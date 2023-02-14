Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: DAYTONA 500

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the 2023 DAYTONA 500: "I’m excited to get going. It’s definitely a historic year with NASCAR’s 75th anniversary. I’m glad I’ve won one of the championships out of the 75 years. It’s pretty cool to think about your name on a fairly short list of champions. I would love to add my name to the winner’s list at Daytona. That’s our biggest race."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what winning the pole at the DAYTONA 500 means to Mr. Hendrick: "I think what it represents to him is everyone in the company working together and really trying to put our best foot forward to start the season. With all of the newness and change that it (a new season) brings from rules, to people, to resources and technology. Can we be the ones to put our best foot forward in outright car speed? There’s not any quirkiness to how you qualify at Daytona (International Speedway). It is straight up car speed. You either got it or you don’t. I think that’s why it’s always meant a lot to him. He’s mentioned it to us again this year, He certainly wants the pole at Daytona."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing in the DAYTONA 500: "This is a tough race. A tough race to be in position (to win). I feel like you can do all the right things and it still does not go your way. Hopefully, this is the year we can get it done. We’ve had a few good opportunities at it in the past, but it just hasn’t gone in our favor so far."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on getting your car right for the DAYTONA 500: “Once you race in the Duels, you're going know what your car has. You’re going to know your ailments and what you need to improve. You won’t be racing in the same temperature conditions as Sunday, but you’re still going to have a good understanding of what you have, and you’ll have a couple of days to try to improve that during practice.”



Gustafson, on the team’s outlook for 2023 and the sophomore season of the Next Gen car: "Going into 2023, we have a baseline now for all the tracks and we know individually we need to improve at those tracks. Overall, it’s always the same areas – you want a faster car, you want a better strategy, you want better execution, better pit stops. I think we know the detail now on what it's going to take to do that, but so does everybody else. It’s going to take a lot of work and effort to get that extra 10%."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts for this year's DAYTONA 500: "I think we have some good momentum from the Clash that can get us excited for Daytona (International Speedway). While nothing correlates between those two tracks, we executed just about everything we needed to as a team. Now we’re going to a place where Hendrick Motorsports is known for having fast cars and being up front. I’ve been lucky enough to be contending for the lead in the DAYTONA 500, and I have the summer Daytona win under my belt. I just haven’t been able to avoid the misfortune in the 500 to be there at the end. I think if we can keep the car clean all race Sunday, we definitely will have a shot at the win and I want that for this No. 24 team."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the No. 24 team’s goals for the 2023 season: "Keep climbing and stay hungry. If you’re looking behind you, people are trying to catch you and you’re looking the wrong way. We’re focused on continuing to climb forward and make that championship race. That’s our big goal for 2023 and what we’re striving for. William (Byron) has grown a lot and has experienced a lot. He’s ready to reach that point. This team is ready for it. We’re ready to tackle this season. We’ve learned a lot with these cars and we know that things will ebb and flow like they did last year with other teams learning things along the way. We just want to make sure to hit those high points at the right time in the year."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on going for his sixth consecutive front row start at the DAYTONA 500: "Going for my sixth front row start at the DAYTONA 500 is something that is on my mind for sure. We have a lot of really smart teammates back at the shop building fast race cars and I owe all my speed and starts to them. I have had a lot of great starts at the (DAYTONA) 500, so this year the goal is to have a great finish at a superspeedway and kick off the season with a big win."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his takeaways from the Clash at the Coliseum: "All of the things that we tried to execute as far as the team gelling and going through the first weekend went well. To be able to go through multiple sessions and have speed on top of that was a real positive takeaway for us. I thought Alex (Bowman) did a great job for us and kept our car out front and had us in a position to compete for a win. Overall, it was a successful weekend that set the stage for what our year will look like."



Harris, on his expectations heading to Daytona International Speedway with the No. 48 team: "Hendrick Motorsports has a great history of qualifying well and having speed so that is our first focus when we go down there. The Duels are always difficult to tell how well prepared we are for the DAYTONA 500 since the duel is a smaller field with less teammates because you are typically split up so you have to take each session at Daytona (International Speedway) as they come. This year is different in that we don’t have practice until after qualifying so you have to rely heavily on your notes and Hendrick Motorsports has a history of great qualifying at superspeedways so that is really reassuring. Our mindset doesn’t change for this year. I have always focused on details and that will remain the same as we prepare to go to Daytona."