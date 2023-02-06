Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 Starting Position: 26th

Finishing Position: 20th

AJ Allmendinger qualified eighth, putting the No. 16 Action Industries Camaro on the front row of the fourth heat race, where he finished seventh. Allmendinger continued on to the last-chance-qualifying race, finishing third and earning the final transfer spot into the main event.

Allmendinger battled handling issues throughout the race but made his way into the top 10 before before being shuffled back to 20th on the final restart. "It was an up and down weekend for us at the Coliseum. We made adjustments after practice that helped us qualify on the front row of our heat race. We just lacked grip during the heat race and last chance qualifier. We lacked speed all day, but we made the race, made handling improvements and learned a lot to take back and build on. We've definitely got some work to do on this style track." - AJ Allmendinger