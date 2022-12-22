Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum -- Eligibility & Format

ELIGIBILITY
Eligibility includes all 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Charter Team Owners and associated NASCAR Cup Series Drivers. 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Open Team Owners and associated NASCAR Cup Series Drivers are eligible to enter and compete for the four (4) additional starting positions.
FORMAT
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Qualifying:
- Single vehicle qualifying will occur on Saturday, February 4th following the scheduled practice.
- Qualifying will be single vehicle one (1) round, 3 laps, one (1) warm-up, two (2) timed.
- Qualifying order will be determined by 2022 Owner Points (lowest to highest).
- If there are more than 40 entries to this Event, the fastest four (4) open teams will transfer into the Heat Races.
Heat Races - 4 Heat Races / 25 Laps each
- Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
- Heat race lineups will be set by Qualifying
- Fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 1
- Second fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 2
- Third fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 3
- Fourth fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 4, etc
- The top five (5) from each race advance through to The Clash
- Remaining five (5) finishing positions from each heat continue through to the Last Chance Qualifier Race 1 and the Last Chance Qualifier Race 2 with their starting position being determined by where they finished in their heat races.
Last Chance Races - 2 LCQ Races / 50 Laps each
- Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
Last Chance Qualifier Race 1
- Those that did not advance from Heat 1 & 3.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 1 will be on the Pole.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 3 will be on the outside Pole.
- Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #1. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #3
Last Chance Qualifier Race 2
- Those that did not advance from Heat 2 & 4.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 2 will be on the Pole.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 4 will be on the outside Pole.
- Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #2. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #4
LCQ 1 & 2
- Top three (3) from both LCQ 1 and LCQ 2 advance through to The Clash.
- The remaining drivers are eliminated from the remainder of the Event.
The Clash
- Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
- 27 Drivers will start The Clash main event.
- 26 starting drivers are locked in through their finishes in the heat races, LCQ 1, and LCQ 2.
- 27th and final spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2022 season points standing who did not already earn a starting position in The Clash.
- NASCAR PR