Wednesday, Feb 15

Statistical Advance: Analyzing The DAYTONA 500

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Feb 14 56
Statistical Advance: Analyzing The DAYTONA 500

Below is a statistical look at some of the top performers at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida going into the DAYTONA 500 on February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). The stats include both the DAYTONA 500 and the annual summer race and are among active drivers (listed in alphabetical order). 

 

DAYTONA-SPECIFIC STATISTICS

(Driver loop stats in the below section are from 2005-Present)

 

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford)

  • One win, four top fives, six top 10s
  • Average Finish of 18.133, seventh-best
  • Average Running Position of 15.147, seventh-best
  • Driver Rating of 84.4, sixth-best
  • 39 Fastest Laps Run, 19th-best
  • 1,692 Laps in the Top 15 (61.9%), ninth-most
  • 2,503 Quality Passes, ninth-most

 

 

Kyle Busch (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet)

  • One win, eight top fives, 11 top 10s, one pole
  • Average Finish of 19.057, eighth-best
  • Average Running Position of 13.601, second-best
  • Driver Rating of 91.7, second-best
  • 130 Fastest Laps Run, third-best
  • 4,124 Laps in the Top 15 (66.1%), series-most
  • 4,766 Quality Passes, series-most

 

 

Austin Cindric (No. 2 Team Penske Ford)

  • One win, two top fives, two top 10s
  • Average Finish of 6.333, series-best
  • Average Running Position of 11.432, series-best
  • Driver Rating of 93.4, series-best
  • 10 Fastest Laps Run, 34th-best
  • 394 Laps in the Top 15 (70.2%), 26th-most
  • 258 Quality Passes, 28th-most

 

 

Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet)

  • Two wins, four top fives, nine top 10s, one pole
  • Average Finish of 14.737, third-best
  • Average Running Position of 17.146, 11th-best
  • Driver Rating of 78.4, 11th-best
  • 75 Fastest Laps Run, 12th-best
  • 1,615 Laps in the Top 15 (47.4%), 10th-most
  • 2,073 Quality Passes, 11th-most

 

 

Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

  • Two top fives, four top 10s, three poles
  • Average Finish of 20.929, 11th-best
  • Average Running Position of 15.932, eighth-best
  • Driver Rating of 80.6, ninth-best
  • 64 Fastest Laps Run, 13th-best
  • 1,465 Laps in the Top 15 (57.9%), 11th-most
  • 2,085 Quality Passes, 10th-most

 

 

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

  • Three wins, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s
  • Average Finish of 16.794, fourth-best
  • Average Running Position of 14.693, fourth-best
  • Driver Rating of 89.0, third-best
  • 130 Fastest Laps Run, fourth-best
  • 3,628 Laps in the Top 15 (59.7%), second-most
  • 4,729 Quality Passes, second-most

 

 

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)

  • Two wins, 11 top fives, 16 top 10s, one pole
  • Average Finish of 18.111, sixth-best
  • Average Running Position of 18.159, 14th-best
  • Driver Rating of 82.3, seventh-best
  • 136 Fastest Laps Run, second-best
  • 3,316 Laps in the Top 15 (51.5%), fourth-most
  • 4,334 Quality Passes, fifth-most

 

 

Jimmie Johnson (No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet)

  • Three wins, 12 top fives, 16 top 10s, two poles
  • Average Finish of 20.156, ninth-best
  • Average Running Position of 14.829, fifth-best
  • Driver Rating of 87.4, fifth-best
  • 91 Fastest Laps Run, eighth-best
  • 3,545 Laps in the Top 15 (62.0%), third-most
  • 4,614 Quality Passes, third-most

 

 

Brad Keselowski (No. 6 RFK Racing Ford)

  • One win, three top fives, six top 10s
  • Average Finish of 23.148, 13th-best
  • Average Running Position of 17.553, 13th-best
  • Driver Rating of 78.3, 12th-best
  • 89 Fastest Laps Run, 10th-best
  • 2,562 Laps in the Top 15 (52.9%), seventh-most
  • 3,675 Quality Passes, seventh-most

 

 

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford)

  • One win, six top fives, nine top 10s
  • Average Finish of 18.036, fifth-best
  • Average Running Position of 15.040, sixth-best
  • Driver Rating of 88.3, fourth-best
  • 111 Fastest Laps Run, fifth-best
  • 3,053 Laps in the Top 15 (61.1%), sixth-most
  • 4,352 Quality Passes, fourth-most

 

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr (No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet)

  • One win, two top fives, three top 10s, one pole
  • Average Finish of 20.190, 10th-best
  • Average Running Position of 16.576, ninth-best
  • Driver Rating of 79.0, 10th-best
  • 89 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-best
  • 1,815 Laps in the Top 15 (48.1%), eighth-most
  • 2,816 Quality Passes, eighth-most

 

 

Martin Truex Jr (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

  • Three top fives, six top 10s, one pole
  • Average Finish of 21.543, 12th-best
  • Average Running Position of 17.408, 12th-best
  • Driver Rating of 77.5, 13th-best
  • 148 Fastest Laps Run, series-best
  • 3,182 Laps in the Top 15 (50.6%), fifth-most
  • 4,286 Quality Passes, sixth-most

 

 

Bubba Wallace (No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota)

  • Four top fives, four top 10s
  • Average Finish of 12.455, second-best
  • Average Running Position of 16.992, 10th-best
  • Driver Rating of 80.8, eighth-best
  • 60 Fastest Laps Run, 15th-best
  • 958 Laps in the Top 15 (48.6%), 16th-most
  • 1,378 Quality Passes, 16th-most

 

Daytona International Speedway Track / Event Data

Race #: 1 of 36 (February 19, 2023)

Track Size: 2.5 miles

Banking/Corners: 31 degrees

Banking/Straights: 3 degrees

Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees

 

Total Race Length: 500 miles (200 laps)

Stage 1 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps)

Stage 2 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps)

Final Stage Length: 175 miles (70 laps)

 

DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Record

 

DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Record:

Bill Elliott, Ford Thunderbird, Melling Racing, Crew Chief: Ernie Elliott

(210.364 mph, 42.783 secs., 02-09-1987)

 

2022 Pole Winner:

Kyle Larson, Chevrolet Camaro, Hendrick Motorsports, Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

(181.159 mph, 49.680 secs., 02-16-2022)

 

2021 Pole Winner:

Alex Bowman, Chevrolet Camaro, Hendrick Motorsports, Crew Chief: Greg Ives

(191.261 mph, 47.056 secs., 02-10-2021)

 

2020 Pole Winner:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet Camaro, JTG Daugherty Racing, Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

