Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum -- Eligibility & Format

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility includes all 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Charter Team Owners and associated NASCAR Cup Series Drivers. 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Open Team Owners and associated NASCAR Cup Series Drivers are eligible to enter and compete for the four (4) additional starting positions.

FORMAT

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Qualifying:

Single vehicle qualifying will occur on Saturday, February 4th following the scheduled practice.

Qualifying will be single vehicle one (1) round, 3 laps, one (1) warm-up, two (2) timed.

Qualifying order will be determined by 2022 Owner Points (lowest to highest).

If there are more than 40 entries to this Event, the fastest four (4) open teams will transfer into the Heat Races.

Heat Races - 4 Heat Races / 25 Laps each

Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance

Heat race lineups will be set by Qualifying

Fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 1



Second fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 2



Third fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 3



Fourth fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 4, etc

The top five (5) from each race advance through to The Clash

Remaining five (5) finishing positions from each heat continue through to the Last Chance Qualifier Race 1 and the Last Chance Qualifier Race 2 with their starting position being determined by where they finished in their heat races.

Last Chance Races - 2 LCQ Races / 50 Laps each

Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance

Last Chance Qualifier Race 1

Those that did not advance from Heat 1 & 3.

The 6th place finisher from Heat 1 will be on the Pole.

The 6th place finisher from Heat 3 will be on the outside Pole.

Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #1. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #3

Last Chance Qualifier Race 2

Those that did not advance from Heat 2 & 4.

The 6th place finisher from Heat 2 will be on the Pole.

The 6th place finisher from Heat 4 will be on the outside Pole.

Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #2. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #4

LCQ 1 & 2

Top three (3) from both LCQ 1 and LCQ 2 advance through to The Clash.

The remaining drivers are eliminated from the remainder of the Event.

The Clash