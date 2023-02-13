Daytona 500 and Speedweeks Coverage on SiriusXM

SiriusXM will offer the most comprehensive audio coverage of the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on February 19, as well as all the news and events of NASCAR’s annual Speedweeks leading up to race day. Subscribers nationwide will have access to the live race broadcast, in-car audio from some of the sport’s top drivers, and daily coverage from Daytona International Speedway.

On Daytona 500 race day, SiriusXM will broadcast live starting at 7:00 am ET. When the green flag drops (approximately 2:30 pm ET) subscribers will hear every lap of the race live, followed by post-race coverage that will include interviews with the 2023 Daytona 500 Champion and other drivers. The programming airs on the exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel, which is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars (channel 90) and on the SXM App.

SiriusXM will also air 10 live Driver2Crew ChatterTM radio feeds on separate SiriusXM channels throughout the Daytona 500. Listeners will be able to hear the driver-to-crew communications of drivers including Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide live coverage of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA on Thursday, Feb. 16 (6:00 pm ET), the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Feb. 17 (7:00 pm ET), and the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18 (4:30 pm ET).

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Feb. 15, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast live from Daytona 500 Media Day, where hosts from the channel will interview each of the drivers in attendance. Following that, listeners will hear live coverage of Busch Light Pole Qualifying at 8:00 pm ET.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, leading into the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA, SiriusXM’s Dave Moody will host a special broadcast open to the public from the UNOH Fanzone (3:00 pm ET). Moody will interview several active and former drivers including Daytona 500 and Cup Series Champions and preview the evening’s twin races. Moody is expected to be joined on the show by Kyle Busch, Richard Childress, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Richard Petty, Martin Truex Jr. and more.

On Monday, Feb. 20, on The Morning Drive, hosts Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone will be joined live in studio by the 2023 Daytona 500 champion driver, crew chief and owner.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is the only national 24/7 channel covering NASCAR and features a lineup of hosts that includes many active and former drivers, crew chiefs and insiders. New to the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio lineup this year is 2011 Daytona 500 champion and two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner Trevor Bayne. Bayne will make his debut during SiriusXM’s Speedweeks coverage on Friday, Feb. 17 (3:00 pm ET), then co-host SiriusXM Speedway with Dave Moody on Tuesdays from 4:00-5:00 pm ET throughout the season.

Reigning and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Joey Logano will return to host his exclusive SiriusXM show, Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano select Tuesdays (9:00-10:00 am ET) throughout the season on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For more information visit www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR.

SXM PR