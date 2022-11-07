Transcript: Steve Phelps, Joey Logano - Victory Lane Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. Joey Logano, now a two-time Cup Series champion. Joey gets to pick up this trophy for a second time. And to hand out the hardware, we'll introduce NASCAR president, Steve Phelps.

STEVE PHELPS: What an incredible season, but before we get to Joey and crown an unbelievable champion for the second time, want to do a shout-out to the best fans of all of sports, and that's NASCAR fans. Whether here at Phoenix Raceway or tuning in around the world, we want to thank you for all you do for our great sport.

Joey, what a season. Brittany, here we are. Congratulations.

Joey, you started off our season way back in early February at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum with a win. Nine months later, here we are, Phoenix Raceway, with another win, but this time it comes with the big trophy. You are a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Joey, on behalf of everyone at NASCAR, I want to present to you the Bill France Cup and crown you our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Q. Roger Penske and Kathy Penske have come up here as well as Brittany and Hudson. Joey, the first time around you didn't realize what a championship had meant. What does it mean to you as a family to share this moment with Hudson who got to ride into Victory Lane with you?

JOEY LOGANO: We've had so many conversations over the last couple weeks before bedtime. First was Daddy isn't going to get a pole, and he's going to meet me out here and we're going to win the race, and I couldn't be a liar to my son. So it's worked out.

Ever since Harvick gave his son a ride in the car, I always wanted to do that with Hudson. He's such a little car guy. It was a special moment to ride together.

Man, I can't say enough about this race team. They just grind it out. They're so amazing, Paul Wolfe, everybody that puts so much time and effort into the last few weeks.

And not just this 22 team, this goes so much deeper when you think of Roush Yates Engines and the motor that's in this bad boy. You think of everyone at Ford, all the employees at Shell and Pennzoil, everyone that's supported me. It's been 10 years with Shell, and to get a couple championships and 31 wins is special.

Getting the bookends, the first and the last race, means a lot, as well. It's just a really special year for us with our third baby even. 22 in '22, I told you so!

