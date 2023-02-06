Tuesday, Feb 07

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Report: LA Coliseum

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Feb 06 83
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Report: LA Coliseum NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 13th

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: ---

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “I felt like we had a decent No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevy. We just had some damage on the front from the heat race that hurt us with cooling the right front and the brakes. We got really tight in the first half of the race. We started cutting some of it away, but overall, it was just a pinball machine out there. I thought we had some good restarts; good lane choices and we were making our way back up there. We got back up to eighth, but just didn’t have enough there. I kind of made some poor decisions there at the end and chose the wrong line. I thought they were all going to stack up there on the bottom, so I went to the outside and they didn’t. It’s just part of the learning curve.

Thank you to everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB; Jimmie Johnson, Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, Mike Beam... everybody that’s a part of this team. Definitely the Sunseeker team. They worked really hard and I’m definitely excited to start the year off with making it into this race. I’m just very thankful.” 
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 20TH

FINISH: 27TH

POINTS: ---

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: It’s early in the race for Erik Jones to be standing in the infield. We saw the move by Michael McDowell, diving into the inside. Was it ultimately just too late to react to it? 

“Yeah, I couldn’t move over. I was clear on the straightaway, but obviously he (Michael McDowell) really wanted the spot. When we got spun out, I think we must have got hit in the right rear and it bent the toe link pretty bad. It kind of is what it is. Michael has gotten me twice pretty good now, which is frustrating. 

I think we had a decent car. We were kind of moving up there and I felt good about it. It’s a tough little place and it’s easy to get in trouble like that. We’ll move on with the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy to the Daytona 500 and hopefully go for a win.”

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR kicks off season with Truex winning big Martin Truex Jr. wins wild Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.