2022 NASCAR Awards in Nashville Presented Saturday at 8 P.M. ET Exclusively on Peacock

The 2022 NASCAR Awards in Nashville, Tenn., will be presented as part of NASCAR Champion’s Week this Saturday in primetime at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Marty Snider and Kim Coon and FOX Sports’ Kaitlyn Vincie will host Saturday’s commercial-free program from the Music City Center in Nashville that celebrates NASCAR’s 2022 Series champions -- Joey Logano (Cup Series), Ty Gibbs (Xfinity Series) and Zane Smith (Truck Series) -- as well as additional annual honors.

The ceremony will also feature a performance by rising country music artist Erin Kinsey, who will perform her hit single “Just Drive”.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Notre Dame football, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

NBC Sports PR