(194.582 mph, 46.253 secs., 02-09-2020)

 

 

DAYTONA 500 Race Record

 

DAYTONA 500 Race Record:

Buddy Baker, Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, Ranier Racing, Crew Chief: Waddell Wilson

(177.602 mph, 02:48:55, 02-17-1980)

 

2022 Race Winner:

Ausin Cindric, Ford Mustang, Team Penske, Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

(142.295 mph, 03:31:53, 02-20-2022)

 

2021 Race Winner:

Michael McDowell, Ford Mustang, Front Row Motorsports, Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

(144.416 mph, 03:27:44, 02-14-2021)

 

2020 Race Winner:

Denny Hamlin, Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing, Crew Chief: Chris Gabehart

(141.110 mph, 03:42:10, 02-17-2020)

 

 DAYTONA 500 - Stats & Tidbits

  • The 2023 edition will be the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 (1959-2023).
  • Although the first DAYTONA 500 was held in 1959, it has been the season-opener only since 1982.
  • Bob Welborn won the first NASCAR Cup Series event at Daytona International Speedway, a qualifying race for the DAYTONA 500 on February 20, 1959.
  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty won the inaugural DAYTONA 500 on February 22, 1959, in a photo finish.

 

STARTS

  • A total of 571 different drivers have competed in at least one DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway; 349 have competed in more than one DAYTONA 500.
  • Dave Marcis leads the NASCAR Cup Series all-time in DAYTONA 500 starts with 33 starts; followed by Richard Petty (32), Terry Labonte (32) and Michael Waltrip (30).
  • Kevin Harvick leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in DAYTONA 500 starts with 21 appearances.
  • A total of 67 different drivers have made their first NASCAR Cup Series start in the DAYTONA 500; the most recent were Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland in 2022.

 

Average Starting Position

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the NASCAR Cup Series (all-time) in average starting position in the DAYTONA 500 with a 5.667 in 18 starts.
  • Alex Bowman leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position in the DAYTONA 500 with a 6.167 in seven races. Bowman has started on the DAYTONA 500 a record five consecutive times (2018-22).

 

Top 10 in Average Starting Position for the DAYTONA 500 (All-Time & Active)

Rank

All-Time Drivers

Avg Start

Races

Rank

Active Drivers

Avg Start

Races

1

Dale Earnhardt Jr

5.667

18

1

Alex Bowman

6.167

7

2

Cotton Owens

5.750

4

2

Chase Elliott

10.286

7

3

Alex Bowman

6.167

7

3

Bubba Wallace

10.600

5

4

Paul Goldsmith

6.857

7

4

Christopher Bell

11.333

3

5

Bobby Isaac

7.300

10

5

William Byron

12.600

5

6

Davey Allison

7.714

7

6

Jimmie Johnson

12.737

19

7

Pete Hamilton

7.750

4

7

Joey Logano

14.071

14

8

Dale Earnhardt

8.609

23

8

Kyle Busch

14.529

17

9

Joe Weatherly

9.200

5

9

Ryan Blaney

15.000

8

10

Tony Stewart

9.412

17

10

Kevin Harvick

15.381

21

 

 

POLES

  • A total of 44 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers all-time have won a pole for the DAYTONA 500.  
  • Eight of the 44 DAYTONA 500 pole winners are active this weekend:

Rank

Active Pole Winners

DAYTONA 500 Poles

Seasons

1

Alex Bowman

2

2018, 2021

2

Chase Elliott

2

2016, 2017

3

Jimmie Johnson

2

2008, 2002

4

Kyle Larson

1

2022

5

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

1

2020

6

William Byron

1

2019

7

Austin Dillon

1

2014

8

Martin Truex Jr

1

2009

 

  • NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (1985-87, 2001), Cale Yarborough (1968, ’70, ’78, ’84) and Buddy Baker (1969, ’73, ’79, ’80) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 poles with four each.
  • Bob Welborn won the first DAYTONA 500 pole on February 20, 1959 with a speed of 140.121 mph.
  • Hendrick Motorsport’s Kyle Larson won the pole for the 2022 DAYTONA 500 with a speed of 181.159 mph.
  • A total of 11 drivers have posted multiple poles for the DAYTONA 500; Alex Bowman (two), Chase Elliott (two) and Jimmie Johnson (two) are the only active drivers with more than one DAYTONA 500 pole.
  • Five drivers have won consecutive DAYTONA 500 poles – Fireball Roberts (1961-1963), Buddy Baker (1979-1980), Bill Elliott (1985, 1986, 1987), Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990) and Chase Elliott (2016, 2017). 
  • Chase Elliott became the youngest DAYTONA 500 pole winner at the age of 20 years, 2 months, 17 days with his pole on 2/14/2016.
  • Oldest DAYTONA 500 pole winner: Mark Martin (02/06/2010 - 51 years, 0 months, 28 days).
  • Hendrick Motorsports has won 15 DAYTONA 500 poles, the series most: Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990), Jeff Gordon (1999, 2015), Jimmie Johnson (2002, 2008), Mark Martin (2010), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2011), Chase Elliott (2016, 2017), Alex Bowman (2018, 2021), William Byron (2019), Kyle Larson (2022).
  • Hendrick Motorsports has won a record five consecutive DAYTONA 500 poles – (2015-2019).
  • Seven different manufacturers have won the pole for the DAYTONA 500, led by Chevrolet with 30; followed by Ford (12), Pontiac (eight), Mercury (five), Dodge (four), Oldsmobile (three), Plymouth (two).
  • Three drivers have won the DAYTONA 500 pole in multiple manufactures: Cale Yarborough (Mercury 2, Chevrolet 1, Oldmobile 1); Buddy Baker (Dodge 2, Oldmobile 2); Bill Elliott (Ford 3, Dodge 1).
  • The average finish of the DAYTONA 500 pole winner (1959-2022) in the race is 16.8.

 

DAYTONA 500 POLE WINNERS (ALL-TIME)

Season

DAYTONA 500 Pole Winners

Pole Speed

Finishing Pos.

