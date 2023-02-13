Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

|
TEAM AND RACE NOTES:
Love’s Travel Stops returns as the primary sponsor for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team. The company is an American family-owned chain of over 500 truck stops and convenience stores across 41 states. Love’s partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) spans over a decade making them a staple in the NASCAR community.
Qualifying for the Daytona 500 will take place Wednesday, February 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1.
The Duels will air Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.
The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
COMPETITION NOTES:
Looking to capture his second Daytona 500, McDowell has been anxiously waiting to get back to Daytona International Speedway. Just two years ago, McDowell saw the checkered flag wave as he wrote his name down in history as a Daytona 500 winner. Going into his 15th season in the NASCAR Cup Series, McDowell starts his season with new crew chief Travis Peterson by his side.