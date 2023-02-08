No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance

What are you most excited for this season? “I’m just excited for a new season in general. Every year, at this time of the year, it’s just exciting and it’s a land of opportunity. Every single weekend is a new opportunity to go win. I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most, just coming back for another year with the same crew chief and the same group of guys and trying to go compete at a higher level and win races. I feel more prepared than I ever have. I really honed in on my recovery this offseason. My training regimen changed, and I feel more disciplined and physically and mentally prepared than ever. You have to be in this sport. Recovery and staying fresh is going to be a huge part of finding success each weekend.” What is the feeling like moments before the Daytona 500? “When I strap in for the Daytona 500, it is an exhilarating feeling. All of your senses are on high alert. You’re getting ready to roll off pit road for The Great American Race. There are 150,000 people on the property and millions watching at home. It is such an unreal feeling. It is so hard to describe what that feeling is like. You’ve got butterflies in your stomach, but not the nervous kind. It’s more of an antsy, ready-to-go feeling. There’s been all this hype and build-up during preseason and Speed Week, and finally you’re at the moment where you’re going to roll off pit road and go to battle. You’re going to battle to win the most coveted trophy in racing, the Harley J. Earl trophy.” Do you think that SHR has a good balance of driver personalities and characteristics now with the addition of Ryan Preece? “I think it does add a nice little flare of opposites. Having Kevin being in the sport for as long as he has, and then me having a moderate level of experience, and then having Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece coming in as the young new guys. Chase is young and eager and a gasser – just constantly going for it. Ryan has been in the sport for a while and has had an opportunity to go Cup racing, but it wasn’t the greatest of opportunities, so here he is in a great opportunity here at Stewart-Haas Racing and he’s eager to prove himself. He’s going to be fired up and he’s going to be really aggressive. I think the combination of that experience and that young and fresh aggressiveness is a great combination, and it helps keep everybody in check.” What can the fans look forward to during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season? “I think the fans will get what they’ve always gotten with NASCAR in 2023 – a high level of competition and a lot of new and exciting races. We’re going to be running wheel to wheel, fender to fender, rubbing side by side and competing at a very high level. And that’s what our sport delivers week in and week out every single year. I don’t think 2023 will be any different. Every single race team works tirelessly to bring the best racecars to the track, and this past year in 2022 saw the most parity that we had ever seen in NASCAR’s history. I think we’ll see even more of that in 2023.” Why is the Daytona 500 such an iconic and much-anticipated race for you? “First off, Daytona is always exciting for me. It’s my home racetrack, having grown up just two hours away in Tampa. I have a lot of childhood memories from going there with my family. To top it off, I’ve won there both in Xfinity and Cup cars. I just have a tremendous amount of fond memories of spectating at Daytona, even all the way back to my beginning days. I would go back and go-kart in Daytona. It’s always exciting because it brings back all those great memories. Not to mention, it’s the world center of racing. It’s the greatest place on earth to go race at. It’s the biggest race of the year, the one everyone wants to win. Your name is forever etched in history. There’s just no other race like it. It’s such a special race because of the prestige and the paycheck at the end. It’s the highest-paying race. Anybody who is alive and breathing knows of the Daytona 500. Even if you’re not a huge race fan or even a NASCAR fan, you know of the Daytona 500. There’s just so much history around this race that being a Daytona 500 champion is a really big deal.” Do you feel like last year there was a changing of the guard with more young drivers winning, or was that just a product of the NextGen car’s first year? “Well, a veteran won the championship, but I feel like the young guys certainly had a much more level playing field with the NextGen car. The guys who had a lot more experience didn’t have an advantage because the NextGen car brought on all sorts of nuances that we had not experienced. We had no notebook and, in the past, veterans knew exactly the feel that they were looking for in practice to be successful in the race. We didn’t have that feel with the NextGen car. We didn’t know what to look for. We didn’t know the feel we were looking for, and from a crew chief and engineering side, it was a big learning process to learn what these new cars needed for setups and aerodynamics. So I still think that the cagey veteran has caught up and won’t be shooting from the hip like we all were at the beginning of the season.” Walk us through the final lap of the 2018 Daytona 500, when you were half a lap away from being crowned a Daytona 500 champion. “I felt so confident. I knew that if I hit all of my gears perfectly, I would have a shot at it and I did. I looked in my mirror and saw everyone racing side by side and figured that I was in control of the race and, if I made the right move, I was going to be the winner of the Daytona 500. About halfway down the back straightaway, they were coming with a run and I pulled over to block it. In your head, you know it’s the Daytona 500 and you’re a mile and a half away from winning, so you’re going to do everything you know to try and win that race. I pulled over to block and put a pretty aggressive block on the No. 3. I knew that if I blocked high, he was going to go low. As soon as I blocked high, I knew I was going to have to immediately block low. When I blocked low, he turned against my back bumper and (I went) into the outside wall. I wrecked a mile away from winning the Daytona 500." TSC PR