2022

Kyle Larson

181.159

32

2021

Alex Bowman

191.262

35

2020

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

194.582

20

2019

William Byron

194.305

21

2018

Alex Bowman

195.644

17

2017

Chase Elliott

192.872

14

2016

Chase Elliott

196.314

37

2015

Jeff Gordon

201.293

33

2014

Austin Dillon

196.019

9

2013

Danica Patrick

196.434

8

2012

Carl Edwards

194.738

8

2011

Dale Earnhardt Jr

186.089

24

2010

Mark Martin

191.188

12

2009

Martin Truex Jr

188.001

11

2008

Jimmie Johnson

187.075

27

2007

David Gilliland

186.32

8

2006

Jeff Burton

189.151

32

2005

Dale Jarrett

188.312

15

2004

Greg Biffle

188.387

12

2003

Jeff Green

186.606

39

2002

Jimmie Johnson

185.831

15

2001

Bill Elliott

183.565

5

2000

Dale Jarrett

191.091

1

1999

Jeff Gordon

195.067

1

1998

Bobby Labonte

192.415

2

1997

Mike Skinner

189.813

12

1996

Dale Earnhardt

189.51

2

1995

Dale Jarrett

193.498

5

1994

Loy Allen Jr

190.158

22

1993

Kyle Petty

189.426

31

1992

Sterling Marlin

192.213

35

1991

Davey Allison

195.955

15

1990

Ken Schrader

196.515

40

1989

Ken Schrader

196.996

2

1988

Ken Schrader

193.823

6

1987

Bill Elliott

210.364

1

1986

Bill Elliott

205.039

13

1985

Bill Elliott

205.114

1

1984

Cale Yarborough

201.848

1

1983

Ricky Rudd

198.864

24

1982

Benny Parsons

196.317

26

1981

Bobby Allison

194.624

2

1980

Buddy Baker

194.009

1

1979

Buddy Baker

196.049

40

1978

Cale Yarborough

187.536

2

1977

Donnie Allison

188.048

30

1976

Ramo Stott

185.943

26

1975

Donnie Allison

185.827

28

1974

David Pearson

185.017

35

1973

Buddy Baker

185.662

6

1972

Bobby Isaac

186.632

33

1971

A.J. Foyt

182.744

3

1970

Cale Yarborough

194.015

37

1969

Buddy Baker

190.029

5

1968

Cale Yarborough

189.222

1

1967

Curtis Turner

180.831

25

1966

Richard Petty

175.165

1

1965

Darel Dieringer

171.151

2

1964

Paul Goldsmith

174.91

3

1963

Fireball Roberts

165.183

21

1962

Fireball Roberts

156.999

1

1961

Fireball Roberts

155.709

20

1960

Cotton Owens

149.892

40

1959

Bob Welborn

140.121

41

 

WINS

  • A total of 41 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
  • Seven of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 winners are active this weekend:

Rank

Active DAYTONA 500 Winners

Wins

Seasons

1

Denny Hamlin

3

2016, 2019, 2020

2

Jimmie Johnson

2

2006, 2013

3

Austin Cindric

1

2022

4

Michael McDowell

1

2021

5

Austin Dillon

1

2018

6

Joey Logano

1

2015

7

Kevin Harvick

1

2007

 

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in DAYTONA 500 victories with seven (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981).
  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty won the inaugural DAYTONA 500 on February 22, 1959; he led 38 laps and won by two feet in an Oldsmobile.
  • Team Penske’s Austin Cindric won the 2022 DAYTONA 500, becoming the first rookie of the year candidate to win the prestigious event.  
  • Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 wins with three (2016, 2019, 2020).  
  • Youngest DAYTONA 500 winner: Trevor Bayne (02/20/2011 - 20 years, 0 months, 1 days).
  • Oldest DAYTONA 500 winner: Bobby Allison (02/14/1988 - 50 years, 2 months, 11 days).
  • Nine drivers have posted their first career NASCAR Cup Series victory with a win in the DAYTONA 500 – Tiny Lund (1963), Mario Andretti (1967), Pete Hamilton (1970), Derrike Cope (1990), Sterling Marlin (1994), Michael Waltrip (2001), Trevor Bayne (2011), Michael McDowell (2021), Ausitn Cindric (2022).
  • Three other drivers posted their career-first victory in (points-paying) qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway: Johnny Rutherford (1963), Bobby Isaac (1964) and Earl Balmer (1966).
  • McDowell’s 358 starts prior to his 2021 DAYTONA 500 win are the second-most in series history by a driver before their first win; behind Michael Waltrip with 463 starts before his first win in the 2001 DAYTONA 500.
  • Lee Petty, who won the inaugural DAYTONA 500, and Trevor Bayne, 2011 DAYTONA 500 champion, are the only two drivers to win the DAYTONA 500 in their first appearance.
  • Sterling Marlin is the only driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to record his first two victories in the DAYTONA 500 (1994, 1995). Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, last season’s DAYTONA 500 winner, will have the opportunity to join Marlin in accomplishing the feat in this season’s DAYTONA 500.  
  • Four different drivers have won back-to-back DAYTONA 500s - Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84), Sterling Marlin (1994-95) and Denny Hamlin (2019-20).
  • A total of 12 different drivers have won multiple DAYTONA 500s, led by Richard Petty with seven victories.

The 12 Drivers With Multiple DAYTONA 500 Wins

No. of Wins

Drivers

Seasons

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

Richard Petty

1964

1966

1971

1973

1974

1979

1981

4

Cale Yarborough

1968

1977

1983

1984

 

 

 

3

Bobby Allison

1978

1982

1988

        

3

Dale Jarrett

1993

1996

2000

 

 

 

 

3

Jeff Gordon

1997

1999

2005

        

3

Denny Hamlin

2016

2019

 2020

 

 

 

 

2

Bill Elliott

1985

1987

          

2

Sterling Marlin

1994

1995

 

 

 

 

 

2

Michael Waltrip

2001

2003

          

2

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2004

2014

 

 

 

 

 

2

Jimmie Johnson

2006

2013

          

2

Matt Kenseth

2009

2012

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • In total 22 different starting positions on the grid have led to victories in the DAYTONA 500.
  • The DAYTONA 500 has been won from the pole or first starting position nine times; a winning percentage of 14.1%. The most recent driver to win the DAYTONA 500 from the pole is NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett in 2000.

Season

DAYTONA 500 Winners From The Pole

1962

Fireball Roberts

1966

Richard Petty

1968

Cale Yarborough

1980

Buddy Baker

1984

Cale Yarborough

1985

Bill Elliott

1987

Bill Elliott

1999

Jeff Gordon

2000

Dale Jarrett

 

 

  • NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (1985, 1987) and Cale Yarborough (1968, 1984) are the only two drivers to accomplish the feat of winning the DAYTONA 500 from the pole more than once.

 

  • The pole position is the most proficient starting position in the DAYTONA 500 field, producing more winners (nine) than any other position (14.1%).

 

  • A total of 16 of the 64 DAYTONA 500s (25%) have been won from the front row - nine from the pole or first starting position and seven from the second-place starting position.

 

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth won the DAYTONA 500 from the 39th starting position in 2009, the deepest a DAYTONA 500 race winner has started.

