Special One-Hour NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing Airs on FOX December 4

In celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season in 2023, FOX Sports presents a special edition of NASCAR RACE HUB airing Sunday, Dec. 4 , on FOX (check local listings for airtime). The one-hour special, NASCAR RACE HUB: 75 YEARS OF RACING, features multiple roundtable interviews with past and present NASCAR champions and current superstars of the sport.

Kaitlyn Vincie hosts, with Adam Alexander, Mike Joy and Josh Sims moderating the various discussions regarding a multitude of topics with Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, Rusty Wallace, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and current FOX NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer.



Featured conversations include:

Alexander, Petty, Gordon and Logano: A discussion of how far NASCAR has come in 75 years; their first memories of the sport; the 1992 Atlanta race, which was Petty’s last and Gordon’s first; Logano’s explanation of how Petty set the standard for drivers on and off the track; iconic moments in the sport; the 1979 Daytona 500; Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500 win; and Jimmie Johnson’s seven championships.

Sims, Bubba Wallace and Suarez: The drivers examine groundbreakers in the sport, including Wendell Scott and Bill Lester; Suarez recounts his entry into NASCAR in the absence of a Mexican-born driver paving the way; a discussion of the responsibilities and pressures of being role models; the importance of owners Michael Jordan and Pitbull in NASCAR; and an examination of where the sport is with regard to diversity today and going forward.

Joy, Bowyer, Waltrip, Busch and Wallace: A conversation about renegades in the sport and Earnhardt’s place on that list; Waltrip and Wallace’s memories of racing Earnhardt and Bowyer and Busch’s impressions of his impact on their careers; the drivers’ biggest rivals and rivalry moments; reliving the 1989 All-Star Race between Wallace and Waltrip; a recount of Bowyer and Gordon’s 2012 incident at Phoenix Raceway; and Busch’s viewpoint on how rivalries form.

Additionally, NASCAR RACE HUB: SEASON PREVIEW airs on FOX on Jan. 1, 2023 (check local listings), while the new season’s first live edition of NASCAR RACE HUB premieres Monday, Jan. 30 (6:00 PM ET on FS1).

FOX Sports PR