RFK Racing, Solomon Plumbing Announce Partnership Renewal

RFK Racing has announced that Solomon Plumbing, who joined the team in 2022, has expanded its partnership in 2023 and beyond. The Michigan-based company will serve as the primary for multiple races on NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford this season, kicking off at Richmond Raceway in April.

“We’re thrilled to have our friends at Solomon Plumbing back with us for more races and action in 2023,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “Any time we retain partners in this sport, it is a positive for our team as it proves that our marketing activations and platforms are successful off the track. Danny (Solomon Plumbing CEO) and his team have been amazing to work with thus far, and we look forward to more great adventures this season.”

Solomon specializes in plumbing and fire services for new development, construction and complete remodeling. With roots in New Hudson, Michigan, as well as a North Carolina office, Solomon is the developer’s choice to provide turn-key plumbing and fire solutions from start to finish for multi-unit housing, high rise buildings and complete residential developments.

Solomon originally joined the team as a one-race partner for Keselowski at the Bristol Dirt Race last season. They went on to serve as the primary for the summer Atlanta and fall Kansas races as well. This season, Solomon will be the primary for the No. 6 team at multiple races including Richmond (April 2), Nashville (June 25), Darlington (Sept. 3) and Talladega (Oct. 1).

Keselowski is a two-time winner at Richmond, most recently visiting victory lane three years ago, with 12 top-10s in 26 starts. He has just two starts at Nashville in the Cup Series, and has one win at Darlington along with nine top-10s. At Talladega he has the most wins of any active driver with six.

Keselowski enters his second season at RFK and 14th full season in the NCS. With 35 Cup wins to his credit, he is set to make his 500th Cup start in 2023.

RFK PR