Statement from Joe Gibbs Racing on the passing of Coy Gibbs

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Speedway Digest Staff

