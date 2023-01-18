Wednesday, Jan 18

Chandler Smith to Attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Jan 18 43

Chandler Smith is preparing for the greatest test in NASCAR - the Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that their new Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith will attempt to compete in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 (2:30 PM ET - FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Smith will pilot the No. 13 for Kaulig with sponsorship from Quick Tie Products as part of a five-race deal.

Smith was announced late last season as the new driver for Kaulig's Xfinity Series program, replacing AJ Allmendinger as he will go full-time in Cup this season as a teammate for Justin Haley.

Should Smith qualify for the 500 through either pole qualifying on Feb. 15 or the Duels on Feb. 16, it will give Matt Kaulig a 3 car lineup with Allmendinger and Haley.

Chandler Smith is coming off a 2022 season where he scored three victories and made it all the way to the Truck Series Championship 4, ultimately coming home with a third-place finish in the points behind eventual series champ and race winner Zane Smith and rising star Ben Rhodes.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Tags
« Pastrana Aims for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing Chandler Smith will Attempt to Qualify for Daytona 500 with Partner Quick Tie Products »
Michael Nebbia

Michael has been a motorsports fan since the age of 5. His childhood favorite drivers include Jeff Gordon and Helio Castroneves. In the past, he has written for Metsmerized Online and Frontstretch. He is an avid Chase Elliott fan, enjoys Taylor Swift and is an avid New York sports fan. Michael graduated from Hightstown (NJ) High School in 2012, Mercer County (NJ) Community College in 2016 with his Associates’ Degree in Journalism and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2019 with his Bachelors’ Degree in Communication Studies.

 

Contact Michael: Email  

  

Latest from Michael Nebbia

Related items

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.