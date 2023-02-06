Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1
“I’m so proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing and where we have come in a short amount of time. The race results weren’t exactly what we wanted, but this weekend was a fun confidence booster. It’s pretty cool to get mine and Kaulig Racing’s first NASCAR Cup Series pole, points race or not, and I think we really showed we belong here. I feel pretty confident about where we are, and I think we are in a a good spot to start the season."
- Justin Haley
Kaulig Racing PR