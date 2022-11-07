RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

"I’m really proud of this whole team’s effort over the years. We have come such a long way in three years’ time. I learned a lot with this group. Anything I wanted to learn and anything I wanted to do they’ve given me the platform learn and be a better driver. I’m just really thankful for everyone’s efforts over the years from everyone at RCR and ECR Engines for the fantastic power that we’ve had. We all worked hard and were able to do a lot of great things and I will always remember that. We had high hopes for our day and we were pretty close with our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet. Unfortunately, we had a little bit of a tough day on pit road and that put us back there in the mess. We got caught four-wide going into Turn 3. That doesn’t work and we got quite a bit of damage that pretty much set us back for the rest of the day. At the very end there we were able to get it back where it needed to be but we just ran out of time.” -Tyler Reddick