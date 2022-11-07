Buescher Finishes 21st in Finale at Phoenix

Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 21st-place finish in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Buescher fired off 19th to begin the afternoon of 312 laps, going on to finish the quick first stage of 60 laps in 23rd. He fired off 23rd for stage two before a yellow was shown just a few laps into the run. During the caution in his scheduled pit stop, the RFK tire carrier was struck by the No. 99 car, resulting in a second trip to pit road during the yellow while the team assessed the pit personnel situation.

Buescher went on to finish the stage in 27th, and after going a lap down to the leaders, the team fought back for Buescher to wave around and regain the lead lap position. He ultimately picked off multiple positions in the closing laps to earn the 21st-place finish.

RFK PR