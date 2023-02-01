Goodyear Fast Facts -- Clash

NASCAR Cup Series – The Clash – Main: 150 laps / 38 miles

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (0.253-mile oval) – Los Angeles, Calif.

Fast Facts for February 4-5, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Short Track Radials

Set limits: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 4 sets for the race

(3 race sets plus qualifying set)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5154; Right-side -- D-5156

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,277 mm (89.65 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 10 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 22 psi; Right Rear -- 22 psi

Notes – Cup teams return to Clash on same tire set-up: NASCAR Cup teams will run the same combination of left- and right-side tires they ran in The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last February . . . they also ran this left-side tire code twice at Martinsville last season . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.