 

DAYTONA 500 Wins By Starting Positions

Starting Position

Wins

Win %

Starting Position

Wins

Win %

1

9

14.06%

12

3

4.69%

2

7

10.94%

13

2

3.13%

3

3

4.69%

14

1

1.56%

4

7

10.94%

15

2

3.13%

5

3

4.69%

17

1

1.56%

6

2

3.13%

19

3

4.69%

7

5

7.81%

21

1

1.56%

8

3

4.69%

32

2

3.13%

9

5

7.81%

33

1

1.56%

10

1

1.56%

34

1

1.56%

11

1

1.56%

39

1

1.56%

Additional Starting Position Stats

 

 

Wins From The Pole

9

14.06%

Wins From The Front Row

16

25.00%

Wins From The Top Five

29

45.31%

Wins From The Top 10

45

70.31%

Wins From The Top 15

54

84.38%

Wins From Outside The Top 20

6

9.38%

 

  • Five reigning NASCAR Cup Series champions have gone on to win the DAYTONA 500 the season after winning the championship: Lee Petty (1959), Richard Petty (1973), Cale Yarborough (1977), Jeff Gordon (1999) and Dale Jarrett (2000).

 

  • Five DAYTONA 500 winners have won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season; Richard Petty pulled it off four times; most recent was Jimmie Johnson in 2013.

Drivers

Seasons

      

Richard Petty

1964

1971

1974

1979

Jimmie Johnson

2006

2013

    

Lee Petty

1959

      

Cale Yarborough

1977

      

Jeff Gordon

1997

      

 

  • A driver has swept both the DAYTONA 500 and the Summer Daytona race only five times at Daytona International Speedway: Jimmie Johnson (2013), Bobby Allison (1982), LeeRoy Yarborough (1969), Cale Yarborough (1968) and Fireball Roberts (1962).

 

  • Two drivers have won the DAYTONA 500 pole, won the Duel race they were entered in and then went on to win the DAYTONA 500 in the same week – Cale Yarborough (1984) and Bill Elliott (1985).

 

  • Five drivers have won the Busch Light Clash and the DAYTONA 500 in the same season:

Driver – (Year)

    • Bobby Allison (1982)
    • Bill Elliott (1987)
    • Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000)
    • Jeff Gordon (1997)
    • Denny Hamlin (2016)

 

  • A total of 19 different drivers have won both the DAYTONA 500 and Coca-Cola 600:

Rank

Winner

DAYTONA 500s

Coca-Cola 600s

1

Richard Petty

7

2

2

Bobby Allison

3

3

3

Dale Jarrett

3

1

4

Jeff Gordon

3

3

5

Denny Hamlin

3

1

6

Jimmie Johnson

2

4

7

Matt Kenseth

2

1

8

Darrell Waltrip

1

5

9

Austin Dillon

1

1

10

Benny Parsons

1

1

11

Buddy Baker

1

3

12

Dale Earnhardt

1

3

13

Davey Allison

1

1

14

David Pearson

1

3

15

Fred Lorenzen

1

2

16

Kevin Harvick

1

2

17

Kurt Busch

1

1

18

LeeRoy Yarbrough

1

1

19

Marvin Panch

1

1

 

  • Eight different drivers have won both the DAYTONA 500 and Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis:

Winners

DAYTONA 500s

Brickyard 400s

Dale Jarrett

3

2

Jeff Gordon

3

5

Bill Elliott

2

1

Jimmie Johnson

2

4

Dale Earnhardt

1

1

Jamie McMurray

1

1

Kevin Harvick

1

2

Ryan Newman

1

1

 

  • A total of 28 different car numbers have won the DAYTONA 500; below are the 10 car numbers that have produced three or more DAYTONA 500 victories:

Car Number – Drivers – (Years)

    • No. 43 – (seven) Richard Petty (1964, ’66, ’71, ’73, ’74, ’79, ‘81)
    • No. 21 – (five) Tiny Lund (1963), Cale Yarborough (1968), A.J. Foyt (1972), David Pearson (1976) and Trevor Bayne (2011)
    • No. 28 –  (five) Fred Lorenzen (1965), Buddy Baker (1980), Cale Yarborough (1983 and 1984) and Davey Allison (1992)
    • No. 11 – (five) Mario Andretti (1967), Cale Yarborough (1977), Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020)
    • No. 88 – (four) Bobby Allison (1982), Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014)
    • No. 4 – (three) Ernie Irvan (1991), Sterling Marlin (1994 and 1995)
    • No. 15 – (three) Bobby Allison (1978), Michael Waltrip (2001 and 2003)
    • No. 17 – (three) Darrell Waltrip (1989), Matt Kenseth (2009 and 2012)
    • No. 24 – (three) Jeff Gordon (1997, 1999 and 2005)
  • o 22 – (three) Fireball Roberts (1962), Ward Burton (2002), Joey Logano (2015)

 

  • Nine different manufacturers have won the DAYTONA 500, led by Chevrolet with 24 victories; followed by Ford (17), Dodge (four), Plymouth (four), Buick (three), Mercury (three), Oldsmobile (three), Pontiac (three) and Toyota (three).

 

  • Drivers who have won the DAYTONA 500 in more than one car manufacturer:

Driver – Manufacturer (Number of wins in that manufacturer)

    • Richard Petty – Plymouth (3), Dodge (2), Oldsmobile (1) and Buick (1)
    • Cale Yarborough – Chevrolet (2), Mercury (1) and Pontiac (1)
    • Bobby Allison – Buick (2) and Ford (1)
    • Dale Jarrett – Ford (2) and Chevrolet (1)

 

  • The driver with the all-time most DAYTONA 500 starts without a victory is Dave Marcis with 33 races; Martin Truex Jr. (18) leads all active drivers with the most DAYTONA 500 starts without a win.

 

DAYTONA 500 WINNER STATS CHART

Season

DAYTONA 500 Winners

Start Pos.

