Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today.

As part of the multi-race, multi-year agreement, RCR will provide strategic content, marketing and communications plans around their primary partnership on Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race team since our debut into the sport three years ago, and we’re just getting started,” said John Felton, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “We’re excited to welcome Kyle Busch and Rowdy Nation to the Cheddar’s family, and we look forward to celebrating many wins to come.”

With more than 180 restaurants across 28 states, Cheddar’s serves American classics and homestyle comfort food in a feel-at-home atmosphere. Guests get a lot, for not a lot with homemade entrees like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs so big, they almost fall off the plate. To kick off a memorable meal, every guest is welcomed with a warm Honey Butter Croissant on the house.

“Both Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Richard Childress Racing share a natural theme of scratch-made items, whether it be a casual, homestyle meal or components for high-performance race cars,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has been particularly successful at leveraging their race team partnership to increase brand affinity and purchase consideration, and our entire team is looking forward to building on the already strong strategic content, marketing and communications programs we have partnered together on.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s multi-year program with RCR will also include an off-track element with a variety of activations at restaurant locations across the country, including a continuation of their successful show car program.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR