LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Preview: The Clash at the Coliseum

|
|
|
|
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Stats
- NCS Starts: 1, Best start: 16th, Best finish: 4th (2022), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1
2022 NCS Season Stats
- Starts: 36, Wins: 1 (Darlington), Best start: 2nd, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 13, Laps led: 147, Points finish: 18th
|
- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
- Season Preview: With six full seasons in the books, Jones returns to the seat of the No. 43 Camaro for the 2023 season and his seventh year competing full time in NASCAR's highest level of competition. During the 2022 season, Jones returned to victory lane to earn his second Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and capped the season with three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. The 2023 season will see Jones and crew chief Dave Elenz continue their partnership with the newly rebranded LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team.
- Jones at The Coliseum: Erik Jones will make his second appearance at the LA Coliseum, competing in the 2023 Clash. During his debut at the world-known facility, Jones earned started the race from 16th and made his way to a fourth-place finish. Throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career, Jones has five Clash appearances, including a win in 2020 when the event was held at the historic Daytona International Speedway.
-EJ Appearances: Fans attending the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will have an opportunity to meet Erik Jones on Sunday, February 5th.
- From the Driver’s Seat: “I’m excited to get the season started this weekend at the LA Coliseum with the Clash. Last year we went into this race not really knowing what to expect but were able to get a good finish. I think this year, we are a little more prepared and hopefully we can get the season started with a win and set the tone for the year. NASCAR and everyone involved have done a great job making this race a fun environment and bringing new eyes to our sport. It’ll be nice to get back in the No. 43 Camaro and kick things off for the 2023 season with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”
LMC PR