Laps Led

Laps Completed

2022

Austin Cindric

5

21

201

2021

Michael McDowell

17

1

200

2020

Denny Hamlin

21

79

209

2019

Denny Hamlin

10

30

207

2018

Austin Dillon

14

1

207

2017

Kurt Busch

8

1

200

2016

Denny Hamlin

11

95

200

2015

Joey Logano

5

31

203

2014

Dale Earnhardt Jr

9

54

200

2013

Jimmie Johnson

9

17

200

2012

Matt Kenseth

4

50

202

2011

Trevor Bayne

32

6

208

2010

Jamie McMurray

13

2

208

2009

Matt Kenseth

39

7

152

2008

Ryan Newman

7

8

200

2007

Kevin Harvick

34

4

202

2006

Jimmie Johnson

9

24

203

2005

Jeff Gordon

15

29

203

2004

Dale Earnhardt Jr

3

58

200

2003

Michael Waltrip

4

68

109

2002

Ward Burton

19

5

200

2001

Michael Waltrip

19

27

200

2000

Dale Jarrett

1

89

200

1999

Jeff Gordon

1

17

200

1998

Dale Earnhardt

4

107

200

1997

Jeff Gordon

6

40

200

1996

Dale Jarrett

7

40

200

1995

Sterling Marlin

3

105

200

1994

Sterling Marlin

4

30

200

1993

Dale Jarrett

2

8

200

1992

Davey Allison

6

127

200

1991

Ernie Irvan

2

29

200

1990

Derrike Cope

12

5

200

1989

Darrell Waltrip

2

25

200

1988

Bobby Allison

3

70

200

1987

Bill Elliott

1

104

200

1986

Geoff Bodine

2

101

200

1985

Bill Elliott

1

136

200

1984

Cale Yarborough

1

89

200

1983

Cale Yarborough

8

23

200

1982

Bobby Allison

7

147

200

1981

Richard Petty

8

26

200

1980

Buddy Baker

1

143

200

1979

Richard Petty

13

12

200

1978

Bobby Allison

33

28

200

1977

Cale Yarborough

4

137

200

1976

David Pearson

7

37

200

1975

Benny Parsons

32

4

200

1974

Richard Petty

2

73

200

1973

Richard Petty

7

17

200

1972

A.J. Foyt

2

167

200

1971

Richard Petty

5

69

200

1970

Pete Hamilton

9

13

200

1969

LeeRoy Yarbrough

19

18

200

1968

Cale Yarborough

1

76

200

1967

Mario Andretti

12

112

200

1966

Richard Petty

1

108

198

1965

Fred Lorenzen

4

25

133

1964

Richard Petty

2

184

200

1963

Tiny Lund

12

17

200

1962

Fireball Roberts

1

144

200

1961

Marvin Panch

4

13

200

1960

Junior Johnson

9

67

200

1959

Lee Petty

15

38

200

 

