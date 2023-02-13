RFK Advance | Daytona 500

Weekend Schedule: Wednesday: 8:15 p.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Thursday: 7 p.m. ET, Duel 1 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Thursday: 8:45 p.m. ET, Duel 2 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Friday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Final Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The schedule for Daytona is vastly different this week with no on-track activity prior to single-car qualifying on Wednesday, and the Duels on Thursday. The first practice session comes Friday afternoon with a final practice set for Saturday morning.

Jack Roush has 11 wins all-time at Daytona across NASCAR’s three major touring series (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks), including seven alone in the Cup Series.

The 2023 NASCAR season officially kicks off this week at ‘The World Center of Racing’ as Daytona International Speedway hosts five-straight days of on-track activity.

RFK Historically in The Duels

Overall Wins: 3 (Matt Kenseth, 2012; Brad Keselowski, 2022; Chris Buescher, 2022)

Buescher will be making his eighth start in the Duels on Thursday. He’s finished top-10 in the Duels in four-straight outings and has finished inside the top-10 in all but one Duels race that he’s been in since 2016.

Keselowski historically has 14 starts in the Duels with the one win and five top-10s.

Last season, RFK went into Daytona and swept both duel races as Keselowski won the opening duel race, and Buescher followed up with a win in the second qualifying race.

Prior to 2022, Matt Kenseth had Jack Roush’s lone win in the Duels as he went on to win the 2012 Great American Race.

Keselowski at Daytona International Speedway

Starts: 27

Wins: 1 (2016)

Top-10s: 6

Poles: --

Keselowski makes his 28th overall start on the oval at Daytona this weekend, and 14th start in the Daytona 500. In 13 Daytona 500 starts all-time, Keselowski has two top-10s and a best finish of third (2014). A year prior he crossed the line fourth.

Most recently, Keselowski finished ninth in the 2022 Daytona 500, and ran 13th a year prior. His lone win at ‘The World Center of Racing’ came in the 2016 summer race. Overall he has six top-10s at DIS.

Overall Keselowski has 10 starts inside the top-10 at Daytona with four starts in third.