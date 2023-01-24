Boot Barn Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

For the third consecutive season, Boot Barn, the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Expanding their partnership, Boot Barn will be the primary partner of the No. 38 Ford Mustang team for four races in the NASCAR Cup Series and will continue their partnership with the No. 38 Ford F-150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship team. New in 2023, Boot Barn will add various elements to bring fans closer to the FRM drivers and connect them with the Boot Barn brand.



Fans will be welcomed to the newly named Boot Barn garage when they visit FRM in May for Boot Barn Fan Day. Fans will be greeted by the Boot Barn mobile unit to shop. A date, time, and details of the Boot Barn Fan Day will be announced later. Boot Barn Fan Day will highlight the various lifestyles that comprise Boot Barn’s nationwide community as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes its long-awaited return to the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Boot Barn will also be the primary partner of Todd Gilliland in the NASCAR All-Star Open as he races to advance into the All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.



A week later, Boot Barn will return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway as the primary partner on the No. 38 Ford Mustang to end an exciting month of racing and activities. They will again join the team at the Daytona International Speedway in August, the Kansas Speedway in September, and the season finale at the Phoenix Raceway.



“We are fortunate to have such a great partnership with Boot Barn because they really engage with the fans and our team,” said Gilliland. “I am just a huge fan of everyone behind Boot Barn and how great the cars always look. Hopefully, we can deliver impressive results in 2023 with Boot Barn on the sides and hood this season.”



Boot Barn will also serve as the primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team for three races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as they chase their second championship. They will join Smith at Martinsville Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Lucas Oil Raceway Park.



“Boot Barn was a huge part of our success last season,” stated Smith. “We never finished outside the top three when we raced with their scheme. This year, I want to put Boot Barn in Victory Lane. I also love what they are doing with our race shop and getting more fans involved, too. That’s pretty cool.”



“We are thrilled to continue growing our partnership with Front Row Motorsports into 2023,” said Stephen Loscko, Director of Marketing and Media at Boot Barn. “Todd and Zane really represented the Boot Barn brand well, both on and off the track. They are enthusiastic about our partnership, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish in this new season.”



For more information about Boot Barn, visit www.bootbarn.com.



FRM PR