DUEL WINNER STATS CHART

Date

Race Name

Winners

Laps Led

Laps Completed

% of Laps Led 

2/17/2022

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

Brad Keselowski

4

60

6.67%

2/17/2022

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2

Chris Buescher

17

60

28.33%

2/11/2021

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA

Aric Almirola

52

60

86.70%

2/11/2021

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA

Austin Dillon

2

63

3.20%

2/13/2020

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA

Joey Logano

19

60

31.70%

2/13/2020

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA

William Byron

3

60

5.00%

2/14/2019

Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 1

Kevin Harvick

44

60

73.30%

2/14/2019

Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 2

Joey Logano

1

60

1.70%

2/15/2018

Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 1

Ryan Blaney

6

63

9.50%

2/15/2018

Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 2

Chase Elliott

34

60

56.70%

2/23/2017

Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 1

Chase Elliott

25

60

41.70%

2/23/2017

Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 2

Denny Hamlin

4

60

6.70%

2/18/2016

Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 1

Dale Earnhardt Jr

43

60

71.70%

2/18/2016

Can-Am Duel At DAYTONA 2

Kyle Busch

35

60

58.30%

2/19/2015

Budweiser Duel #1

Dale Earnhardt Jr

21

60

35.00%

2/19/2015

Budweiser Duel #2 

Jimmie Johnson

40

64

62.50%

2/20/2014

Budweiser Duel #1

Matt Kenseth

31

60

51.70%

2/20/2014

Budweiser Duel #2

Denny Hamlin

23

60

38.30%

2/21/2013

Budweiser Duel #1

Kevin Harvick

23

60

38.30%

2/21/2013

Budweiser Duel #2

Kyle Busch

19

60

31.70%

2/23/2012

Gatorade Duel #1

Tony Stewart

21

60

35.00%

2/23/2012

Gatorade Duel #2

Matt Kenseth

10

60

16.70%

2/17/2011

Gatorade Duel #1

Kurt Busch

7

62

11.30%

2/17/2011

Gatorade Duel #2

Jeff Burton

17

60

28.30%

2/11/2010

Gatorade Duel #1

Jimmie Johnson

7

60

11.70%

2/11/2010

Gatorade Duel #2

Kasey Kahne

3

60

5.00%

2/12/2009

Gatorade Duel #1

Jeff Gordon

15

60

25.00%

2/12/2009

Gatorade Duel #2

Kyle Busch

5

60

8.30%

2/14/2008

Gatorade Duel #1

Dale Earnhardt Jr

25

60

41.70%

2/14/2008

Gatorade Duel #2

Denny Hamlin

2

64

3.10%

2/15/2007

Gatorade Duel #1

Tony Stewart

37

63

58.70%

2/15/2007

Gatorade Duel #2

Jeff Gordon

1

60

1.70%

2/16/2006

Gatorade Duel #1

Elliott Sadler

36

64

56.30%

2/16/2006

Gatorade Duel #2

Jeff Gordon

38

64

59.40%

2/17/2005

Gatorade Duel #1

Michael Waltrip

13

60

21.70%

2/17/2005

Gatorade Duel #2

Tony Stewart

12

60

20.00%

2/12/2004

Gatorade 125 #1

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

14

50

28.00%

2/12/2004

Gatorade 125 #2

Elliott Sadler

26

50

52.00%

2/13/2003

Gatorade 125 #1

Robby Gordon

17

50

34.00%

2/13/2003

Gatorade 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt Jr

38

50

76.00%

2/14/2002

Gatorade 125 #1

Jeff Gordon

50

50

100.00%

2/14/2002

Gatorade 125 #2

Michael Waltrip

46

50

92.00%

2/15/2001

Gatorade 125 #1

Sterling Marlin

1

50

2.00%

2/15/2001

Gatorade 125 #2

Mike Skinner

5

50

10.00%

2/17/2000

Gatorade 125 #1

Bill Elliott

50

50

100.00%

2/17/2000

Gatorade 125 #2

Ricky Rudd

50

50

100.00%

2/11/1999

Gatorade 125 #1

Bobby Labonte

11

50

22.00%

2/11/1999

Gatorade 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

43

50

86.00%

2/12/1998

Gatorade 125 #1

Sterling Marlin

16

50

32.00%

2/12/1998

Gatorade 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

50

50

100.00%

2/13/1997

Gatorade 125 #1

Dale Jarrett

45

50

90.00%

2/13/1997

Gatorade 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

32

50

64.00%

2/15/1996

Gatorade Twin 125 #1

Dale Earnhardt

21

50

42.00%

2/15/1996

Gatorade Twin 125 #2

Ernie Irvan

50

50

100.00%

2/16/1995

Gatorade Twin 125 #1

Sterling Marlin

44

50

88.00%

2/16/1995

Gatorade Twin 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

28

50

56.00%

2/17/1994

Gatorade Twin 125 #1

Ernie Irvan

37

50

74.00%

2/17/1994

Gatorade Twin 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

34

50

68.00%

2/11/1993

Gatorade Twin 125 #1

Jeff Gordon

29

50

58.00%

2/11/1993

Gatorade Twin 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

34

50

68.00%

2/13/1992

Gatorade Twin 125 #1

Dale Earnhardt

23

50

46.00%

2/13/1992

Gatorade Twin 125 #2

Bill Elliott

49

50

98.00%

2/14/1991

Gatorade Twin 125 #1

Davey Allison

50

50

100.00%

2/14/1991

Gatorade Twin 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

50

50

100.00%

2/15/1990

First Twin 125 #1

Geoff Bodine

2

50

4.00%

2/15/1990

First Twin 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

24

50

48.00%

2/16/1989

First Twin 125 #1

Ken Schrader

42

50

84.00%

2/16/1989

First Twin 125 #2

Terry Labonte

7

50

14.00%

2/11/1988

First Twin 125 #1

Bobby Allison

31

50

62.00%

2/11/1988

First Twin 125 #2

Darrell Waltrip

50

50

100.00%

2/12/1987

First Twin 125 #1

Ken Schrader

N/A

50

N/A

2/12/1987

First Twin 125 #2

Benny Parsons

23

50

46.00%

2/13/1986

First Twin 125 #1

Bill Elliott

N/A

50

N/A

2/13/1986

First Twin 125 #2

Dale Earnhardt

33

50

66.00%

2/14/1985

First Twin 125 #1

Bill Elliott

48

50

96.00%

2/14/1985

First Twin 125 #2

Cale Yarborough

N/A

50

N/A

2/16/1984

UNO Twin 125 #1

Cale Yarborough

24

50

48.00%

2/16/1984

UNO Twin 125 #2

Bobby Allison

N/A

50

N/A

2/17/1983

UNO Twin 125 #1

Dale Earnhardt

N/A

50

N/A

2/17/1983

UNO Twin 125 #2

Neil Bonnett

N/A

50

N/A

2/11/1982

UNO Twin 125 #1

Cale Yarborough

3

50

6.00%

2/11/1982

UNO Twin 125 #2

Buddy Baker

25

50

50.00%

2/12/1981

UNO Twin 125 #1

Bobby Allison

33

50

66.00%

2/12/1981

UNO Twin 125 #2

Darrell Waltrip

20

50

40.00%

2/14/1980

Qualifying Race #1

Neil Bonnett

7

50

14.00%

2/14/1980

Qualifying Race #2

Donnie Allison

39

50

78.00%

2/15/1979

Qualifying Race #1

Buddy Baker

38

50

76.00%

2/15/1979

Qualifying Race #2

Darrell Waltrip

34

50

68.00%

2/16/1978

Qualifying Race #1

A.J. Foyt

21

50

42.00%

2/17/1978

Qualifying Race #2

Darrell Waltrip

20

50

40.00%

2/17/1977

Qualifying Race #1

Richard Petty

39

50

78.00%

2/17/1977

Qualifying Race #2

Cale Yarborough

47

50

94.00%

2/12/1976

Qualifying Race #1

Dave Marcis

12

50

24.00%

2/12/1976

Qualifying Race #2

Darrell Waltrip

23

50

46.00%

2/13/1975

Qualifying Race #1

Bobby Allison

17

50

34.00%

2/13/1975

Qualifying Race #2

David Pearson

11

50

22.00%

2/14/1974

Qualifying Race #1

Bobby Isaac

25

50

50.00%

2/14/1974

Qualifying Race #2

Cale Yarborough

20

50

40.00%

2/15/1973

Qualifying Race #1

Buddy Baker

N/A

50

N/A

2/15/1973

Qualifying Race #2

Coo Coo Marlin

N/A

50

N/A

2/17/1972

Qualifying Race #1

Bobby Isaac

23

50

46.00%

2/17/1972

Qualifying Race #2

Bobby Allison

49

50

98.00%

 

 

ADDITIONAL FINISHING POSITIONS: DAYTONA 500

Runner-Up Finishes:

  • A total of 41 different drivers have finished runner-up in the DAYTONA 500, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt with five second-place finishes (1984, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1999).

 

  • Bubba Wallace (2018, 2022), Kevin Harvick (2009, 2015) and Ryan Blaney (2017, 2020) lead all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in runner-up finishes in the DAYTONA 500 with two each.

 

 

Top-Five Finishes:

  • In total 117 different drivers have posted at least one top-five finish in the DAYTONA 500, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt with 12 top fives in his 23 DAYTONA 500 starts.

 

  • Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 top-five finishes with eight each.

 

 

Top 10 Finishes:

  • In total 192 different drivers have posted at least one top-10 finish in the DAYTONA 500, led by Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, who posted a series-leading 16 top 10s each in the DAYTONA 500.

 

  • Kevin Harvick leads all active drivers in DAYTONA 500 top-10 finishes with 10.

 

 

Average Finish:

  • Lee Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in average finishing positon with a 2.5 in two DAYTONA 500 appearances.

 

  • Austin Cindric has the best average finish among active drivers (8.0) with more than one start; he has made two appearances in the DAYTONA 500.

 

Top 10 in Average Finishing Position for the DAYTONA 500 (All-Time & Active)

Rank

All-Time Driver

Avg Finish

Races

Rank

Active Drivers

Avg Finish

Races

1

Lee Petty

2.500

2

1

Austin Cindric

8.000

2

2

Fred Lorenzen

6.889

9

2

Chase Briscoe

11.000

2

3

Austin Cindric

8.000

2

3

Denny Hamlin

13.412

17

4

Richard Brickhouse

9.000

2

4

Austin Dillon

13.900

10

5

Ned Jarrett

9.143

7

5

Ryan Preece

14.333

3

6

Darel Dieringer

9.429

7

6

Joey Logano

14.643

14

7

Andy Hampton

9.500

2

7

Bubba Wallace

14.800

5

8

Jody Ridley

9.667

6

8

Michael McDowell

15.364

13

9

Vic Elford

10.500

2

9

Kevin Harvick

16.095

21

10

Chase Briscoe

11.000

2

10

Ryan Blaney

16.750

8

 

 

FEMALE COMPETITORS

  • Danica Patrick on Sunday, February 19, 2013 became the first female in NASCAR Cup Series history to win a pole for the DAYTONA 500 posting a speed of 196.434 mph – to this day the only pole in the series by a female competitor.

