in NASCAR Cup Series history to win a pole for the DAYTONA 500 posting a speed of 196.434 mph – to this day the only pole in the series by a female competitor.

Janet Guthrie previously held the record for top starting position by a female NASCAR premier series driver, starting ninth twice in 1977 - at Talladega Superspeedway on Aug. 7, 1977 and at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 28, 1977.

In 2012, Danica Patrick became the third female driver to compete in a DAYTONA 500 joining Janet Guthrie and Shawna Robinson. Below are the previous female driver performances in the DAYTONA 500.

Race Season Driver Start Finish DAYTONA 500 1977 Janet Guthrie 39 12 DAYTONA 500 1980 Janet Guthrie 18 11 DAYTONA 500 2002 Shawna Robinson 36 24 DAYTONA 500 2012 Danica Patrick 29 38 DAYTONA 500 2013 Danica Patrick 1 8 DAYTONA 500 2014 Danica Patrick 27 40 DAYTONA 500 2015 Danica Patrick 20 21 DAYTONA 500 2016 Danica Patrick 16 35 DAYTONA 500 2017 Danica Patrick 12 33 DAYTONA 500 2018 Danica Patrick 28 35

In 2013, Danica Patrick became the first female driver in a DAYTONA 500 to lead laps. She led five laps in the 2013 DAYTONA 500 and two laps in the 2014 DAYTONA 500 for a career total of seven laps led in the Great American Race.

became the first female driver in a DAYTONA 500 to lead laps. She led five laps in the 2013 DAYTONA 500 and two laps in the 2014 DAYTONA 500 for a career total of seven laps led in the Great American Race. Danica Patrick also holds the record for most DAYTONA 500 starts for a female competitor with seven and best finish by a female competitor in the prestigious event, with her eighth-place result in 2013.

LAP LEADERS

In total 169 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have led at least one lap in the DAYTONA 500.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in laps led in the DAYTONA 500 with 780 laps led in 32 starts – 16% of his total laps run in the DAYTONA 500 (4,860). Dale Earnhardt has led the second-most lasp in the DAYTONA 500 with 686 in 23 starts.

Denny Hamlin leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in laps led in the DAYTONA 500 with 474 in 17 starts – and he is ranked fifth on the all-time lap leaders chart of the race.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty has led the most laps in a single DAYTONA 500; leading 184 laps in the 1964 DAYTONA 500 and won the event. Petty started from the outside front row (second position).

Among active drivers, Ryan Blaney has led the most laps in a single DAYTONA 500, when he led 118 laps in the 2018 DAYTONA 500 and finished seventh. Blaney started from the third position.

Michael McDowell (2021), Kurt Busch (2017) and Austin Dillon (2018) have led the fewest laps in the DAYTONA 500 and won - both led just the final lap on their way to winning the prestigious event.

Top 10 Lap Leaders in the DAYTONA 500 (All-Time & Active)

Rank All-Time Drivers Races Led Completed % Led 1 Richard Petty 32 780 4,860 16% 2 Dale Earnhardt 23 686 4,179 16% 3 Buddy Baker 28 643 3,758 17% 4 Cale Yarborough 26 553 3,697 15% 5 Denny Hamlin 17 474 3,261 15% 6 Bobby Allison 25 433 3,774 11% 7 Jeff Gordon 23 392 4,105 10% 8 Fireball Roberts 6 365 689 53% 9 Bill Elliott 32 347 5,392 6% 10 A.J. Foyt 28 334 3,615 9% Rank Active Drivers Races Led Completed % Led 1 Denny Hamlin 17 474 3,261 15% 2 Kyle Busch 17 324 3,139 10% 3 Ryan Blaney 8 173 1,396 12% 4 Jimmie Johnson 19 151 3,194 5% 5 Brad Keselowski 14 135 2,322 6% 6 Kevin Harvick 21 128 3,590 4% 7 Joey Logano 14 101 2,709 4% 8 Chase Elliott 7 72 1,271 6% 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 11 67 2,140 3% 10 Martin Truex Jr 18 61 3,360 2%

TRACK / EVENT STATS

Denny Hamlin’s 0.010-second margin of victory over Martin Truex Jr. in the 2016 DAYTONA 500 is the closest DAYTONA 500 finish and tied with Atlanta (3/12/2000) and Phoenix (3/13/2016) as the seventh closest MOV since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

0.010-second margin of victory over in the 2016 DAYTONA 500 is the closest DAYTONA 500 finish and tied with Atlanta (3/12/2000) and Phoenix (3/13/2016) as the seventh closest MOV since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kevin Harvick’s 0.020-second margin of victory over Mark Martin in the 2007 DAYTONA 500 is the second closest in DAYTONA 500 history and 12th-closest overall since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993.

