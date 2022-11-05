Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano.

Questions for Joey.

Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?

JOEY LOGANO: Yeah, it keeps the pressure on 'em. That's the goal when you get here, is keep the pressure on the competition.

This team does amazing under the pressure. That's why we thrive in Playoffs and Championship 4 type moments. I love it. I love it. It makes me better. I think it makes my whole race team better, as well.

I've been saying, we've been preparing. We've had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here. Went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul and the team. Made, seems like, some good adjustment. At least for qualifying it showed up. Hopefully that continues into the race.

Good place to start, better place to finish. First pit stall will be helpful. We got a good pit crew. I think also when you can add that with the best pit stall, camera line is right in front of it, not too far ahead of it, that's a big advantage.

Q. Does this make you the favorite tomorrow? Are you the guy who feels the least pressure and has the best car?

JOEY LOGANO: We've been the favorite to win since the beginning of the year, if you ask me. That's my mindset. That's the way I go to the racetrack.

If I don't go to a racetrack like that, I shouldn't show up. I've always said it doesn't matter what everyone thinks about favorites and odds, all that garbage that everyone posts. I don't care. I know what my odds should be. I know what I feel like they are.

I feel great about our position. Like I say, we got a great team, and we've proven today we've got a good horse. We're ready to rock'n roll.

Q. You mentioned the importance of that first pit stall selection. Seeing how the team excelled last year to win the championship, what was the emphasis on attaining that throughout the weekend?

JOEY LOGANO: It's definitely part of it. The facts are, I mean, qualifying means a lot, don't get me wrong. It means a little bit less when you're in the Championship 4 because at worse you're going to have the fourth best stall, which is still a pretty good stall here. One is the best one, for sure.

There's also the effect of the clean air and tuning your car to clean air, staying up front, kind of working the race that way. It's helpful.

Like I said, it's a good place to be.

Q. You talked about pressure, that you're putting the pressure on them. You talked about you're the favorite. Because you're the oldest driver here, do you have more mind games than the other three drivers? Do you have anything saved up between now and 24 hours from now?

JOEY LOGANO: I don't need to play mind games. Just do my job, right? I don't need to go out there and do that.

You control yourself, your own mindset, right? I've been saying all week long that it's not just another race, this is way more than that. I say that because it is. Saying that makes me better. That's why I go that way. While everyone is saying it's just another race, we try to take the pressure off, I just don't believe that's the correct way of doing it.

Q. Did you feel like you had a pole-winning lap when you ran it?

JOEY LOGANO: No (laughter). Well, because it went slower than the run before. It seemed like tire falloff was a real thing. I got done with my lap, I was like, Dang, it's going to be third or fourth probably, not as good as what it was the first run.

I overcompensated some of the adjustments I wanted to make as a driver. Probably didn't adjust the car enough, as much as we needed to, for other things.

I guess everybody's tires fell off and that was a better lap than I thought it was.

Q. What does tonight look for you? You said it isn't another race tomorrow, it's the biggest race of the season. Are you going to watch the Xfinity race? Try to block out the noise?

JOEY LOGANO: Yeah, we have a strategy meeting we want to go over when I'm done with you guys, what we want the race to look like for the 22 team, what we're going to do in certain scenarios, try to put all that stuff together. Which we already have. We're just going over it again (laughter).

Then, my family comes in tonight, so I'll be able to spend a little bit of time. Once we're done with that, we're ready. We've prepared. Like I said, we've had plenty of time to go over everything.

At that point it's probably take a little break. Last couple days have been pretty intense for everyone when you think of preparing for practice, practice last night, early this morning going over things, all that prep, into qualifying.

Good night's rest, maybe a little walk with the family tonight, we'll call it good.

NASCAR PR