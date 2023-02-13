FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Daytona 500

Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 19 / 2:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 200 laps / 500 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2023 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedex.com/en-us/racing/press-kit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

2022 Season Recap: Last season marked the fourth consecutive season where Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team ended up in the top five in the series standings. While the final result was solid, the road there was a trying one for the No. 11 team. After finishing every race in 2021, various misfortunes saw Hamlin out of the race at the end of four of the first nine events in 2022. A win at Richmond Raceway in early April solidified his place in the playoffs and Hamlin added another crown jewel victory to his resume when he won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Once the playoffs began, the FedEx Racing team turned in an impressive stretch with a series-best 6.6 average finish over the final 10 races.

Clash Recap: The No. 11 team finished ninth in The Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5. After leading 20 of 25 laps and winning his heat race, Hamlin started third in the 150-lap main event. He grabbed the lead early on and led 26 laps before being shuffled out of the lead group. Once he lost his track position, Hamlin was collected in several accidents before ultimately ending up with a top-10 result.

Elite Company: Hamlin is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Jarrett on the short list of drivers who have three Daytona 500 victories. If Hamlin can capture his fourth Harley J. Earl trophy, he would tie Cale Yarborough for second all-time behind only seven-time winner Richard Petty.

Leading the Way: When it comes to the Daytona 500, Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (three) and laps led (474). He is also tied for the most top-five finishes (eight). The FedEx Racing driver has earned four top-five finishes in the past five Daytona 500s dating back to 2018.

Speedweeks Success: In addition to his three Daytona 500 victories, Hamlin has visited victory lane six other times during Daytona Speedweeks. He has a trio of wins in the 150-mile Duel qualifying races (2008, 2014, 2017) and three more in The Clash (2006, 2014, 2016).

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Races: 34

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 648

Avg. Start: 16.7

Avg. Finish: 16.8

Hamlin Conversation – Daytona

What do you expect from this year’s Daytona 500?

“I think you’ll see a great race. The 500 is always such a great atmosphere and the racing is always great because everyone wants to put their name on the list of winners of this race. For us, we want to do it for a fourth time. That would mean a lot to me personally to move up that list. I feel very good about it. Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) and my team do an unbelievable job, especially at this race, to give me a great opportunity, so I feel confident we’ll have a great chance on Sunday.”

Celebrating FedEx50 : Hamlin’s No. 11 Camry will carry a special FedEx50 paint scheme to kickstart a campaign celebrating all that FedEx has accomplished in its first 50 years, and also what’s to come in the next 50 years and beyond. The design features the FedEx50 logo on the hood as well as a gold 11 in honor of the company’s golden birthday. The ’50 by 50’ logo on the TV panel represents FedEx’s goal of helping impact the lives of 50 million people in need worldwide by the company’s 50th birthday later this spring.

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Daytona : For the Daytona 500, the B-post of Hamlin’s No. 11 Camry will feature 50 in recognition of FedEx’s 50th birthday coming later this spring. The FedEx50 livery in the Daytona 500 will serve as the launch of a yearlong campaign surrounding the Memphis, Tennessee-based company’s 50th birthday in which they will pay homage to the organization’s fast-growing history and what lies ahead in the future.

JGR PR