0.020-second margin of victory over in the 2007 DAYTONA 500 is the second closest in DAYTONA 500 history and 12th-closest overall since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993. Austin Cindric’s 0.036-second margin of victory over Bubba Wallace in the 2022 DAYTONA 500 is the third closest DAYTONA 500 history, and the 22nd-closest overall since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993.

Top Five Closest Margins of Victory in the DAYTONA 500:

Margin of Victory Winner Runner-Up Date 0.010 Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr Sunday, February 21, 2016 0.020 Kevin Harvick Mark Martin Sunday, February 18, 2007 0.036 Austin Cindric Bubba Wallace Sunday, February 20, 2022 0.092 Ryan Newman Kurt Busch Sunday, February 17, 2008 0.118 Trevor Bayne Carl Edwards Sunday, February 20, 2011

The 2011 DAYTONA 500 had the most all-time lead changes with 74; which is 14 more than the race with the second-most lead changes – the 1974 DAYTONA 500 with 60 lead changes.

The 1964 DAYTONA 500 won by Richard Petty had the fewest lead changes with a mere six. Petty led 184 of the 200 scheduled laps in 1964 – the most ever in a single DAYONA 500.

had the fewest lead changes with a mere six. Petty led 184 of the 200 scheduled laps in 1964 – the most ever in a single DAYONA 500. 2011 DAYTONA 500 had the most all-time leaders with 22 – due to the rules package a ‘tandem-style drafting’ was used by the drivers, which led to the record number of leaders.

2011 DAYTONA 500 had the most all-time cautions with 16; last season’s DAYTONA 500 had seven cautions.

1968 and 2011 DAYTONA 500s had the most all-time Caution Laps with 60 laps each.

The DAYTONA 500 has finished under NASCAR Overtime conditions 11 times:

Date Race Winner Runner-Up Scheduled Actual Overtime Sunday, February 20, 2022 Austin Cindric Bubba Wallace 200 201 1 Monday, February 17, 2020 Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney 200 209 9 Sunday, February 17, 2019 Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch 200 207 7 Sunday, February 18, 2018 Austin Dillon Bubba Wallace 200 207 7 Sunday, February 22, 2015 Joey Logano Kevin Harvick 200 203 3 Monday, February 27, 2012 Matt Kenseth Dale Earnhardt Jr 200 202 2 Sunday, February 20, 2011 Trevor Bayne Carl Edwards 200 208 8 Sunday, February 14, 2010 Jamie McMurray Dale Earnhardt Jr 200 208 8 Sunday, February 18, 2007 Kevin Harvick Mark Martin 200 202 2 Sunday, February 19, 2006 Jimmie Johnson Casey Mears 200 203 3 Sunday, February 20, 2005 Jeff Gordon Kurt Busch 200 203 3

Due to the Overtime rules in NASCAR, the longest DAYTONA 500 ever run was the 2020 DAYTONA 500 with 209 laps (522.5 miles) – nine laps and 22.5 miles more than the scheduled distance. The next longest were the 2010 and 2011 DAYTONA 500 races – both went 208 laps/520 miles.

The largest field to compete in the DAYTONA 500 was 68 cars in the 1960 race.

ADDITIONAL DAYONA STATS

Groundbreaking for Daytona International Speedway was Nov. 25, 1957. The soil underneath the banked corners was dug from the infield of the track and the hole filled with water. It is now known as Lake Lloyd.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona was a 100-mile qualifying race for the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 20, 1959.

Richard Petty won his 200th career race on July 4, 1984 at Daytona International Speedway.

won his 200th career race on July 4, 1984 at Daytona International Speedway. Lights were installed in the spring of 1998. However, the July race was delayed until October that year due to thick smoke from wildfires. The second DAYTONA race has been scheduled for under the lights ever since.

The track underwent a repave in 2010.

2016 marked the next phase in the existence of Daytona International Speedway as the DAYTONA Rising project was completed, ushering in the first ‘motorsports stadium,’ a 400-million-dollar project.

There have been 151 NASCAR Cup Series races since the track hosted its first race in 1959: 64 have been 500 miles, 60 were 400 miles and four 250 miles. There were also 23 qualifier races that were point races.

