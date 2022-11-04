Saturday, Nov 05

Rick Hendrick Statement on Jimmie Johnson’s Return to NASCAR

Friday, Nov 04 41
Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, regarding today's announcement that seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will return to NASCAR as an owner and a driver: “This is a tremendous day for our sport. Jimmie (Johnson) is one of the all-time great champions on the racetrack, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner. When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed. Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the DAYTONA 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people. Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”

