Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Phoenix Advance

Come celebrate with Daniel Suárez and Freeway Insurance Saturday after qualifying.
Suárez will sign autographs and take pictures at 4 p.m. at the Freeway Insurance office, 6750 W. Olive Ave. in Peoria, Arizona on Saturday.
It's part of the celebration announcing Freeway’s return to the No. 99 Chevrolet in 2023, as well as the unveiling of newly wrapped fleet cars painted like the Suárez’s Trackhouse race car.
This week Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution company in the U.S., announced the expansion of its relationship with Trackhouse Racing and Suárez for a third consecutive season.
Freeway Insurance and Trackhouse Racing first partnered in 2021 when Freeway Insurance was a premium sponsor during the racing organization’s inaugural season.
Freeway Insurance will serve as the primary sponsor at the following 2023 races:
● Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. on Feb. 26.
● Phoenix Raceway on March 12.
● Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.
● Worldwide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, Mo. on June 4.
● Sonoma (Calif) Raceway on June 11.
● Watkins Glen (N.Y) International on Aug. 20.
● Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 3.
“The partnership between Trackhouse, Daniel Suárez and Freeway Insurance has been a perfect fit since the start, and it was a no-brainer to continue our relationship with two of the most respected names in NASCAR,” said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance.
“Being able to team up with Daniel - one of the best drivers on the circuit - and have him as an ambassador for Freeway Insurance is an incredible honor, and we look forward to cheering on him and his team with NASCAR fans everywhere.”
Freeway has featured Suárez in several national television commercials.
“Freeway Insurance has been there for me just like it’s been there for thousands of customers who rely on the brand for affordable insurance solutions, and I’m excited to continue our relationship,” Suárez said. “I take great pride in having the Freeway Insurance name on our cars, and hope to make them and our NASCAR fans proud next year.”
To learn more about Freeway Insurance, visit freewayinsurance.com..