Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix

As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale.



It was the second-straight week – and the third time in the past four races, Burton and the No. 21 team advanced to the final round of qualifying. It also is the fifth top-10 starting start of his rookie season.



Burton earned his starting berth by turning a lap at 133.279 miles per hour in the second qualifying round. He posted a speed of 134.444 mph in the first session to finish sixth in Group A and earn a spot in the run for the pole.



Saturday’s qualifying session saw Burton and the No. 21 team pick up significantly from their speed in practice on Friday where he was 32nd on the speed chart with a best lap at 130.095 mph, which he turned on the 38th of the 54 laps he ran.



The 312-mile Cup Series finale on the one-mile oval is scheduled to startjust after 1 pm. (3 p.m. Eastern) with TV coverage on NBC.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 60 and 185.

WBR PR