 

  • Janet Guthrie previously held the record for top starting position by a female NASCAR premier series driver, starting ninth twice in 1977 - at Talladega Superspeedway on Aug. 7, 1977 and at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 28, 1977.

 

  • In 2012, Danica Patrick became the third female driver to compete in a DAYTONA 500 joining Janet Guthrie and Shawna Robinson. Below are the previous female driver performances in the DAYTONA 500.

 

Race

Season

Driver

Start

Finish

DAYTONA 500

1977

Janet Guthrie

39

12

DAYTONA 500

1980

Janet Guthrie

18

11

DAYTONA 500

2002

Shawna Robinson

36

24

DAYTONA 500

2012

Danica Patrick

29

38

DAYTONA 500

2013

Danica Patrick

1

8

DAYTONA 500

2014

Danica Patrick

27

40

DAYTONA 500

2015

Danica Patrick

20

21

DAYTONA 500

2016

Danica Patrick

16

35

DAYTONA 500

2017

Danica Patrick

12

33

DAYTONA 500

2018

Danica Patrick

28

35

 

  • In 2013, Danica Patrick became the first female driver in a DAYTONA 500 to lead laps. She led five laps in the 2013 DAYTONA 500 and two laps in the 2014 DAYTONA 500 for a career total of seven laps led in the Great American Race.
  • Danica Patrick also holds the record for most DAYTONA 500 starts for a female competitor with seven and best finish by a female competitor in the prestigious event, with her eighth-place result in 2013.

 

LAP LEADERS

  • In total 169 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have led at least one lap in the DAYTONA 500.

 

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in laps led in the DAYTONA 500 with 780 laps led in 32 starts – 16% of his total laps run in the DAYTONA 500 (4,860). Dale Earnhardt has led the second-most lasp in the DAYTONA 500 with 686 in 23 starts.

 

  • Denny Hamlin leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in laps led in the DAYTONA 500 with 474 in 17 starts – and he is ranked fifth on the all-time lap leaders chart of the race.

 

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty has led the most laps in a single DAYTONA 500; leading 184 laps in the 1964 DAYTONA 500 and won the event. Petty started from the outside front row (second position).

 

  • Among active drivers, Ryan Blaney has led the most laps in a single DAYTONA 500, when he led 118 laps in the 2018 DAYTONA 500 and finished seventh. Blaney started from the third position.

 

  • Michael McDowell (2021), Kurt Busch (2017) and Austin Dillon (2018) have led the fewest laps in the DAYTONA 500 and won - both led just the final lap on their way to winning the prestigious event.

 

Top 10 Lap Leaders in the DAYTONA 500 (All-Time & Active)

Rank

All-Time Drivers

Races

Led

Completed

% Led

1

Richard Petty

32

780

4,860

16%

2

Dale Earnhardt

23

686

4,179

16%

3

Buddy Baker

28

643

3,758

17%

4

Cale Yarborough

26

553

3,697

15%

5

Denny Hamlin

17

474

3,261

15%

6

Bobby Allison

25

433

3,774

11%

7

Jeff Gordon

23

392

4,105

10%

8

Fireball Roberts

6

365

689

53%

9

Bill Elliott

32

347

5,392

6%

10

A.J. Foyt

28

334

3,615

9%
           

Rank

Active Drivers

Races

Led

Completed

% Led

1

Denny Hamlin

17

474

3,261

15%

2

Kyle Busch

17

324

3,139

10%

3

Ryan Blaney

8

173

1,396

12%

4

Jimmie Johnson

19

151

3,194

5%

5

Brad Keselowski

14

135

2,322

6%

6

Kevin Harvick

21

128

3,590

4%

7

Joey Logano

14

101

2,709

4%

8

Chase Elliott

7

72

1,271

6%

9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

11

67

2,140

3%

10

Martin Truex Jr

18

61

3,360

2%

 

TRACK / EVENT STATS

  • Denny Hamlin’s 0.010-second margin of victory over Martin Truex Jr. in the 2016 DAYTONA 500 is the closest DAYTONA 500 finish and tied with Atlanta (3/12/2000) and Phoenix (3/13/2016) as the seventh closest MOV since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993 in the NASCAR Cup Series. 
  • Kevin Harvick’s 0.020-second margin of victory over Mark Martin in the 2007 DAYTONA 500 is the second closest in DAYTONA 500 history and 12th-closest overall since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993.
  • Austin Cindric’s 0.036-second margin of victory over Bubba Wallace in the 2022 DAYTONA 500 is the third closest DAYTONA 500 history, and the 22nd-closest overall since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993.

Top Five Closest Margins of Victory in the DAYTONA 500:

Margin of Victory

Winner

Runner-Up

Date

0.010

Denny Hamlin

Martin Truex Jr

Sunday, February 21, 2016

0.020

Kevin Harvick

Mark Martin

Sunday, February 18, 2007

0.036

Austin Cindric

Bubba Wallace

Sunday, February 20, 2022

0.092

Ryan Newman

Kurt Busch

Sunday, February 17, 2008

0.118

Trevor Bayne

Carl Edwards

Sunday, February 20, 2011

 

 

  • The 2011 DAYTONA 500 had the most all-time lead changes with 74; which is 14 more than the race with the second-most lead changes – the 1974 DAYTONA 500 with 60 lead changes.
  • The 1964 DAYTONA 500 won by Richard Petty had the fewest lead changes with a mere six. Petty led 184 of the 200 scheduled laps in 1964 – the most ever in a single DAYONA 500.
  • 2011 DAYTONA 500 had the most all-time leaders with 22 – due to the rules package a ‘tandem-style drafting’ was used by the drivers, which led to the record number of leaders.
  • 2011 DAYTONA 500 had the most all-time cautions with 16; last season’s DAYTONA 500 had seven cautions.
  • 1968 and 2011 DAYTONA 500s had the most all-time Caution Laps with 60 laps each.
  • The DAYTONA 500 has finished under NASCAR Overtime conditions 11 times:

Date

Race Winner

Runner-Up

Scheduled

Actual

Overtime

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Austin Cindric

Bubba Wallace

200

201

1

Monday, February 17, 2020

Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney

200

209

9

Sunday, February 17, 2019

Denny Hamlin

Kyle Busch

200

207

7

Sunday, February 18, 2018

Austin Dillon

Bubba Wallace

200

207

7

Sunday, February 22, 2015

Joey Logano

Kevin Harvick

200

203

3

Monday, February 27, 2012

Matt Kenseth

Dale Earnhardt Jr

200

202

2

Sunday, February 20, 2011

Trevor Bayne

Carl Edwards

200

208

8

Sunday, February 14, 2010

Jamie McMurray

Dale Earnhardt Jr

200

208

8

Sunday, February 18, 2007

Kevin Harvick

Mark Martin

200

202

2

Sunday, February 19, 2006

Jimmie Johnson

Casey Mears

200

203

3

Sunday, February 20, 2005

Jeff Gordon

Kurt Busch

200

203

3

 

  • Due to the Overtime rules in NASCAR, the longest DAYTONA 500 ever run was the 2020 DAYTONA 500 with 209 laps (522.5 miles) – nine laps and 22.5 miles more than the scheduled distance. The next longest were the 2010 and 2011 DAYTONA 500 races – both went 208 laps/520 miles.
  • The largest field to compete in the DAYTONA 500 was 68 cars in the 1960 race.

