TEAM CHEVY NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES: Austin Dillon, No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1 Finished: 2nd “The Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. Keith [Rodden] and our engineer did a really good job. We were prepared for the race and it showed up. We really weren’t great in practice until the very last one and I felt like we had something to race with. Qualifying went well, and we got to beating and banging out there pretty good but we ended coming home second. It was nice. Kyle [Busch], he knew we had a really fast car and he let me run down Truex at the end. That was nice of him. Loving my new teammate. We’ll go to Daytona and see if we can’t return the favor.” Kyle Busch, No. 8 BetMGM Camaro ZL1 Finished: 3rd “Man, if I had another 15 laps of rear tires on it, I think we could’ve went spin to win. All of these boys would’ve been sad seeing that happen. It was a good run for us. You can never count us out. You’ve always got to bet on the BetMGM Camaro and we made the most of it today with going to the back, coming to the front, passing on the outside, passing on the inside, and everywhere we could. Just a lot of chaos, a lot of mayhem, a lot of disrespect if you will. That’s tight quarters racing at a quarter mile. What do you expect, right? All good though. I’m looking forward to Daytona and getting the season started.” Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 Finished: 4th “I think it went pretty well. We struggled here last year and didn’t have a good weekend. I was nervous a little bit and didn’t know what to expect. Yesterday went really well, and today went pretty well. When you come out of here with fourth kind of bummed about it, it’s a good weekend. I think the whole team is working really well together and Blake’s fitting in really, really well.” Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 Finished: 11th “I’m so proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing and where we have come in a short amount of time. The race results weren’t exactly what we wanted, but this weekend was a fun confidence booster. It’s pretty cool to get mine and Kaulig Racing’s first NASCAR Cup Series pole, points race or not, and I think we really showed we belong here. I feel pretty confident about where we are, and I think we are in a good spot to start the season.” Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1 Finished: 14th “I felt like we had a decent No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevy. We just had some damage on the front from the heat race that hurt us with cooling the right front and the brakes. We got really tight in the first half of the race. We started cutting some of it away, but overall, it was just a pinball machine out there. I thought we had some good restarts; good lane choices and we were making our way back up there. We got back up to eighth but just didn’t have enough there. I kind of made some poor decisions there at the end and chose the wrong line. I thought they were all going to stack up there on the bottom, so I went to the outside and they didn’t. It’s just part of the learning curve. Thank you to everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB; Jimmie Johnson, Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, Mike Beam.. everybody that’s a part of this team. Definitely the Sunseeker team. They worked really hard and I’m definitely excited to start the year off with making it into this race. I’m just very thankful.” Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Jockey Camaro ZL1 Finished: 19th “It was tough. I couldn’t breathe and it was tough because of that. I think at lap 30 or so in the first stage, we had contact in the right side of the car, and that made the exhaust get some fumes inside the cabin. After that, I struggled a lot, especially the second half of the race. I felt like I was okay for a while, but then the second half of the race I struggled big time. We just have to continue to get better. I felt like the car was okay. We definitely made a big swing for the main race and we showed that, but actually went to the other side of it. We just have to continue to work and continue to learn.” Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 16. Finished: 27th It’s early in the race for Erik Jones to be standing in the infield. We saw the move by Michael McDowell, diving into the inside. Was it ultimately just too late to react to it? “Yeah, I couldn’t move over. I was clear on the straightaway, but obviously he (Michael McDowell) really wanted the spot. When we got spun out, I think we must have got hit in the right rear and it bent the toe link pretty bad. It kind of is what it is. Michael has gotten me twice pretty good now, which is frustrating. I think we had a decent car. We were kind of moving up there and I felt good about it. It’s a tough little place and it’s easy to get in trouble like that. We’ll move on with the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy to the Daytona 500 and hopefully go for a win.”