Q. Getting hugs all around. I watched you through this whole race. You were up and down this pit box 10 times. What are your emotions like right now?

CHRIS LAWSON: I really don't even know what to say. We put tires on it, let him do what Zane does. That's what he did. It's just awesome. It's amazing for this team, for Bob Jenkins, MRC, Speedco, Love's, everybody that's supported this team all year, that believed in this kid, that believed in Bob Jenkins. It's just great.

NASCAR PR