Fireball Roberts won the inaugural pole at Daytona for the 1959 DAYTONA 500 Qualifier Race in a Pontiac with a speed of 140.581 mph.

won the inaugural pole at Daytona for the 1959 DAYTONA 500 Qualifier Race in a Pontiac with a speed of 140.581 mph. Bob Welborn won the first race at Daytona, the 100-mile DAYTONA 500 Qualifier Race on February 20, 1959.

won the first race at Daytona, the 100-mile DAYTONA 500 Qualifier Race on February 20, 1959. Fireball Roberts won the first 250-mile race at Daytona International Speedway, the Firecracker 250 on July 4, 1959

won the first 250-mile race at Daytona International Speedway, the Firecracker 250 on July 4, 1959 Fireball Roberts also won the first 400-mile race at Daytona International Speedway, the Firecracker 400 on July 4, 1963.

also won the first 400-mile race at Daytona International Speedway, the Firecracker 400 on July 4, 1963. A total of 63 different drivers have posted poles at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Cale Yarborough leads all drivers with 12 poles in 52 Daytona International Speedway starts – (D500 = 4; Summer Race = 8).

leads all drivers with 12 poles in 52 Daytona International Speedway starts – (D500 = 4; Summer Race = 8). Chase Elliott (2016, 2017, 2018) leads all active drivers with three NASCAR Cup Series poles at Daytona International Speedway.

First Time Pole Winners & Race Winners at Daytona International Speedway

First Time Pole Winners Season First Time Race Winners Season William Byron 2019 Austin Cindric 2022 Chase Elliott 2016 Michael McDowell 2021 Austin Dillon 2014 William Byron 2020 Danica Patrick 2013 Justin Haley 2019 Paul Menard 2008 Erik Jones 2018 Greg Biffle 2004 Aric Almirola 2014 Jimmie Johnson 2002 David Ragan 2011 Kevin Harvick 2002 Trevor Bayne 2011 Mike Skinner 1997 Greg Biffle 2003 Dale Jarrett 1995 Michael Waltrip 2001 Loy Allen Jr 1994 John Andretti 1997 Sterling Marlin 1991 Jimmy Spencer 1994 Greg Sacks 1990 Sterling Marlin 1994 Geoff Bodine 1982 Derrike Cope 1990 Ramo Stott 1976 Greg Sacks 1985 Charlie Glotzbach 1968 Pete Hamilton 1970 Darel Dieringer 1964 Mario Andretti 1967 Earl Balmer 1966 Sam McQuagg 1966 A.J. Foyt 1964 Bobby Isaac 1964 Johnny Rutherford 1963 Tiny Lund 1963

In total 17 different drivers have scored their first NASCAR Cup Series career pole at Daytona International Speedway.

A total of four active drivers have won their first career pole at Daytona – Chase Elliott (2016), Austin Dillon (2014), Kevin Harvick (2002) and William Byron (2019).

26 full-length points-paying races at Daytona have been won from the pole or first starting position; most recent Dale Earnhardt Jr. (July, 2015).

A total of 69 different drivers have won at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty with 10 points-paying victories at Daytona, leads the series.

Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson lead all active drivers in Daytona wins with three each.

A total of 23 different drivers scored their first win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway. The most recent was Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in 2022 DAYTONA 500.

Wood Brothers Racing and Hendrick Motorsports are tied for the most wins by an organization at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series with 15 each.

NASCAR in Florida

There have been 353 NASCAR national series points-paying races among 11 tracks held in the state of Florida.

Track Name City Cup Xfinity Truck Combined First Year Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach 151 62 23 236 1959 DAYTONA Road Course Daytona Beach 2 2 2 6 2020 Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead 24 29 26 79 1999 Daytona Beach & Road Course Daytona Beach 10 0 0 10 1949 Five Flags Speedway Pensacola 1 0 0 1 1953 Golden Gate Speedway Tampa 1 0 0 1 1963 Palm Beach Speedway W. Palm Beach 7 0 0 7 1952 Speedway Park Jacksonville 6 0 0 6 1951 Titusville-Cocoa Speedway Titusville 1 0 0 1 1957 Volusia County Speedway Barberville 0 4 0 4 1989 Walt Disney World Speedway Orlando 0 0 2 2 1997 Totals 203 97 53 353

NASCAR DRIVERS FROM FLORIDA

A total of 196 drivers in NASCAR’s three national series have their home state recorded as Florida.

There have been 12 race winners with their home state recorded as Florida in NASCAR’s three national series; totaling 101 victories among them:

Florida Drivers Cup Xfinity Truck Combined Fireball Roberts 33 0 0 33 LeeRoy Yarbrough 14 0 0 14 Marshall Teague 7 0 0 7 Joe Nemechek 4 16 0 20 Aric Almirola 3 3 2 8 Ross Chastain 2 2 4 8 Bobby Johns 2 0 0 2 David Reutimann 2 1 1 4 Shorty Rollins 1 0 0 1 Rick Wilson 0 2 0 2 Joey Coulter 0 0 1 1 Ben Kennedy 0 0 1 1 Totals 68 24 9 101

