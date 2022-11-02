Christopher Bell / No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

In 139 combined starts at Phoenix, Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NCS victories at Phoenix, 43 top-five finishes, 74 top-10s and 2,661 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 11.5 an average finish of 13.0. RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “What a dream come true to be racing in the Final 4. I’m so honored to be in this position and hope to bring home another championship to JGR.”

