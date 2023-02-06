Transcripts: Martin Truex Jr. - Frontstretch Quotes - LA Memorial Coliseum

Q. Martin Truex Jr. has done a lot of things in his career, but winning the Clash is one that you never accomplished until now. What a mess it was for you guys here last year, but what was the difference tonight? You guys were good from the time you unloaded.

MARTIN TRUEX JR: Yeah, just a really good race car, but the guys did a great job with this Bass Pro Shops CLUB Toyota Camry, Tracker Boats, Reser Fine Foods, Auto-Owners, True Timber, Rocks, Cessna, just all of our partners that let us do this.

Last year was a pretty rough season for us with no wins, and to come out here and kick it off this way, really proud of all these guys. Tonight was kind of persevere, not give up, just battle through and we found ourself in the right spot at the end.

Sometimes they work out your way and sometimes they don't. Tonight it went our way, and we made some good adjustments, too.

NASCAR PR