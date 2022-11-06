“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
Statement from Joe Gibbs Racing on the passing of Coy Gibbs
Speedway Digest Staff Sunday, Nov 06 61
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second NASCAR Cup title
- Joey Logano Wins 2022 Nascar Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock
- 34th Annual Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Plans 2023 Season at Grandview Speedway
- Keselowski’s Day Ends Early after Car Catches Fire
- Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale