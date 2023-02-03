Monster Energy, which has partnered with Ty Gibbs since 2019, will be the sponsor for the majority of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season on the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Monster was behind Gibbs when he won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinitiy Series championship, the 2021 ARCA Menard’s Series title and the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Rookie of the Year.

“Monster Energy has been a great partner for me and Joe Gibbs Racing, and we’re stoked to have them on board for the majority of the races in 2023,” Gibbs said. “I can’t thank the Monster Energy team enough, especially Rodney Sacks, (Chairman and Co-CEO), Hilton Schlosberg (Vice Chairman and Co-CEO) Mitch Covington (Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing), Dave Gowland (Vice President of Motorsport Marketing), Tom Norwood (Director of NASCAR Marketing) and Eldena Nawrocki (Marketing) for all their support. They are behind me 100 percent and I love representing them.”

Gibbs is in his first full Cup season but did compete in 15 events last year for 23XI Racing, with a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

In just 51 career Xfinity Series starts, he won 11 races (21 percent), scored 33 top-10 finishes (64 percent) and led 1,234 laps.

“Monster is honored and excited to announce our partnership with JGR and Ty Gibbs,” Covington said. “We have enjoyed a great relationship over the years and this season with Ty will be fun. Ty has a tremendous work ethic and has proven his talent over the past few years, and we have all the confidence in the world he will continue his growth and success.”

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on Feb. 5, 2023, with the non-points paying “Clash at the LA Coliseum.” The 65th Daytona 500, the first points-paying race, is on Feb. 19.

