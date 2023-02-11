Schluter®-Systems Returns to Spire Motorsports in 2023

Spire Motorsports announced today Schluter®-Systems will return to the team’s family of partners and serve as the primary sponsor in several events across both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) with driver Corey LaJoie.



Schluter Systems will serve as the primary sponsor in a total of six races, kicking off the 2023 campaign in the season-opening NextEra Energy 250 NCTS race where LaJoie will pilot Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado at Daytona International Speedway.



In May, he’ll return to the seat of the team’s NCTS entry at Darlington Raceway for the Dead On Tools 200 before a quartette of Schluter-Systems sponsored NCS races dot the summer schedule beginning the with NASCAR All-Star Open at legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway.



“We are now entering our seventh year partnering with Corey LaJoie and our third year with Spire Motorsports,” said Schluter Systems, North America Chief Sales Officer, Dee DeGooyer. “It has been wonderful for the team at Schluter to watch Corey excel and share in his success. We look forward to supporting Corey and the Spire Motorsports team yet again. It's generated a great deal of excitement for us and we have confidence that the 2023 season will be no different.”



Coming out of NASCAR’s annual all-star festivities, the Schluter Systems livery will adorn LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for back-to-back weekends in June at Worldwide Technology Raceway and Sonoma Raceway before the Cup Series annual visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in mid-July.



LaJoie has become a Cup Series mainstay, logging 200 starts over seven seasons in NASCAR's premier series. His resume includes five top-10 finishes with a career-best fifth-place effort coming last season in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



In 36 NASCAR Cup Series events in 2022, LaJoie earned one top-five, one top-10, seven top-15 and 14 top-20 finishes.



The 2023 season opener will mark his third career NCTS race. LaJoie’s two previous starts both came in 2014 where he finished 17th at Kentucky Speedway and 10th at Bristol Motor Speedway.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Schluter Systems back for another great season at Spire Motorsports,” said LaJoie. “Schluter has been an irreplaceable asset and a key partner throughout much of my career. Adding the truck races this year will create some additional excitement and opportunities to find victory lane. I’m really looking forward to climbing into the No. 7 Schluter Systems Chevrolet Silverado at Daytona International Speedway to kick off the season.”



The NextEra Energy 250 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, February 17 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 23 races on 2022 NCTS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR