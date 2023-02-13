Daytona International Speedway Announces Complete Sellout For 65th Running of DAYTONA 500

Daytona International Speedway today announced a complete sellout of the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, as NASCAR prepares to open its 75th Anniversary season in style.

Following on the heels of a January announcement of a reserved grandstand and camping sellout, Daytona International Speedway has now sold out of all ticket inventory for The Great American Race, including UNOH Fanzone admissions and all hospitality options. The DAYTONA 500 opens the NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.

DIS also announced the 66th running of The Great American Race will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Fans can begin renewing their tickets immediately, and exclusive pre-sale options are available, to ensure their place in history for next year’s race.

“From the roar of the USAF Thunderbirds overhead to the sight of the sellout crowd on their feet as the field takes the green flag for the DAYTONA 500, there will be no place more electric than Daytona International Speedway this Sunday afternoon,” said DIS President Frank Kelleher. “Now there will be an even bigger spotlight on Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacation Duel races, where fans will get to see the likes of seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana attempt to race their way into The Great American Race.”

Grandstand tickets are also available for the remaining Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, which give fans a chance to see all three NASCAR national series and the ARCA Menards Series:

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light determines the front row for Sunday’s race Thursday, Feb. 16 – Bluegreen Vacations Duel races set the field for the DAYTONA 500 Friday, Feb. 17 – NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race Saturday, Feb. 18 – Doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 and ARCA Menards Series 200



Fans are encouraged to reserve their place in history during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth by logging onto DAYTONA500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Additionally, fans can buy or sell reserved seats for the DAYTONA 500 by visiting SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway via daytonainternationalspeedway. com, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