 

ADDITIONAL DAYONA STATS

 

  • Groundbreaking for Daytona International Speedway was Nov. 25, 1957. The soil underneath the banked corners was dug from the infield of the track and the hole filled with water. It is now known as Lake Lloyd.
  • The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona was a 100-mile qualifying race for the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 20, 1959.
  • Richard Petty won his 200th career race on July 4, 1984 at Daytona International Speedway.
  • Lights were installed in the spring of 1998. However, the July race was delayed until October that year due to thick smoke from wildfires. The second DAYTONA race has been scheduled for under the lights ever since.
  • The track underwent a repave in 2010.
  • 2016 marked the next phase in the existence of Daytona International Speedway as the DAYTONA Rising project was completed, ushering in the first ‘motorsports stadium,’ a 400-million-dollar project.
  • There have been 151 NASCAR Cup Series races since the track hosted its first race in 1959: 64 have been 500 miles, 60 were 400 miles and four 250 miles. There were also 23 qualifier races that were point races.
  • Fireball Roberts won the inaugural pole at Daytona for the 1959 DAYTONA 500 Qualifier Race in a Pontiac with a speed of 140.581 mph.
  • Bob Welborn won the first race at Daytona, the 100-mile DAYTONA 500 Qualifier Race on February 20, 1959.
  • Fireball Roberts won the first 250-mile race at Daytona International Speedway, the Firecracker 250 on July 4, 1959
  • Fireball Roberts also won the first 400-mile race at Daytona International Speedway, the Firecracker 400 on July 4, 1963.
  • A total of 63 different drivers have posted poles at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. 
  • Cale Yarborough leads all drivers with 12 poles in 52 Daytona International Speedway starts – (D500 = 4; Summer Race = 8).
  • Chase Elliott (2016, 2017, 2018) leads all active drivers with three NASCAR Cup Series poles at Daytona International Speedway.

First Time Pole Winners & Race Winners at Daytona International Speedway

First Time Pole Winners

Season

First Time Race Winners

Season

William Byron

2019

Austin Cindric

2022

Chase Elliott

2016

Michael McDowell

2021

Austin Dillon

2014

William Byron

2020

Danica Patrick

2013

Justin Haley

2019

Paul Menard

2008

Erik Jones

2018

Greg Biffle

2004

Aric Almirola

2014

Jimmie Johnson

2002

David Ragan

2011

Kevin Harvick

2002

Trevor Bayne

2011

Mike Skinner

1997

Greg Biffle

2003

Dale Jarrett

1995

Michael Waltrip

2001

Loy Allen Jr

1994

John Andretti

1997

Sterling Marlin

1991

Jimmy Spencer

1994

Greg Sacks

1990

Sterling Marlin

1994

Geoff Bodine

1982

Derrike Cope

1990

Ramo Stott

1976

Greg Sacks

1985

Charlie Glotzbach

1968

Pete Hamilton

1970

Darel Dieringer

1964

Mario Andretti

1967
   

Earl Balmer

1966
 

Sam McQuagg

1966
   

A.J. Foyt

1964
   

Bobby Isaac

1964
   

Johnny Rutherford

1963
   

Tiny Lund

1963

 

  • In total 17 different drivers have scored their first NASCAR Cup Series career pole at Daytona International Speedway.

 

  • A total of four active drivers have won their first career pole at Daytona – Chase Elliott (2016), Austin Dillon (2014), Kevin Harvick (2002) and William Byron (2019).

 

  • 26 full-length points-paying races at Daytona have been won from the pole or first starting position; most recent Dale Earnhardt Jr. (July, 2015).

 

  • A total of 69 different drivers have won at Daytona International Speedway.

 

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty with 10 points-paying victories at Daytona, leads the series.

 

  • Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson lead all active drivers in Daytona wins with three each.

 

  • A total of 23 different drivers scored their first win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway. The most recent was Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in 2022 DAYTONA 500.

 

  • Wood Brothers Racing and Hendrick Motorsports are tied for the most wins by an organization at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series with 15 each.

 

 

NASCAR in Florida

  • There have been 353 NASCAR national series points-paying races among 11 tracks held in the state of Florida.

 

Track Name

City

Cup

Xfinity

Truck

Combined

First Year

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach

151

62

23

236

1959

DAYTONA Road Course

Daytona Beach

2

2

2

6

2020

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead

24

29

26

79

1999

Daytona Beach & Road Course

Daytona Beach

10

0

0

10

1949

Five Flags Speedway

Pensacola

1

0

0

1

1953

Golden Gate Speedway

Tampa

1

0

0

1

1963

Palm Beach Speedway

W. Palm Beach

7

0

0

7

1952

Speedway Park

Jacksonville

6

0

0

6

1951

Titusville-Cocoa Speedway

Titusville

1

0

0

1

1957

Volusia County Speedway

Barberville

0

4

0

4

1989

Walt Disney World Speedway

Orlando

0

0

2

2

1997

Totals

  

203

97

53

353

  

 

 

NASCAR DRIVERS FROM FLORIDA

  • A total of 196 drivers in NASCAR’s three national series have their home state recorded as Florida.

 

  • There have been 12 race winners with their home state recorded as Florida in NASCAR’s three national series; totaling 101 victories among them:

 

Florida Drivers

Cup

Xfinity

Truck

Combined

Fireball Roberts

33

0

0

33

LeeRoy Yarbrough

14

0

0

14

Marshall Teague

7

0

0

7

Joe Nemechek

4

16

0

20

Aric Almirola

3

3

2

8

Ross Chastain

2

2

4

8

Bobby Johns

2

0

0

2

David Reutimann

2

1

1

4

Shorty Rollins

1

0

0

1

Rick Wilson

0

2

0

2

Joey Coulter

0

0

1

1

Ben Kennedy

0

0

1

1

Totals

68

24

9

101

 NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR and WAX Blockchain Partner to Release Limited-Edition NFTs NASCAR National Series New & Notes - Daytona International Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.