Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Phoenix Advance

Trackhouse Racing entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as a second-year team competing as a multicar team for the first time. 

When the team took the green flag in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, its drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain nor its crew chiefs Travis Mack and Phil Surgen or even its spotters Frankie Kimmel or Brandon McReynolds had ever visited victory lane in the Cup Series. 

That has changed. 

As Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway approaches, the two-car team is battling for a championship with Chastain, and Suárez, whose own bit of bad luck in the Round of 12 deprived him of joining in a title shot, is seeking his first top-10 points finish. 

Suárez and Chastain have combined for:

  • 3 Victories – Circuit of the Americas, Talladega Superspeedway and Sonoma Raceway
  • 20 Top 5s
  • 33 Top 10s
  • 972 Laps Led 

But that’s just part of the success story.

There are many reasons for the 2022 success, but team owner and founder Justin Marks is quick to point out that not only does it take the talents of men and women at the track and the race shop, but Trackhouse’s corporate partners play a vital role in all achievements. 

With that thought in mind, both Trackhouse Chevrolets driven by Suárez and Chastain will carry paint schemes Sunday in Phoenix that honor all the team’s corporate partners. 

“There’s no way Ross or I could do what we love to do, nor could we do it nearly as well, without all of the partners who supported Trackhouse Racing,” said Suárez. “We have an army of amazing people behind each of us and we hope this is a small thank you for their support over the year.” 

The season finale has the Cup cars practicing on Friday, qualifying Saturday and racing on Sunday. NBC will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.
 

Celebrate with Suárez, Freeway Insurance

Saturday in Peoria, Arizona

Come celebrate with Daniel Suárez and Freeway Insurance Saturday after qualifying.

Suárez will sign autographs and take pictures at 4 p.m. at the Freeway Insurance office, 6750 W. Olive Ave. in Peoria, Arizona on Saturday.

It's part of the celebration announcing Freeway’s return to the No. 99 Chevrolet in 2023, as well as the unveiling of newly wrapped fleet cars painted like the Suárez’s Trackhouse race car.

This week Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution company in the U.S., announced the expansion of its relationship with Trackhouse Racing and Suárez for a third consecutive season.

Freeway Insurance and Trackhouse Racing first partnered in 2021 when Freeway Insurance was a premium sponsor during the racing organization’s inaugural season.

Freeway Insurance will serve as the primary sponsor at the following 2023 races:

●      Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. on Feb. 26.

●      Phoenix Raceway on March 12.

●      Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.

●      Worldwide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, Mo. on June 4.

●      Sonoma (Calif) Raceway on June 11.

●      Watkins Glen (N.Y) International on Aug. 20.

●      Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 3. 

“The partnership between Trackhouse, Daniel Suárez and Freeway Insurance has been a perfect fit since the start, and it was a no-brainer to continue our relationship with two of the most respected names in NASCAR,” said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance.

“Being able to team up with Daniel - one of the best drivers on the circuit - and have him as an ambassador for Freeway Insurance is an incredible honor, and we look forward to cheering on him and his team with NASCAR fans everywhere.”

Freeway has featured Suárez in several national television commercials.  

“Freeway Insurance has been there for me just like it’s been there for thousands of customers who rely on the brand for affordable insurance solutions, and I’m excited to continue our relationship,” Suárez said. “I take great pride in having the Freeway Insurance name on our cars, and hope to make them and our NASCAR fans proud next year.”

To learn more about Freeway Insurance, visit freewayinsurance.com..

